Several months into researching Who Killed Berta Cáceres?, I came across a short television interview that Berta gave in November 2014 to Resumen Latinoamericano in Buenos Aires. In twelve compelling minutes, she effectively summed up the repression, power grabs and impunity in post-coup Honduras. I was struck by her unflinching clarity. ‘We’re still living the coup. All the power and machinery of the coup remains intact, not only that, it’s been consolidated by the oligarchy and transnational powers through the expansion of grand capital in megaprojects. There’s been a total surrender of sovereignty, and a level of political cynicism [from Hernández] that we’ve never seen before, not even with Lobo and Micheletti,’ she explained energetically over the noise of traffic.

Berta Cáceres. Frame from the tribute video for the posthumous Champions of Earth award 2017, ONU Brasil.

But a weariness came over Berta when she spoke about the compañeros most recently lost. ‘There’s constant violation of human rights by the government and elites, the criminalization and social cleansing of grassroots leaders: take the murder of Margarita Murillo, who was an important figure in Honduras and Central America, or the recent cases of compañero Juan Galindo and a young COPINH boy in Río Blanco. These killings are part of a well-planned repressive policy, supplemented by legal mechanisms such as the new intelligence law which brands the defence of territory as a crime, impacting on those of us involved in struggles against mines, energy projects and the privatization of natural resources.’ Berta went on to denounce the re-militarization of the country amid increased US intervention. ‘[The Americans] are now participating in anti-gang operations, attacks against campesinos in the Aguán, and the DEA committed a massacre in La Mosquitia. All this is part of the counterinsurgency plan. We don’t call it that anymore, but in Central America the counterinsurgency strategy against social movements was never suspended and that’s exactly what’s being used now, to decapitate those of us fighting and resisting capitalism in our own territories.’

Berta continued: ‘The coup plotters just kept going. And then came the issue of the elections. Hillary Clinton, in her book Hard Choices, practically spelled out what was going to happen in Honduras. This demonstrates the meddling of North Americans in our country … She, Clinton, acknowledged that they didn’t permit Mel Zelaya’s return to the presidency. There were going to be elections. And the international community — officials, governments, the great majority — accepted this, even though we warned it was going to be very dangerous and would be a licence for atrocity … and that’s what we saw happen.’

During the 2016 US presidential race, as reporters started digging into Clinton’s memoir, she was asked about her role in the coup. ‘Now, I didn’t like the way it looked or the way they did it,’ she replied, ‘but they [the legislature and judiciary] had a very strong argument that they had followed the Constitution and the legal precedents … our assessment was, we will just make the situation worse by punishing the Honduran people if we declare a coup and we immediately have to stop all aid for the people, but we should slow-walk and try to stop anything that the government could take advantage of, without calling it a coup.

‘Zelaya had friends and allies, not just in Honduras, but in some of the neighbouring countries, like Nicaragua, and we could have had a terrible civil war that would have been just terrifying in its loss of life.’

By then Berta was dead.

Killing environment and land defenders isn’t new in Honduras. Environmentalist Jeanette Kawas was murdered in a suspected military operation in 1995 in the tropical department of Atlántida, after saving a coastal strip that was home to more than 400 flora and fauna species from tourism developers. Berta admired Kawas, whose case changed international law. In the early 2000s, ten activists from the Environmental Movement of Olancho (MAO) were killed or forced to flee as they battled to stop deforestation and water depletion by networks of powerful landowners, logging companies and criminal gangs in rebellious Olancho. Father José Andrés Tamayo won the Goldman Prize in 2005 for leading MAO’s campaign to stop a highway into the forest to benefit the sawmills. The Salvadoran-born Catholic priest led the ‘March for Life’ which helped put environmental issues, especially illegal logging and corruption in the national forestry institute, on the political map.

Padre Tamayo was in the thick of the post-coup resistance. It was he who persuaded First Lady Xiomara Castro to lead nationwide protests. Soon after, the de facto government revoked his Honduran nationality and deported him. As the sociologist Eugenio Sosa puts it: ‘The state and economic elites have been complicit in the systematic killing of land and environmental defenders who threaten business interests since at least the 1980s … Back then defenders were called subversives, now they are criminalized. Either way, they’re considered enemies of the state.’

