Banned by Facebook!

“Limbs of the law!!” Print shows two men, perhaps barristers, discussing a document. Man on left says “Oh! I perceive it at the first glance, we shall carry the cause hollow!!” The other man replies: “You'll see the mistake very clearly-I think it will do!!”. Woodward, G. M. (George Moutard), pub. by W. Holland, London, June 1799.

Well, folks, it looks like I’ve been canceled! Yesterday this website was entirely purged from Facebook and Instagram. They’re not just blocking new posts, they also deleted every existing post! Customer service told me an algorithm had probably done it. I imagine it happened because “Interview with the Mapmaker” got caught up in their anti–conspiracy theory dragnet, although who knows, really. Maybe they just hate my books newsletter; I know I sometimes do.

Anyway, I filed a report, and I assume they’ll be doing some sort of assessment now to determine if this is a normal magazine, so any comments you want to leave on this post about how normal this magazine is would be highly appreciated!

I, for one, would like to point out to my Facebook Assessor that the majority of the traffic to “Interview with the Mapmaker” is coming from a little magazine called Vice, so if you’re canceling me you should probably cancel them too! Fair’s fair!

▼ ▼ ▼