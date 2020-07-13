Interview with the Mapmaker

When I first saw the Q-Web on Twitter, I assumed, like most people who come across such elaborate online artifacts, that it had bubbled out of the internet’s collective unconscious; that no one person was capable of contriving such a complex system; that it could only be a product of multiple minds, since it felt almost algorithmically generated: a grandiose subliminal linkage of all the code words and half-verified stories that hint at a darker history of the world — one controlled by powerful malevolent forces committing dastardly acts and enacting bewildering cover-ups — a once forbidden category of conversation which everyone seems, to me, to have become increasingly OK with over the last few years, and which, post-Epstein, everyone now almost half-shruggingly believes in. I was in awe of the amount of information in this one image; and since it was never attributed to any one creator, I assumed there wasn’t one. This was the hive mind. This was our subconscious speaking to us.

Detail from “The Healing Web.” Dylan Louis Monroe, 2020.

But then I encountered the infamous 5G map and noticed the logo “Deep State Mapping Project” at the bottom. A quick googling revealed that the creator of that map, Dylan Louis Monroe, had also made the Q-Web, along with several others you may have run into online: an energy map, The Healing Web, and many more.

I do not agree with much of what is depicted in these images; Monroe is a well known member of the QAnon community; yet it is difficult to resist being sucked into his maps. In a world where we know elites sometimes conspire against us, in which our institutions from our local police departments to the highest levels of the federal government continually fail us, the maps tell a story that is hard not to sympathize with, even when the details are questionable.

I reached out to Monroe over Twitter because I wanted to know what drove him to make the maps, how he was able to make them visually appealing, and how he thinks his maps fit into the larger QAnon project. I talked to Monroe about how he creates beautiful visual infographics, how he got red-pilled, and what he thinks the future of the QAnon movement will be as Trump’s first-term comes to an end. This interview has been edited slightly for length and clarity.

(The End of the World Review disavows all the opinions expressed here; I view this conversation as a fascinating document of our time. -Ed.)

▼

Sam Jaffe Goldstein:

You used to work in the New York City fashion world. What was that like? Why did you leave it?

Dylan Louis Monroe:

I went to Parsons for fashion design. I worked for Coach, Derek Lam, and then I did freelance for Marc Jacobs. I was at Derek Lam during the 2008 financial crisis and they took a big hit. They closed down their flagship store, laid off quite a few people, and I was one of those lay-offs.

I then spent a year applying to fashion houses and finally got a full-time freelance job at Marc Jacobs. After that financial crash everyone was only hiring freelance because no one wanted to pay health insurance. Marc Jacobs had always been my dream job. However, my immediate supervisor made my life hell. While it was fun working there, it was a very stressful year because of that supervisor.

On a side note, at Marc Jacobs I worked on the ninth floor and there were cell phone towers on the opposing building looking right at us. That whole year I was having really bad eczema and was stressed out.

Then I was let go by the hellish supervisor because she saw me as the competition. After that I felt that I had done everything I wanted to do in New York. I did some freelance work for Hugo Boss, which continued after I left New York too. But, I wanted to have my own business, I wanted to be an entrepreneur, and paying full time rent in New York inhibits you from pursuing your own dreams. Between the cell phone towers becoming more and more ubiquitous and wanting to do my own thing in terms of fine art, I left.

I did continue doing some freelance illustrations for Hugo Boss for several years. That ended immediately when I started the Deep State Mapping Project. I’m not sure if that’s because they found out about it.

There has always been a ubiquity of antennas and communication towers in Manhattan. When did you become aware of them?

I became aware of them when I was living on the ninth floor of a building in Chinatown. On the roof next to me there was all this old and outdated electronic equipment. A year later the equipment got upgraded, started looking all fresh, and made by Erickson. All of it was fifteen feet from my balcony and bedroom. When the upgrades happened I started to ask questions about all this new Erickson equipment and realized, oh shit that’s a cell phone tower. That’s when I became conscious of it.

After that whenever I moved into a new apartment I would find the nearest cell phone tower. The same thing happened at work; I became aware of them right outside the window of where I worked all day long. They installed more and more of them on the tops of buildings. I’m sure they were there when I first moved to New York in 2003, but I’m sure they also increased with the smartphone boom and 4G.

