The End of the World Review
It's the end of the world; might as well have a little magazine.
Let me read it first
Dana Snitzky
Water, Memory, and Change
Tracing Black experiences along a Western PA river road.
The End of the World Review
Water, Memory, and Change
Tracing Black experiences along a Western PA river road.
The End of the World Review
10 hr
What is The End of the World Review?
This Week in Books: Coronavirus Threatens
They call it a multisystem disease.
Dana Snitzky
Jul 30
This Week in Books: It Is What It Isn’t
Like two snakes without a staff between them.
Dana Snitzky
Jul 23
One Universal Grin
I thought I’d just make the kinds of photographs I’d always made and go out on my long walks to the places I’d always gone.
John Kilbane
Jul 22
3
Who Killed Berta Cáceres?
Killing environment and land defenders isn’t new in Honduras.
The End of the World Review
Jul 21
This Week in Books: In the Midst
In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the midst. In the mids…
Dana Snitzky
Jul 16
Why is sleep equated with sloth, with good-for-nothingness?
The answer is obvious. For the moment, the economy has not found a way to capture it.
The End of the World Review
Jul 14
1
[PREVIEW] Mansour al-Jazaïri is on his way to his public execution.
“I often have this strange dream where I find myself alone in a prairie.”
The End of the World Review
Jul 13
1
The End of the World Review
What is The End of the World Review?
Archive
