Where To Plant a Tree

In the fall of 2014, I read an article in the New York Times by journalist Jim Robbins. It was about the fate of California’s giant sequoias. Three years into the drought, the giant sequoias in Sequoia National Park were losing their foliage. Nobody at the park had seen it happen before. This interested me. I’d visited the park twice: once just a couple years prior, and once a long time before that. There is a picture in my parents’ hallway of my brother and me standing at the foot of one of the sequoias. We were very small. The tree had a catface scar, a big fire hollow at its base that angled closed.

Photo by Matt Howard.

Now, it seemed, the changeless trees were in trouble. Robbins had interviewed Nate Stephenson, the U.S. Geological Survey ecologist. “If there’s long-term drought, within 25 years we could see seedlings in trouble,” Stephenson told him. “In 50 years, the whole population could be in trouble.” In a century, he said, “most of the big trees could be gone.”

But what struck me most about the article came about two-thirds of the way down. Robbins wrote that a timber company called Sierra Pacific Industries had begun a “novel program” to protect the trees. It was collecting sequoia seeds and planting them across its holdings, sometimes far north of the trees’ current range. “The goal is to conserve the genetic diversity of the native groves,” Glenn Lunak, the program’s coordinator, told Robbins. And that was it. Robbins moved on to something else.

I was full of questions. Stephenson said that the trees might not be capable of surviving where they were. Was that what the timber company was doing, then—looking for the right place for sequoias? What did the company want with them? Where was it taking them? It struck me as strange and fantastic and possibly important.

In the years since, I’ve heard many stories like this one—stories of people moving trees, in ways that look by turns noble and mundane and romantic and grandiose. These people have called what they’re doing by many different names: horticulture, forestry, ex situ conservation, assisted migration. Sometimes these actions seem likely to help either the tree or the people, but sometimes—as ever, when we use human hands to shape that which is not human—they seem just as likely to make things worse.

As the reader may have noticed, this book is as much about people as it is about trees. A tree, after all, is an unparticular thing, just a tall, woody shape of plant. I could have told the biogeographical story of a mismatched world with countless other life-forms—with a quillwort or a pika or a coral as the star, for instance—but such a tale would have stumbled over endless hurdles of understanding. Trees are more familiar. They are everywhere, covering a third of the land on Earth. More than any other living thing, they define their place. Trees can be a texture, like a field of grass, or they can be taken one by one, as individuals with humanlike trunks and limbs. People like trees. Everywhere I go, people take me to see their favorite tree. They stand next to it and give it a slap on the bark and water it with praise. “It’s had the shit beat out of it,” they say, “but it just keeps chugging along.”

Buy the Book

Other writers have spent entire books sounding the depths of our symbolic relationship with trees. What most arouses the inner philosopher is not trees’ size or shape or ubiquity but their age. There’s a good chance any given tree will outlast any given person, so trees form a bridge beyond the usual human experience—a tangible, living link to the past and maybe to the future. The inner philosopher stands in awe. The inner philosopher pens aphorisms and inspirational quotes.

Alexander Smith: “A man does not plant a tree for himself, he plants it for posterity.”

John Boyle: “Trees are the best monuments that a man can erect to his own memory. They speak his praises without flattery, and they are blessings to children yet unborn.”

Susan Fenimore Cooper: “There is . . . something in the care of trees which rises above the common labors of husbandry, and speaks of a generous mind.”

John Evelyn (quoting Virgil): “For what more august, more charming and useful, than the culture and preservation of such goodly plantations: That shade to our grand-children give.”

Trees are a powerful way of shaping the world to fit. They provide raw materials, fuel, fruit, shade, and habitat for other species. They slow erosion, dull the wind, produce oxygen, and store carbon. They are often beautiful. For millennia, people have planted trees as a way of helping other people. But it is only recently that we began to imagine that in helping ourselves, we might also help the trees.