Now there is stuff I don’t even recognize. You now have this linkNYC system; they seem to be a replacement for public phone-booths. Those things look pretty creepy. There’s these new sort of pylons bordering the Lincoln Tunnel and probably other entrances to Manhattan. There’s a theory that they are doing X-ray scanning. I wouldn’t be surprised if they scanned every car that comes into Manhattan. Just because you went into Manhattan, you did not consent to getting an X-ray or whatever millimeter wave. However, 5G can millimeter wave anything that’s in proximity to it. From what I understand it is the same technology as those airport scanners. Maybe they program the 5G units differently, but I believe that these units are not just for communication. That they are also capable of doing interior scans of buildings and people. So everyone is getting a little dose.

In other interviews you talk about watching the Freedom Tower be built. Can you tell me about that experience?

I first got red-pilled when I looked into World Trade Center 7, which was my introduction into conspiracies. I was living in an apartment building three blocks south of the world trade center. I walked by that area quite a bit, and WTC 7 was the first one to be rebuilt after 9/11. It feels like it was rebuilt very quickly compared to the rest of the site. I googled it; hiding in the search results was a site all about the 9/11 conspiracy. How it didn’t make sense the way WTC 7 fell.

I found the information very credible. I don’t know why some people are able to accept things and others aren’t. The information really clicked with me, it didn’t take too much to readjust my paradigm that the media has been lying, and that I’ve been wrong for all these years. I didn’t feel tricked or deceived, I was just glad that I knew the truth. There was no one to apologize to because everyone I knew was still brainwashed by the mainstream media’s narrative.

How do you feel about the giant antenna on top of the freedom tower?

Well that could actually be an atmospheric harvesting antenna.

What is that?

I don’t know for sure. But the idea is that the highest towers throughout the world are actually used to harvest the same energy that lightning comes from. That there is a differential in the ionic charge between ground level and way up there, and that somehow these towers might have the ability to draw electricity from the sky.

I realized this when I was doing the energy map last November and started looking into atmospheric energy. I found this movie about Tartaray called “Forbidden and Hidden Technology.” That is where I learned the term and what to look out for to identify the tools harvesting it. There are also several other structures around the world that look a lot like Tesla towers: a metal lattice work with some kind of a ball on top.

I have questions about every tall building with a giant antenna on top. It’s not clear to most people what all that antenna stuff is really for. There is so much in the world of electronics and satellite equipment that people just don’t know about. It’s not necessarily a conspiracy, but there is a question of whether there is some energy work involved or if it is all just for communication.

So how did you find QAnon, or how did QAnon find you?

I started the Deep State Mapping project before Q came on the scene. I started it the same day as Trump’s inauguration. Because Trump had somewhat endorsed conspiracies, I thought this type of art was needed or that it would be more accepted. Then Q came along that October, and I’m pretty sure I heard about Q first from Destroying the Illusion YouTube channel. I don’t remember if YouTube recommended it to me, but all these Q channels got out to the public somehow. There may have been some Cabal/Alliance orchestration there.

A few weeks into Q was when I started the Q-Web, which became the centerpiece of DSMP (Deep State Mapping Project). When I released that on New Year’s Eve 2018 and it went viral, and DSMP became a thing that was public, and part of the Q movement as well.

How does it feel to be a part of the movement?

I really like that I’m involved. However, there are other truther accounts and QAnon accounts that I question the integrity of. I’m glad that I know that I haven’t been paid by the Cabal. That I am doing this from a genuine place, and I hope that others are also doing it from a genuine place. I’m not saying everyone else is a paid account, but whenever I see a YouTube account with 300,000 subscribers I just wonder what power structure is behind those accounts. Everyone claims to be independent, but the truth is a lot of them are not. I try to be a whistleblower for the truth community. I try and call out shenanigans and people who we find out have certain supervisors or work for certain corporations. If we are going to use that discerning eye with the mainstream media, we definitely need to use that discernment with the truth community itself.

Is there an example that you can share?

