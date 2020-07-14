Why is sleep equated with sloth, with good-for-nothingness?
The answer is obvious. For the moment, the economy has not found a way to capture it.
|The End of the World Review
|Jul 14
| 1
▼ an excerpt adapted from The Eyelid by S.D. Chrostowska (Coach House Books) ▼
I no longer remember the day we met. Unemployed for going on a year, pondering a future set agape by idleness, I had slipped by degrees into a not unpleasant state of semiconsciousness, leaving time to erode in peace what little remained of my savings. As my thoughts hewed …