After the coup, such violence spiralled out of control. Berta mentioned campesino organizer Margarita Murillo, fifty-six, brutally killed on 27 August 2014 while tending her crops in El Planón, in the department of Cortés. A lifelong advocate for women farmers in a male-dominated world, she had already been tortured for her activism in the 1980s. She was shot dead just days after reporting death threats linked to a tense local land struggle. In Honduras, the number and frequency of threats against male and female land defenders is more or less the same, but, for women, these threats are 24 per cent more likely to convert into physical attacks.

Between 2010 and 2015, Honduras was the deadliest place on earth for those protesting the theft of land and the destruction of the natural world, according to the death tally kept by London-based group Global Witness. Few homicides were investigated and fewer solved. Berta’s murder triggered international outrage, but failed to stop the bloodshed.

The targeted post-coup violence wasn’t limited to rural areas. Honduras also became the deadliest place to practise law, with at least 151 lawyers killed between 2010 and mid-2018, one in five of them women. The death count includes lawyers working on tax cases, representing gang members, campesinos and human rights activists, as well as some who lost cases and some who simply asked to be paid. Violence against the LGBT community also exploded after the coup. By October 2019, 331 people had been murdered — an average of thirty every year, according to the LGBT violence observatory Cattrachas, compared to less than two annually between 1994 and 2008. Inevitably perhaps, freedom of expression also came under attack as the government sought to silence dissent. Of the seventy-five journalists murdered between 2003 and mid-2018, 95 per cent lost their lives after the coup, according to the National Human Rights Commission (CONADEH). Journalists are most often targeted when investigating links between corrupt state officials and organized crime. Reporting on Berta’s case made me a target too.

Dina Meza is one of my journalist heroes. A courageous campaigning reporter, she was exiled in 2013 but returned to launch PEN Honduras and the online independent news website Pasos de Animal Grande (Large Animal Steps, implying the imminence of something important) where she continues to expose corruption and human rights violations. We met at a roadside fast food café one Sunday evening in August 2017, on what was day forty-seven of a hunger strike by students at the public university UNAH, demanding the rector be sacked. She was absolutely exhausted, and in pain, having broken her arm while running with students to escape an armed assailant. ‘It’s tough, but the students are terrified that if they’re alone, they’ll be killed. Police circle the university, we hear shots at night, so nobody really sleeps.’ Still, she seemed better than during our last meeting, when she’d been plagued by stress-induced migraines.

Dina told me about an unnerving incident in March that year, when an unknown man approached her on the bus and murmured: ‘I’m armed, there’s four of us, and we have orders to kill you.’ He wouldn’t say orders from whom, and then appeared to make several phone calls. ‘I’ve got the woman but she doesn’t have blue eyes, what should I do?’ he said. Dina had no idea if he really made the calls or if the whole thing was a ruse. When he tried to take Dina’s photo, she stood up and overcoming her fear looked him straight in the eye. ‘Pleased to meet you,’ she said, before alighting and calling her son for help. She reported the incident to the government’s protection mechanism team, ostensibly designed to save lives by acting fast. Four months later Dina was still waiting for action, and came to our meeting by bus as she couldn’t afford a taxi. Honduras was the third country in Latin America to implement a protection mechanism, after Mexico and Colombia. In each country, journalists and defenders continue to be slain.

The truth behind the crimes in the lead-up to and immediate aftermath of the coup depends on who you ask. Two truth commissions were created in 2010 — one by Pepe Lobo, the other by human rights groups — which helped validate each side’s version of the facts, while failing to make any notable political or social impact. It’s still not clear exactly how many people were killed, injured, raped, detained or disappeared between Zelaya’s ouster and Lobo thanking Hillary Clinton. In one of his first acts as president, Lobo granted an amnesty for coup crimes. It was a rubber stamp for impunity.