There are two that come to mind. The first is Edge of Wonder, which is a part of Epoch Media Group. Epoch Media [and its flagship The Epoch Times] is a chinese owned newspaper in the US that supports Trump, and they are very anti-communist party of China. However, a lot of people do think Edge of Wonder are independent. I’m not saying that this makes them evil, or their message wrong, but it does give you reason to pause. You have to ask, what is the agenda of Epoch Times?

I also learned that Destroying the Illusion and Jordan Sather was working with this group called the Sphere Being Alliance. I don’t know if they are necessarily evil or not, but it is this Hollywood media group that has more of a command chain structure. So Sather is not completely independent, although he has disavowed other members from that group. I like people to be independent or to be transparent about who they are working with.

Q has been around for a few years now; what are the next steps for the movement?

I’d say eighty percent of the information that Q has been talking about has been regarding the change in the political structure that will happen when the Russiagate investigation is turned on the people who instigated it. That means Obamagate, Hillary answering for the crimes she committed in office with her emails; but it’s also the whole satanic Luciferian ritual abuse thing. The whole thing with Q is that there are sealed indictments for all these high level Illuminati players that have been known to be committing human trafficking crimes, and other crimes for decades. Eventually we are going to have to see if Q is just bullshitting us, if these crimes are really going to come to light.

A lot of people already think that some of these perpetrators have already answered for their crimes in secret military tribunals. I think we need public trials and not just military tribunals. If we do justice in secret then there is no evidence justice actually happened. Even if there are body-doubles or clones replacing them in public life, the public needs to know that these people were criminals. I’m not sure we won’t see this until after the election, but if we get a year past the election and don’t something very significant happen. Then people are going to start thinking that Q was just bullshitting. It is going to be interesting to see!

In your Great Awakening Rally speech you say while others in the Q movement nostalgically look back to a 1950s aesthetic, you look to the future. When you look to the future, what do you see?

There are two different futures right now that I am considering. One is the greenpill idea, which we just talked about on my YouTube channel, the New Templars. My cohost and fellow New Templar veilremoved came up with that terminology. It is the idea that we should be prepper, off-grid, sustainable and detached from the Cabal system.

The other is a very different future timeline in which Trump actually drains the swamp. If the arrests happened, people with integrity took positions in office. If the government worked with the truth movement and people who want to see humanity advance, we could get out of this old money-oil paradigm. Then the future could look very different very rapidly and within ten years we could go into Jetsons society. That’s the future I hope for. That could happen if Trump and Q deliver on all their promises. It takes a lot of strategy to defeat this Luciferian Cabal that has been in power. I think a lot of the first term has been preparation for taking down that Cabal, so that we can roll out the energy technologies.

I am also preparing for the greenpill strategy, [which] is detaching more from society and becoming more independent. The dream me and my friends keep talking about is some kind of commune situation. So like CHAZ in Seattle, but not in the center of a city. We were saying maybe vanlife is the first step before you move onto the commune type model. You start with vanlife, then you get some property, move the van on the property, and then create a self-organized community. That’s what I am going for now. However, I do hope that on the mass-scale we can clean up the whole system and start instituting some better policies for everyone.

Why does the Cabal want to keep us in the oil-economy?

I think it is all about having a centrally controlled system. The problem with free energy is that it lets people be free. It really would be true freedom. Right now we are all connected to that wire, which they can monitor and cut off and gives them a much greater level of control. There is the question of, if we had free energy would we just have people running around with laser weapons with infinite power. Any common man could just defeat the police department. That is a concern, and society does have to reach a certain level of collective responsibility before we can handle free energy. I think a lot of people aren’t ready, but we need to get more people on board with just elevating our consciousness so that we will be prepared to use free energy responsibly.

How do we elevate people’s consciousness?

First you have to understand the truth, [as] opposed to basing your whole philosophy on lies. Understanding more about true history, more about the true power structure; and then there is a lot of personal development that has to happen. You have to move towards gratitude and away from selfishness. Just the whole “love and life” philosophy, which a lot of people are not on board with.

