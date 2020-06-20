The End of the World Review
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
Tracing Black experiences along a Western PA river road.
The End of the World Review
10 hr
They call it a multisystem disease.
Dana Snitzky
Jul 30
Like two snakes without a staff between them.
Dana Snitzky
Jul 23
I thought I’d just make the kinds of photographs I’d always made and go out on my long walks to the places I’d always gone.
John Kilbane
Jul 22
Killing environment and land defenders isn’t new in Honduras.
The End of the World Review
Jul 21
In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the mids…
Dana Snitzky
Jul 16
The answer is obvious. For the moment, the economy has not found a way to capture it.
The End of the World Review
Jul 14
“I often have this strange dream where I find myself alone in a prairie.”
The End of the World Review
Jul 13
I spoke to the man who designed the QAnon and 5G infographics you’ve seen circulating online.
Sam Jaffe Goldstein
Jul 13
Sometimes when a spell is lifted you realize it was a curse.
Lisa Alther
Jul 9
“I often have this strange dream where I find myself alone in a prairie.”
The End of the World Review
Jul 9
“Folly is a child of power.”
Dana Snitzky
Jul 8
© 2020 Dana Snitzky. See privacy and terms
Publish on Substack