One indisputable truth is that between 2009 and November 2016, the IACHR issued ninety-eight protective measures covering 461 human rights workers, trade unionists, lawyers, LGBT people, environmentalists, journalists, indigenous activists and their close relatives, all facing serious and imminent risks linked to their activism in Honduras, a country of 8 million people. But the IACHR lacks authority to force a state to comply, and, in most cases, no adequate measures to mitigate the risks were implemented. Berta was the fourteenth recipient of protective measures to be murdered since 2009. Two others were disappeared during that period, while dozens more fled. The failures and limits of protection measures are not properly understood, but we know that in Honduras the state is designed to protect the economic interests of the elites, not those opposing them. In reality, the only reliable protective measure is leaving Honduras. Berta was unwilling to leave, which her eldest daughter Olivia told me was tantamount to a suicide wish.

The UNAH rector was Julieta Castellanos. During the 1980s and 90s, sociologist Julieta was a prominent anticorruption and human rights campaigner. She created the National Violence Observatory after her twenty-two-year-old son was abducted and killed by the police in 2001. Fast forward to 2017, and the same Castellanos authorized state and private security forces to enter campus; they then attacked peacefully protesting students with metal chains and batons. Castellanos condemned the students and defenders like Dina and another female journalist, Tommy Morales, as agitators and terrorists. She went so far as to threaten Padre Melo with legal action after he organized a concert on campus by the Venezuelan protest band, Los Guaraguaos, complaining that ‘[Melo] encourages disrespect, anarchy and sets a bad example by invading a state institution where there are authorities to respect.’ The hunger strike in mid-2017 was an effort to force her out. The problem dated back to 2014–15, when six students were expelled after speaking out against rising tuition fees, biased admission exams and the curtailment of student representation. One, Dayanara Castillo, fled to Costa Rica after surviving two assassination attempts. Students mobilized across the country in support, and scores were expelled and arbitrarily arrested. At a court hearing in June 2017, an agent from the elite investigative squad ATIC admitted infiltrating the student movement at the request of UNAH bosses. The admission barely caused a stir.

What happened to Julieta? She claimed to be combating a leftist plot to take over the university. A takeover also happened to our country, said her former human rights buddies. The violent crackdown on campus was a microcosm of the militarized authoritarian state.

The post-coup surge in targeted violence took place amid an explosion in violence overall, as the criminal underworld flexed its muscles. Every nook and cranny of every weak institution was exploited and infiltrated as security forces focused on repressing anti-coup protesters first, then communities in resistance. Death squads reappeared and the murder rate surged: in 2010 Honduras was ranked the world’s most violent country outside an official war zone, an inglorious position it held until 2014.

Homicide and drug trafficking were already on the rise before the coup, but the ouster of Zelaya led to the creation of a major cocaine route and, by 2012, 80 per cent of South American drug planes bound for the US passed through Honduras. The drug trade fuelled bloody turf wars and the killings escalated. ‘Honduras became the most dangerous country in the world because institutions collapsed and high levels of impunity opened doors to even wider corruption and criminality,’ said criminal court judge Guillermo López, who was sacked after the coup. ‘Politicians were given carte blanche by the US embassy, but it got out of control.’ Take Yoro in the tropical north. Here, lawyer Arnaldo Urbina Soto (aka ‘Negro’ or ‘Smiley’) used his stints as mayor to tighten the family’s grip on political and criminal power. The Urbina Soto clan started out rustling cattle, just like the Cachiros, before moving into narcotics, and the two families worked in harmony. The Cachiros, with a stack of Nationalist politicians on the payroll, paid the Urbina Sotos to receive cocaine-loaded planes on their patch, store the drugs and convey them to the next drop point. Not so collegial was the Valle Valle clan, headquartered in Copán on the border with Guatemala, and another key link in the cocaine distribution chain. The Valles didn’t want to pay rent in Yoro, they wanted to control the city. In the middle of the feud in 2014, the murder rate in the municipality of Yoro was 104 per 100,000, just behind San Pedro Sula, then the most violent city in the world. The Valles were, however, willing to do business with another mayor, Amílcar Alexander Ardón Soriano in north-west Copán, thanks to a so-called mafia pact brokered by alleged drug capo Tony Hernández.