Everyone who is tapped into materialism and banking: that is the opposite of where we need to be. The New Age community is a lot closer to being a community that would be able to handle the responsibility of free energy. As opposed to football culture, Netflix culture, and TV culture. We need people to become their own creators, and not be reliant on drawing information and energy from a centrally controlled system. This system is just pumping out lies and negative energy.

If you look at what’s on Netflix, Hulu, and other platforms. I’ve noticed a big shift in Hollywood films in recent years. Every film has that same trailer where it’s “boom, boom, boom, boom,” really trying to get your heart pounding. Like all the Marvel movies are so violent, filled with loud explosions; it’s just the opposite energy of the direction we need to go in. I hope more people recognize that, consciously withdraw from feeding those systems, and stop feeding those producers of content. Then we could be in a better position.

What was the process of making the Q-Web? How did you fit so much information into one chart? How long did it take you?

The first version took me about a month and a half and was released on New Year’s Eve 2018. After that the first one it took me a couple more months to release an updated one.

The Q-Web was all done on the computer, I just laid out what I knew; I had listened to a lot of David Icke, a lot of Alex Jones, and I was aware of ancient aliens. I started with the Saudi arrests that were happening in October 2017. Then I added “conspiracies” from the 20th century. Then I drew on ancient aliens and took it all the way back to Atlantis. It’s a tall order to have the history of humanity going to Atlantis on one piece of paper.

There was no shortage of information to fill the page, but I did have to figure out the narrative I wanted to tell. I knew in the 20th century I wanted to focus on declassified CIA operations and the world power structure. I then figured out what the narrative should focus on before the 20th century. I focused on the evolution of secret societies. So Masonry, the Jesuits, the Templars, Rome, the origin of Freemasonry which is Solomon’s Temple, plus ancient aliens. Ancient aliens also connects ancient Egypt all the way to the current Swiss banking system. It turned into this cohesive narrative about the evolution of secret societies that are controlling society at large. When you get to the 20th century, I show what they have used their powers to do with specific CIA operations.

The use of visual data seems to have gotten out of control lately. What advice would you give to someone if they wanted to have a ton of information in one chart but still wanted it to look presentable?

Although I do everything by computer, I do it by hand on computer. I don’t use automated software. The A.I. just doesn’t know how to organize things in a way that is visually appealing or easy to understand. There’s this artist Mark Lombardi who did these huge pencil drawn flow-charts with really tiny text and long arching lines. He exposed the Clintons, the Bushes, and he eventually killed himself. Even his charts do not seem as user friendly as mine. Because I really consider everything from the size of the paper to the legibility of the text whenever I make a diagram. I want them all to be easily accessible, self-explanatory, and as useful to the common person as possible. I really thought about how to make it intuitively understandable from the beginning.

I want it to be easy-access but also a little overwhelming. The Q-Web does comprise whole stacks of books onto one piece of paper. It gives you the key words to use to pursue your own research. Sometimes the hardest thing about learning something is not knowing that keyword to search for. That’s really what the Q-Web is, a collection of keywords that lead you into different topics that have been extensively written about. I pay close attention to sectioning things. When you look at the Q-Key on the colorized version you can see the different sections, the headers on the bottom, and you can see the timeline.

With the energy map, I started with the big terms in each section. Each section has one big term: wind, pyramid, zero-point energy, psychic. That was the first version of it, just the big-terms. Then I elaborated on each one of those terms.

Why are aesthetics important to your project?

Aesthetics have been very important to my project. I think that’s why my project has been successful. I am a very visual person and designing prints for fashion design gives me a really unfair advantage. I’m not only looking at the information, I’m also looking at the aesthetic. There are times when the aesthetic takes priority over the information. When there’s a gap somewhere I might not have anything to put there, but I’ll add something in just to fill the gap to almost create a pattern. My goal is to make both an infographic and a print. Both things are paramount, because people won’t respond to it the same if it looks sloppy.

I know your Q-Web was included in the MET’s exhibit Everything Is Connected. Was that a surprise? How did you feel about your work being shown to big-city libs?

