Why is sleep equated with sloth, with good-for-nothingness?

▼ an excerpt adapted from The Eyelid by S.D. Chrostowska (Coach House Books) ▼

I no longer remember the day we met. Unemployed for going on a year, pondering a future set agape by idleness, I had slipped by degrees into a not unpleasant state of semiconsciousness, leaving time to erode in peace what little remained of my savings. As my thoughts hewed …