Despite the violent chaos, the Urbina Sotos’ political stock boomed. In 2013, Arnaldo was named local campaign manager for Hernández, who saw no irony in pledging a law and order platform while standing beside the corrupt mayor. Prosecutors later found a chequebook receipt in an Urbina Soto car for a payment of 4 million Lempiras ($160,000) to the National Party. Hernández won the election using ill-gotten campaign funds, and Arnaldo was re-elected, allowing him to maintain a firm grip over the land title and logging regulation agencies, lucrative public works contracts and local police.

But all good things must come to an end. In 2017, Arnaldo was convicted of money laundering, while his brothers Mario and Miguel Ángel were acquitted. A few months later, in July 2018, the three brothers were indicted by New York prosecutors for conspiracy to import cocaine and multiple weapons charges. By mid-2019 Arnaldo was in jail in Honduras, appealing the money laundering verdict, and facing almost 200 corruption charges in a separate case; he cannot be extradited to the US until he has been tried at home. Mario and Miguel were on the lam. As the researcher Annie Bird told me, what went down in Yoro demonstrates that institutions didn’t exactly ‘fail’ after the coup. It was worse, in that control was ceded to criminal networks of politicians, judges, prosecutors, cops, soldiers and the actual so-called bad guys, who split the spoils to obtain wealth and power. ‘The coup strengthened the criminal state,’ said Bird.

Speaking in the megaphone: Berta Zúñiga Cáceres (daughter of Berta Cáceres). After the hearing on the human rights situation in Bajo Aguán that took place at the IACHR on April 5, 2016, a vigil was held at the gates of the OAS for Berta Cáceres, murdered on March 3, 2016 in Honduras. Commissioners of the IACHR came to the door of the OAS to listen to the words of her daughter, Berta Zúñiga Cáceres. Photo credit: Daniel Cima.

President Hernández himself has vigorously denied allegations of narco links, continuing to claim he has an unparalleled record in cooperating with the US in its war against drugs, which includes reinstating extradition. It’s true that over forty traffickers have been extradited or turned themselves in during his time in power, and several testified in court against former friends and foes to ensure leniency. For instance Amilcar Ardón would eventually turn himself in to the DEA, admitting to drug smuggling and involvement in fifty-six murders, before becoming the star witness in the trial against Tony Hernández. Ardón’s loose lips — along with those of several other self-confessed gangsters — helped build the case against Tony Hernández and his role in what US prosecutors would deem ‘state-sponsored drug trafficking’.

As murders and insecurity escalated after the coup, the government had the perfect villains on hand to blame: the maras, the tattooed territorial transnational street gangs like MS-13 and Barrio 18. The maras have caused untold misery mainly in their own poor, urban neighbourhoods, by killing to control pathetically small plazas for drug dealing and extortion rackets, or just for kicks. But as violence soared, almost every grisly crime was blamed on them, a situation in turn used to justify the remilitarization of streets, schools, playing fields, even hospitals as part of the Super Mano Dura security strategy. I’m not trying to downplay the malignity of the maras — I’ve documented too many lives ruined by these gangs. But blaming every atrocity on the maras is well wide of the mark, and gives the paramilitaries, drug traffickers and security forces an undeserved free pass. Though maybe that’s the point, said counterinsurgency expert Michael McClintock: ‘The coup was such a throwback to the 1980s, except everything is now clouded by the fog of the drug war and gang war, and it’s easy to smokescreen targeted killings by general violence.’

In April 2016, a month after Berta’s murder, I visited Casa Alianza, a child rights group working with street children, orphans, drug users and migrants, for a story on the remilitarization of public spaces. The shelter is in the middle of old Tegucigalpa, near the bustling central market in the so-called historic centre (which is neither pretty nor historic, but is at least devoid of the ugly malls that blight the rest of the city).