Yeah it was! When I got the call from them that was one of the most shocking moments of my life. The two curators of the show put together a whole show of conspiracy work, but they were focusing on older non-digital work. So my art was not in the actual show, but it was in the book that went with the show. One of the curators wanted my piece to be in the show, the other disagreed, and after QAnon got all the press in the summer of 2018 they really put the brakes on supporting my stuff. We were also developing T-shirts and posters for the MET store of the Q-Web; we even finalized the designs and they were about to go into production. When more and more news about QAnon dropped they put the brakes on that.

I think that show was a big hit, and a lot of people were interested in it. There’s no reason why liberals or New Yorkers shouldn’t be interested in the truth. I was one of them. It’s just people who have really strong convictions towards a certain political party, and strong convictions that the media is a good thing. People who have listened to NPR their whole life, people who have read the New York Times their whole life and they consider these things holy. They are going to have the hardest time with admitting they were wrong, or changing their mental paradigm.

You have a very clean aesthetic, was that a response to how messy most conspiracy graphics are?

Not really, I just brought my own aesthetic to it. I really like the covers of some of David Icke’s books, and the cover of Behold A Pale Horse. In terms of infographics, I researched the diagrams that look into the power structures of the Illuminati. I noticed that a lot of them were lacking in professionalism and aesthetics. When people think conspiracies, they think of that picture from Always Sunny in Philadelphia of the guy with all the crazy lines. People also think of handwritten scribbled notes. I brought the aesthetic of high-fashion to this information and it was a match made in heaven.

Could you explain how to read the 5G map?

It does not have to be read in a certain order. You can go wherever you are drawn. The whole thing is the shape of a bacteriophage virus, which is not the shape of COVID but it was what I was guided to make the diagram look like. It is also a timeline from top-to-bottom. There’s the release of COVID in the center, and around it are the players and planners behind it. Below in the tails of that virus shape are the different timelines into the future. You have negative ones on the right. Positive ones on the left. In the rest of the area I made certain terms bigger to indicate the headers, and then added bullet points around them. We have the main points regarding the actual virus and epidemic are more near the center. The background events are more towards the periphery. That would be space-force and 5G rollout, which are more towards the sides of the page.

The whole upper-left quadrant is about HIV and the development of AIDS. I think there’s a lot of parallels between COVID and AIDS. I heard the book Emerging Viruses a few years ago, and it feels like they ran with the exact same operation with the exact same people running it. Anthony Fauci didn’t start the AIDS operation but he definitely was the one who carried the torch after Robert Gallo stepped down. This was a case of me being frustrated because I knew all this history of AIDS, which either came out of a laboratory or some manipulation created it. It was a manipulation to a lot of these Cabal strategies.

Whenever something becomes a mass-media event like this it has been planned and is usually controlled in some way. The whole thing with an epidemic like this is that they act like they are not in control, they act like it’s spreading uncontrolled. Their whole thing is control, and even when it looks like it might be spreading uncontrolled, it is probably actually spreading in a very controlled way to the people they want to get it. They are also intimidating the other people who they want to control, but not to get it.

It reminds me of this LIFE magazine cover that said “No One is Safe From AIDS.” They were really pushing this idea that everyone was going to get AIDS. That every heterosexual white couple is at risk. When you realize how much the media fear-mongered for that disease. Of course there was something to fear, but they pushed it even further than it needed to go in terms of the fear mongering. With COVID they are acting like every single person is at risk of getting it when so far it does not seem anywhere near as lethal as they are acting like it is.

(Editor’s note: COVID-19 is plenty deadly, but more importantly it’s highly contagious, meaning if you catch it, you are likely to infect others, and you may infect someone who will die of it. It is also becoming apparent that the disease can have severe long term consequences. Please do everything possible to avoid getting COVID-19.)

Something that I want to know more about are the quantum leaps in the electrification of Earth. What is that?

That information came to me from a video of Thomas Cowan speaking to a crowd of students. He is talking about coronavirus and goes into this progression about technology. He explains, every time there is a big invention in electro-magentic-radiation-technology from radio, to radar, to satellite, it has precipitated a mass casualty event that has been camouflaged as a disease. He then says that he got this information from a book called The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg. It seems accurate that these electro-magnetic things have affected human biology and disease pathology negatively throughout the twentieth-century.