▼

Jim Robbins’s article on sequoias in the New York Times came out in August 2014, but I didn’t read it until October. By the time I called Nate Stephenson, he told me it was likely too late for me to visit—it could snow any day, and then the field season would be over. I went anyway. I drove from San Diego, where I lived at the time, and slept in my car beside the road in Three Rivers, just a few minutes from the park entrance. When I called Stephenson in the morning, he told me I was in luck—it had snowed, but not too much. He would be headed up the mountain with the field crew for the final trip of the season, leaving in an hour.

We spent the day hiking through the park’s Giant Forest grove. I followed as the field crew measured what portion of each sequoia’s crown had died: 0–10 percent; 10–25 percent; 25–50 percent; 50–75 percent; 75–100 percent. We ate lunch on a patch of bare stone overlooking Moro Rock, a huge granitic dome that juts from the mountainside, facing west. I hadn’t had time to pack anything that morning, so everyone shared a bit of what they’d brought. Nate Stephenson let me have some of his peanut butter sandwich.

We arrived back at the USGS field station late in the afternoon. I drove through the night to Chico, in the north-central part of the state. In the morning, I met Glenn Lunak at a Sierra Pacific Industries outpost. He had a neatly trimmed gray mustache and wore a flannel shirt tucked into his forest-green pants. He spoke with a slight midwestern accent. He seemed to me like the holotype of a forester.

Lunak and I drove into the hills, joined by two other Sierra Pacific foresters. After spending most of the morning on the dirt roads that wound through the company’s forests, we parked on a hillside. We leaned against the truck while we ate our lunch. (Lunak brought an extra sandwich for me.) From up the road came the sound of an engine, someone on a fourwheeler. One of the foresters stepped around the truck and held out his hand. The driver stopped. When he pulled off his helmet, the foresters recognized him as a company biologist; he’d been out in the woods trying to trap fishers, he said, but all he’d gotten were gray foxes.

“So, there’s giant sequoias here,” he said. “Did you guys plant them?” The foresters laughed and told him yes.

“Huh, pretty cool,” he said. He put his helmet back on and drove away.

On the uphill side of the road was a natural forest, thinned but never fully cleared. Below was a clear-cut that Sierra Pacific had recently replanted. The cut was stubbled with ponderosa pines, incense cedars, Douglas-firs, plus species that Sierra Pacific didn’t want but grew anyway, like bull thistles and manzanitas and California nutmegs, Torreya californica, sister species of the Florida torreya. Scattered among them were several hundred sequoias. Lunak walked down the slope and stopped in front of one of them. Its trunk was lavender, two inches wide at the base. Its blue-green boughs were four feet wide and four high. “Two years’ growth and look at that sucker,” he said. If all goes according to plan, there will eventually be more than 2,000 of these groves spread across the northern Sierra Nevada and the southern Cascades, covering some 32,000 acres, compared with the roughly 47,000 acres of natural sequoia groves. As the company thins and harvests other trees, Lunak said, it will spare the sequoias, leaving them to grow fat and old.

“End of Mark Twain log, diameter 18 ft. For the American Museum of Natural History, Central Park, New York / / C.C Curtis, photographer.” Photograph shows people posing with slab of Giant Sequoia, Kings River Grove (now part of Kings Canyon National Park), California, felled in 1891.

The company calls it the “Giant Sequoia Genetic Conservation Program.” Sierra Pacific started it in the early 2010s, after company vice president Dan Tomascheski attended a meeting of the federal, tribal, and state managers of California’s giant sequoias. Tomascheski was invited because Sierra Pacific Industries owns land adjacent to Calaveras Big Trees State Park (where Gus Dowd stumbled upon a sequoia in the winter of 1853) and had helped the park managers with a fuel-reduction project. Many of the grove managers Tomascheski met at the meeting were worried about what a changing climate might mean for the trees. They were discussing the possibility of creating a seed bank, in case the old sequoias began dying off. Tomascheski suggested going one better: Instead of just a collection of seeds, why not a living seed bank, an entire duplicate forest? The company had the space. It was already in the business of planting trees. And it was privately owned, which meant that Tomascheski didn’t have to convince shareholders of the scheme, only his boss.