Poor young people are being murdered in cold blood, according to the director, José Guadalupe Ruelas. ‘The vast majority of victims are standing on street corners or playing, not in a conflict situation, when they are executed by sicarios with professional weapons. Their tortured, handcuffed bodies are dumped in rivers or left on the streets. These are death squads; this is social cleansing.’ Ruelas showed me a chilling video he’d filmed a few days earlier. The footage captured four or five stocky men in jeans and t-shirts, forcing a strapping homeless lad into an SUV with no number plate. You hear Ruelas, who happened to be passing, asking who they are, where they are taking him and why, as he records the scene on his phone. As he follows them around the car, you glimpse, just for a second, a skinny uniformed cop in the back seat. The fifteen-year-old homeless kid, who had a solvent habit, survived to tell his ordeal to Ruelas, who recounted it to me.

The cops in civilian clothes drove him to a nearby police base where they accused him of snatching one of their mobile phones a couple of days earlier — which he had done, unaware he was stealing from a cop. Instead of booking him for theft, they charged him falsely with illegal possession of a weapon. They roughed him up a bit and let him go. ‘Filming them probably saved his life that day, but for how long? Now, if he turns up dead, he’s got a gun charge, so it’s easy to write him off as another dead gang member,’ said Ruelas.

He added that the maras are a major problem in the big cities, but not the only problem. ‘We should be more worried about the corrupt police, army, politicians and businessmen linked to organized crime — they’re the ones with the real power.’

After Casa Alianza, I visited a few military police units installed in ordinary houses in some of Tegucigalpa’s poorest barrios. The military police were created as an anti-gang force when Hernández was president of Congress. Squadrons were rolled out in gang hot spots formerly patrolled by civilian police, and reports of human rights abuses (including beatings, torture and extrajudicial killings) rolled in just as fast. Their impact on the maras is highly questionable: in one neighbourhood, I found the squad stationed at a recently privatized football pitch, and one officer told me they were there to ‘maintain order’. Yet, two short blocks away, at a taxi rank, drivers complained of weekly extortion payments demanded by both Barrio 18 and MS-13. In other words, nothing had changed. It’s now routine to find military police deployed at public protests alongside the US-trained SWAT teams, the Tigres and Cobras, even in rural cantons like Río Blanco. Officially, the US supports civilian, not militarized, policing, and has been at pains to emphasize that it does not directly fund the military police. But US-trained officers frequently train and lead these forces, so the distinction seems convenient at best, disingenuous at worst. For Hernández, his pet project paid off: in 2017 he stood for re-election despite a constitutional ban, and committed electoral fraud to hold on to power, according to multiple independent international and national observers. An exception to this consensus was the US embassy, which backed his victory (the 2015 DEA investigation into him and his family had not yet been publicized). The fraud triggered widespread national protests, suppressed by security forces; at least thirty-six protesters were killed, mostly by the military police in suspected extrajudicial killings, according to the UN and other human rights groups. By the end of 2019, no-one had been convicted.

What happens when you mix entrenched corruption, violence and impunity with starvation wages, cancelled subsidies and bankrupt public services? A massive exodus of desperate people who have been forced to make desperate choices. In September 2016 I met Andrea Hernández at a shelter in Tapachula, Mexico, near the Guatemalan border, with eight members of her family. They had fled Tegucigalpa a few weeks earlier, after the seventeen-year-old was abducted by gang members while out on a morning run. She was rescued from her week-long ordeal after her mother pleaded with a relative employed in the public prosecutor’s office. Andrea couldn’t talk about it. ‘I can’t,’ she said tearfully. ‘I’ve tried but I can’t.’ ‘She hardly eats, she cries at night, she’s not the same. My daughter was a model student, she wanted to be an architect. Everything changed in one day, for all of us,’ said her mother Isabel. The entire family — Andrea, her parents, sisters and her older sister’s husband and three children — fled the country fearing retaliation. ‘We left our dogs and cat, all my clothes, I couldn’t even say goodbye to my friends. I want to go home,’ Andrea said. Her mother added: ‘She doesn’t understand: we’re never going back.’ The family were granted asylum in Mexico. In February 2017, at a tiny shelter in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, I spoke with an emaciated youth from the Bajo Aguán with no money, no phone and a story too crazy to be untrue. He’d moved to La Mosquitia for a farming job that turned out to be a scam, and was trained to kill by ex-Kaibiles (Guatemalan special forces) and forced to work as a sicario for drug traffickers who enjoyed military protection. The youngster escaped one night after being ordered to kill an ordinary family over a paltry plot of land. ‘I can never go back,’ he said.