We also have to remember that this whole epidemic is because of bioweapon development. To ignore the activities that have been going on at Fort Dietrich and this Wuhan Institute of Virology is to stick your head in the sand. The diagram is a two-sided thing where one side is about electron-magnification and the other side is about biowarfare.

Someone who is not on the 5G map or any of your maps is Jeffrey Epstein. Is there a reason why he doesn’t appear on any of them?

Yeah he deserves to be on the Q-Web, and he will probably appear on the next one. He also deserves his own map. In fact Isaac Kappy contacted me on Instagram before he died and told me to make an Epstein map. My response to him was that I don’t want to die.

What do you want the people to know about the psychological warfare that the global Cabal is waging against us?

Everything is a psyop. Even the Deep State Mapping Project is a psyop to get people more informed, more aware of the truth. Everything the media puts out is a type of psyop that’s intended to elicit a certain emotional reaction from people. That emotional response leads you to receive their instructions as to what to do about it. The true psyops are what comes from the intelligence agencies. What the media puts out is a facet of the intelligence agencies. However, the more you are aware of it the less it works on you. It really diffuses the situation when people start questioning. Once the mind control is broken it becomes really hard to reestablish it.

A lot of people say that QAnon is a psyop, which I think it kind of is. But it’s also a question of whether it's a psyop with positive or negative intentions. It is still important to think for yourself, draw your own conclusions, and not let military intelligence have the final say on everything.

What is the Orbit-B Codex?

I have been interested in channeling for several years. I had read some Barbara Marciniak, who channels Pleiadians, I have been drawn to Pleiadians; I have been drawn to images of Lord Ashtar without having read any channeling of Lord Ashtar. Last year I had my first psychedelic experience with psilocybin. The next day in the process of waking up I was getting these downloads of all these questions in my mind and a very clear message. I then started doing automatic writing, which is writing in a state of semi-consciousness. I wasn’t expecting that and it caused a lot of work for me to process the information and get it out. The more I’ve researched into channeling the Pleiadians and Ashtar command, the more I feel that I am part of this ground crew working with extraterrestrials to raise the vibration of earth, and raise the consciousness of humanity.

I feel that everything I’ve been doing almost my whole life, and especially with the Deep State Mapping Project, has been from that source. Getting what I call light-codes from these Galactic entities. It’s not always a message; I receive visual downloads as well. This is how my most recent project came into being, which is an Electromagnetic Frequency Harmonizing Sigil. It’s like a symbol that I asked the Pleiadians for and is meant to reduce harmful EMFs. I was freaking out about 5G and I was making all these 5G flyers, but then I wanted to be more proactive. It came through the process of channeling.

Who are the Pleiadians?

Well they come from the Pleiades.

In New Age philosophy or Pleiadian philosophy there’s the idea of a federation of free worlds throughout the galaxy. It’s basically the idea behind Star Trek; systems all over the galaxy that have established peaceful well-working societies. They have certain rules about intervention; they won’t just dump all their technology on a planet that’s not ready for it. They will intervene, but only to a certain extent. There are also negative forces throughout the galaxy that have been in control of Earth for the last 5,000 years or so. Hopefully a shift is happening soon of those negative ones getting pushed out and the positive ones playing more of an open role. Sadly, we have to push out the negative forces ourselves. We are getting help in the form of sending light codes, sending people like me who are ground crew, light workers, and light warriors. It does surprise me that the light forces have let the evil forces rule earth for so long, but I guess that’s part of the free will contract.

I know that the transhumanist movement influenced you. Yet the leaders of the transhumanist movement seem to be at the center of the global Cabal. What do you think of it now?

