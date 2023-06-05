The End of the World Review

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This Week in Books: “Name the anti-government authors in the catalogue”!
“While the imperial secret police fruitlessly combed the area, Kropotkin went out to dinner.”
Jun 5, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
April 2023
This Week in Books: “Forewords should be against the law.”
“To be honest with you, the best books I’ve found are from people who died.”
Apr 24, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
1
Look & Listen Report: March 2023
A laconic inflationary aesthetic.
Apr 9, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
2
This Week in Books: The hair of an It Girl laid on an altar for the dead.
“She is thirty-five / Everything else is mere hypothesis.”
Apr 5, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
1
March 2023
This Week in Books: Read As You Are
“I don’t know how it’s happened, but everything enters me more deeply now and keeps on going where it used to stop.”
Mar 26, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
3
2
This Week in Books: The Information, the Beauty, and the Horror
“If Gaspard de la Nuit is in hell, let him roast there! I’m publishing his book.”
Mar 14, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
1
New York City’s Tidal Wetlands: A Photogenic Journey
This stretch of rocky shoreline will soon be covered in steel and concrete—a port facility for the manufacture of wind turbines.
Mar 8, 2023
•
Samuel Partal
8
1
Look & Listen Report: February 2023
She liked to eat scrambled eggs; tragically, she died.
Mar 5, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
3
February 2023
This Week in Books: The Landlords of Literature
Walter de la Mare would have been posting on AO3.
Feb 27, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
3
This Week in Books: “Short Stories Needed To Satisfy Postal Regulations”
“They were the wives of an ancient teddy bear, whom they called the Old One.”
Feb 19, 2023
•
Dana Snitzky
2
Could a Cormac McCarthy Character Have Been Inspired by Ghislaine Maxwell?
An investigation of a fever dream.
Feb 17, 2023
•
Sam Jaffe Goldstein
8
Three Love Poems For Your Valentine
A blade in the bouquet, a way / To cut your lover even / As she hands love over
Feb 12, 2023
•
Diane Kiezyczyk
4
© 2026 Dana Snitzky
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