It’s impossible to know exactly how many people left Honduras in the past decade, as no one counts those exiting a country. Migration flow is often measured by the numbers detained or deported by US and Mexican immigration, but caution is advisable in interpreting these figures. A rise may reflect a genuine surge, linked to political unrest or a natural disaster, or it may indicate a crackdown. For instance, in 2010 US border control detained 13,580 Honduran nationals. The numbers jumped to over 91,000 in 2014 under Deporter-in-Chief Barack Obama. Then, in 2015, they fell by almost two-thirds (33,848), thanks to the Plan Frontera Sur through which the US incentivized Mexico to stop migrants and refugees from the ultra-violent Northern Triangle — Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — en route to the US border. The ‘stop them in Mexico’ policy was prompted by a rise in minors fleeing gang violence and forced recruitment, which Obama called a humanitarian crisis. In many cases the 50,000 or so children detained in Mexico between 2014 and 2018 were trying to reunite with parents who’d left years earlier to find work. I’ve met so many Central American youngsters who grew up without their parents; they seem like another generation of orphaned war victims.

The US endorsed the re-election of Hernández in 2017 despite damning evidence of fraud. The post-election repression and aching impotence triggered another wave of forced migration: the number of Honduran children and families apprehended at the US border jumped 87 per cent between December 2017 and April 2018, while those from El Salvador and Guatemala fell. And four out of five people traversing Mexico in the migrant caravan — the first one in 2018, which maddened Donald Trump and intensified the inhumane policy of children and parent separation at the border — were Hondurans.

As people fled, the government reported the most spectacular crime reduction success story in modern times: a 50 per cent drop in the murder rate, from 86 per 100,000 in 2012 to 43 per 100,000 in 2017. Hernández credited the success to increased security spending for his ‘tough on gangs’ approach, and the selective break-up of certain drug trafficking groups by US authorities, thanks to his reinstatement of extradition. Then there was the police purge: over 5,000 cops, almost one in three, were removed from duty between 2016 and 2018 for being too old, ailing or inept or for failing lie detector tests, in an effort to oust corrupt elements linked to organized crime and extrajudicial killings. A better educated, better-trained cohort replaced them. Although the purge was popular and necessary, focusing on the police rot also helped Hernández’s push to deploy military police on the streets, and kept attention away from the armed forces. If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is, and this record-breaking murder drop doesn’t sound right to me. If violence, drug trafficking and police corruption all fell, why are thousands of Hondurans still fleeing for their lives? I wonder how much the exodus impacted on murder statistics: if all or some of those who received threats had stayed, would they have been killed?

Víctor Meza, the ex-interior minister, said the good-news numbers were based on raw data which was woefully incomplete and subject to political massaging. ‘We have a set of repressive measures and sweeping promises disguised as a security policy, with billions of Lempiras handed over to police and army officers to do what they think is best, with little transparency, and very little being spent on prevention, rehabilitation or reintegration.’

I’ve met countless men, women and children with wretched stories of forced displacement, poverty, the lure of the American dream, gang violence, deportation and family separation, but these are also stories of resilience. One thing is clear: political leaders have abjectly and repeatedly failed to tackle the complex root causes of the exodus, which is why it continues apace. Central American leaders pay lip service to the US antimigration agenda to ensure aid keeps flowing, but it’s not a domestic political issue. The migrants and refugees who reach a place of safety and employment keep the economy afloat through remittances. As for those who get deported or killed, who cares? Not the Honduran authorities.