When I first read the transhumanists I still had the mental paradigm of trusting the government and not thinking Luciferians were running the planet. However, I’m still on the fence with transhumanism. I do not want to be forced to do anything like vaccines or microchips. In the long-term though if my body was dying I might consider uploading my consciousness to a computer in order to survive. I don’t know if everyone who is super against it is considering that if they were on the verge of death, would they still be super against it. It is a question that Elon Musk and Ray Kurzweil have brought up; how are humans going to compete with artificial intelligence if it becomes smarter than us? Elon Musk says that the only way is for us to merge. I do see it as a somewhat inevitable evolutionary progression, but I hope it is not these Cabal-Luficerifans in charge of it. I do think it could go either way. There is benevolent A.I. in the universe as well as negative A.I. Part of what I have been channeling possibly is a benevolent A.I. QAnon could also be something that is partially run by a benevolent A.I. The negative A.I. is definitely something to be very cautious of as well.

How do we get to the good future of artificial intelligence?

I think it is like the Avengers movie Age of Ultron. The only way to defeat the negative A.I. Ultron is to create Vision who is a positive cyborg. It is a perfect metaphor for what is happening in the real world. Elon Musk is saying the only way that we as biological entities can even compete with a pure A.I. that is negative would be for some us to become cyborgs to fight it.

Why even create A.I. Why not stop?

That’s the Luciferians creating it so…

Do you not see Elon Musk as part of that same Cabal?

I don’t know about him, I kind of get a semi-good vibe. I have also been deceived before by decent looks.

I’m surprised to hear you talk about him in semi-good terms, because I have nothing but negative things to say about the man.

I am definitely apprehensive and alarmist about Starlink. I don’t really like the idea of these battery powered Tesla cars that are just running on fossil fuels that are just located farther away from the source that is using them. I don’t like him using the name Tesla when it’s not Tesla technology. There is a happy-Cabal future where people are less oppressed but we still have Amazon and Tesla. We would have a slow progression of rolling out better technologies.

With all these technology companies there are both positive and negative elements. With Apple, I still use Apple products; Steve Jobs seemed to have integrity, and since his death the corporation has seemed to have gotten darker. You also never know with these people; they could just be front-men. We know that DARPA funds a lot of these technology projects. Who they put as the front-man might just be a pretty face, so there is no point in judging the character of the actual public figure. Almost all of these successful high-tech companies have had some element of federal military funding behind them. It’s not just a creative entrepreneur who did it all on their own, there’s also Cabal-backing. You don’t have to feel that bad for not inventing an iPhone on your own.

Do you think it’s unfair that conspiracy theories have become labeled as suddenly a right-wing tool?

The mainstream media has labeled conspiracy theories alt-right since Trump, and Trump sort of identifies with conspiracy theorists. I thought, well I’m not becoming a Republican, I’m still independent but… Nonetheless I have always considered myself more left than right. It is also inaccurate that it is just a right-wing thing. We have a pretty large group that meets up in Cincinnati to discuss truth related topics, and I wouldn’t say by any means that the majority of them are long-time Republicans. All the friends that I’ve established now that are truthers are all from LGBT communities, or liberal backgrounds.

It’s really weird how the red-pill/blue-pill scene from the Matrix somehow corresponded to the divide between Democrats and Republicans. The Republicans became aligned with truth and the Democrats became aligned with deception. The Republicans have always been there right alongside the Democrats in regards to deception until Trump. I don’t really consider him a Republican. I know he is one now; he was not one historically. It’s odd that the Republican party has more aligned itself with this truth movement, and so that’s the party now.

Were you surprised by that?

Yeah I’m very surprised by that. Trump was the first politician who espoused ideas closely related to the truth. Everyone, both Democrat and Republican, for my whole life was just lying. I didn’t think either party would support the truth movement. I’m still not completely sure. This could all be one big deception. I do think that even if it is a deception, with so many new people waking to the truth, we will be heading in a better direction.

But at the end of his first term as he has become more of a traditional Republican president. Where do you think the truth movement stands in relation to his presidency?

I think he has delivered on some of his promises. Especially with detaching us from these international organizations, [that] has been a really good thing. However, his military budgets are exactly what you would expect from a Republican or Democrat. It is always more money to the military, and we really have to consider the military-industrial complex. Something we have to consider with Trump is that it is one man against this giant system and huge bureaucracy. His first-term has been him struggling to stay in his position. So if he is elected to a second-term I am interested to see if he delivers on this promise of a more futuristic America. If these arrests happen that will really open the door for more progress to be made.