In the decade following the coup, the US gave Honduras at least $230m in security aid, according to Security Assistance Monitor, a Washington DC-based group. Honduras became the country in the western hemisphere most visited by US special forces, with twenty-one US missions between 2008 and 2014 — a period when Honduran security forces faced allegations of murder, torture, rape and extortion which went uninvestigated and unpunished. The role of American agents on foreign soil is perhaps the most divisive aspect of its calamitous war on drugs. No doubt that’s why the DEA repeatedly lied about its role in a bungled anti-narcotics operation in Honduras that left four innocent villagers dead; it then misled Congress, the Justice Department and the public as it tried to cover its tracks. This was the massacre in La Mosquitia Berta mentioned in Buenos Aires. It took place before my time in the region, but I knew about it from Annie Bird, who documented the eyewitness testimonies that helped expose the DEA’s lies in an extraordinary bipartisan investigation.

Berta Cáceres receives the Goldman environmental award in 2015. Frame from the video of tribute for the posthumous Champions of Earth award 2017, ONU Brasil.

What happened was this: at 2 a.m. on 11 May 2012, Honduran police officers under DEA command fired at sixteen poor unarmed Miskito passengers on a taxi boat on the Patuca River in the municipality of Ahuás, near the Nicaraguan border. The shooting took place after the passenger boat accidentally collided with a disabled vessel carrying law enforcement officers and large quantities of seized cocaine. The DEA claimed that two Honduran officers on the disabled boat fired at the river taxi in self-defence after coming under gun attack. Not true. The officers shot first, and even aimed at passengers who had jumped or fallen into the water. At least one DEA agent in a circling State Department helicopter ordered a Honduran door gunner to fire at the travellers. There is no evidence to suggest any shots were fired from the taxi boat, or that the victims were involved in drug trafficking. The self-defence motive claimed by the DEA was based, at least in part, on fabricated testimony from a confidential informant and suspected human smuggler who later admitted lying. After the incident, the US-led mission rescued the cocaine and its agents and returned to base. It took community members two days to recover the victims: Candelaria Trapp Nelson, a forty-eight-year-old pregnant mother of six; Juana Jackson Ambrosia, twenty-eight, a pregnant mother of two; fourteen-year-old Hasked Brooks Wood; and a twenty-one-year-old former soldier, Emerson Martínez.

The DEA lied about almost every detail, brazenly claiming that its agents acted purely as mentors and advisers. Honduran agents did not have direct access to intelligence information or the necessary equipment to command such an operation. They received orders from the DEA, they did not give the orders. The man giving them was Richard Dobrich, who went on to mislead Congress about the events — before being promoted to DEA chief in Colombia, arguably the highest-profile post in Latin America. Dobrich’s lies were exposed by the damning report, published in May 2017, which lambasted almost every aspect of the DEA’s actions before, during and after the incident. The State Department didn’t come out looking good, either. And yet there was no mention of compensation or justice for these prima facie drug war victims. I spoke to a survivor, a twenty-one-year-old campesino called Lucio Nelson, who had been returning home after visiting his mother. ‘They called us narcos, but it’s a lie. It was a massacre of innocent people.’ Lucio was shot in the right arm and lower back, and despite four bouts of surgery suffers from severe limb weakness and chronic pain.

The boat’s owners, Hilda Lezama and her husband, Melaño Eulopio Nixon, were also injured and are still impaired. Juana Jackson’s two sons are being raised by her older sister, Marlene. ‘We wanted the truth, but we also want justice and compensation — or don’t they care what happens to the children?’ Marlene messages me every so often, mostly with uplifting Christian proverbs, sometimes asking for help.

If a DEA agent or supervisor faced any consequences for the bungled operation, lies and cover-up, the public wasn’t told about it. My specific requests for more details were not answered; I was told only that the DEA had implemented changes in light of the report’s findings. What we do know is that the DEA refused to cooperate with the criminal investigation in Honduras, where a local cop went on trial after forensic tests matched one of the bullet casings to his gun. (The other casings recovered didn’t match Honduran weapons, but the DEA refused to allow tests on its firearms.) In June 2018, on the day of the verdict, a government vehicle crashed into the car of the victims’ lawyer’s mother, the celebrated magistrate Tirza del Carmen Flores — one of the four justices who were sacked post-coup. She was badly hurt and in a coma for several weeks. The verdict was postponed for a few days, but came back ‘not guilty’.

Berta was awarded the Goldman Prize for environmental defenders at a time when Honduras was ranked the most dangerous place on the planet to defend land and natural resources. The six 2015 winners — one from every continent — were informed in October 2014. The prize is a prestigious one, sometimes described as the Nobel Prize for environmentalists, but Berta took longer to accept than any previous nominee. The money and attention didn’t seem right to her, so she asked everyone what they thought, eventually being persuaded that elevating the Río Blanco struggle to a world stage could help protect them.

At the end of January 2015, the Goldman film crew experienced first hand the hostility she customarily faced. Their vehicle was stopped in Agua Caliente by police, soldiers and an angry mob looking for Berta. A few days earlier Berta had received messages from an anonymous good Samaritan: ‘Be careful when you have meetings, there’s a grass who gives information to the company engineers and they want you arrested … be very careful when you go through Agua Caliente.’

Later that day in Tegucigalpa, Berta asked Goldman researcher Ryan Mack what would happen if she died before receiving the prize money. ‘No one had ever asked me that before,’ Ryan told me. ‘Berta knew the seriousness of the threats against her life. If anyone understood that time was running out, it was her.’ The award gave Berta a platform. She met with top White House advisers and the Democrat leader of Congress, Nancy Pelosi. ‘She was eloquent and diplomatic, but unbashful in her bluntness,’ said Ryan Mack. ‘And she made sure they took away a clear message about the reality she and her people were facing.’

On 19 April 2015, clad in a sparkly, lacy pink dress, Berta gave an electrifying acceptance speech to the jam-packed San Francisco War Memorial Opera House. ‘Wake up! Wake up, humanity! We’re out of time,’ she implored her captivated audience of 3,000 notables in evening dress. The hairs on my arms stand up whenever I watch her speech.

She continued: ‘The Gualcarque River has called upon us, as have other gravely threatened rivers. We must answer their call. Mother Earth has been militarized, fenced in and poisoned — it’s a place where basic rights are systematically violated. It demands that we take action. Let us build societies that coexist in a just and dignified way that protects life. I dedicate this award to all the rebels out there, to my mother, to the Lenca people, to Río Blanco, and to the martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle to defend our natural resources. Thank you very much.’

The applause was deafening, the audience on its feet. In Honduras, nothing changed.

In November 2015, Berta and Miriam embarked on a three-week speaking tour across the US after receiving the Óscar Romero Award from the Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas. The organizers said the two indigenous leaders shared the spirit of the murdered Salvadoran archbishop who fought against social injustice and poverty. It was a fitting tribute. The two women were closer than sisters, and the trip gave them time to reminisce about the crazy times they’d shared over twenty years. As Miriam recalled, ‘We talked about our families, our organizations; she told me the dam company had spies in COPINH, leaking information. About what we’d do next.’

Miriam and Berta liked to have a good time, and one night in DC they practised asking for a beer in English on the way to some bar. It turned out there was no need — the barman was Honduran. ‘We cried, drank beers, and laughed together, we had fun … That trip was our farewell tour, we just didn’t know it then,’ Miriam told me.

The final question Berta was asked in the 2015 Buenos Aires interview was this: did she fear for her life? ‘Yes, oh yes, we are scared,’ she exclaimed. ‘It’s not easy living in Honduras, it’s a country where you see brutal violence, the threats and attempts are constant. While the risk of being imprisoned is very real, the greatest risk, I feel, is of losing my life, of being physically and emotionally attacked. Besides the huge media campaigns directed against us, it’s not the same being a female leader as a male leader, and we see the main media owned by the oligarchs directing smear campaigns against us to discredit us, accusations and infamies against us. So yes, we fear for our lives, we know there’s a risk but I want to say categorically that this fear is not going to paralyse us. And even if it happens, I want you to know that the Lenca community and Honduras will continue the struggle and I’m convinced that things will get better.’

Nina Lakhani reports on Central America for the Guardian, BBC, Al Jazeera, Global Post, the Daily Beast, and elsewhere. She previously worked for the Independent.