Lunak put together the plan: Over the next two decades, Sierra Pacific Industries would collect cones from each of the seventy-some sequoia groves. The groves are isolated from one another, genetically distinct, so a central goal of the program would be to capture and preserve this genetic diversity. The company would collect cones from trees scattered throughout each grove, to ensure that it was capturing the grove’s full genetic breadth. It would keep seedlings grown from the seeds of each grove apart from those of the others, to maintain that uniqueness. Once the seedlings were big enough, the company would plant between three and five new groves in each of its ten districts—or as many as fifty new groves for each original grove. Each of these new groves would be a genetic duplicate of its parent grove. They would be scattered across Sierra Pacific’s holdings, the sequoias planted alongside the usual pines, firs, and incense cedars. Some of the groves would be hundreds of miles north of the original groves.

I would come to see it as a textbook example of assisted migration, as carefully planned and orchestrated as any I am aware of. But I wondered why. What was in it for the company? Lunak and Tomascheski insisted the program was altruistic. Tomascheski told me in the fall of 2019 that the program had so far cost the company something like $300,000. The company reveals little about its finances, but it seems likely that the price of the sequoia program is barely more than a rounding error. In 2018, Forbes called Sierra Pacific’s owner, Red Emmerson, America’s “last great lumber baron,” estimating his worth at $4 billion, and the company’s annual profit to be in the hundreds of millions.

As part of its agreement to collect cones on federal- and state-managed groves, the company has pledged not to sell the sequoias it grows from those groves as timber, but there are indirect ways it could recoup its investment. Once they’re big enough, the groves could be entered into California’s carbon credit market. Someday the groves could perhaps even be sold to the public as conservation easements or parks. Bill Libby, a retired U.C. Berkeley forest geneticist who helped Glenn Lunak put together the company’s sequoia plan, told me he thinks that under the right conditions the sequoia could make a fine timber tree. The trees get brittle when they’re big, but when they’re young they have mechanical properties similar to those of coast redwood—currently one of the most valuable timber trees in North America. Perhaps the company’s new groves are its future seed orchards. Or maybe—by the most cynical read—Sierra Pacific’s goal is merely to entice reporters like me. More than one environmentalist I spoke with about the company’s sequoia program called it greenwashing, a public relations move.

But it is telling that the people who manage the wild groves have widely agreed to let Sierra Pacific collect cones. The Sierra Pacific employees I met, meanwhile, seemed sincere in their intentions. In the morning, before our visit to the new sequoia grove, Glenn Lunak took me to see some sequoias he’d planted back in 1980, when he was the area’s replanting manager. “I think I bought five hundred giant sequoia seedlings, planted them just to see how well they would do,” he said. “It’s been years since I’ve driven back here.” We pulled into a clearing. Lunak hopped out of the truck and looked around, taking in decades of change. This plot had been clear-cut and replanted, but now the woods looked almost natural, a mix of pines and firs and incense cedars, plus the sequoias. The sequoias were seventy or eighty feet tall, many of them with trunks more than two feet wide. “This is way cool!” he exclaimed, and laughed.

“Inside the fallen ‘Father of the Forest’—a big Knot Hole in the largest known Tree, Calaveras, Cal.” Underwood & Underwood, publishers, 1902.

He wandered into the woods, dead branches snapping under his feet. He stopped at a sequoia growing on a slope. The tree’s bark was lighter than that of the old sequoias, the corrugations more regular. Its canopy tapered in a perfect Christmas-tree cone, a spearhead reaching skyward. “It’s only thirty-four years old,” he said, looking up at it. “I guess they’re growing pretty good, by God!”

As we drove in, Lunak had quoted Wesley Henderson. In the book Under Whose Shade, Henderson wrote that on his high school graduation day, his father, Nelson, a second-generation farmer in Manitoba’s Swan River valley, said to him, “The true meaning of life, Wesley, is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit.” Lunak paused, then added, “I take that to heart.” As we drove back out of the grove, he was quiet. The woods on either side were tall. The sunlight flickered through the shade.

▼

I wrote an article about the Sierra Pacific Industries project for Guernica magazine. But even after the article came out, I kept thinking about trees being in wrong places, in less than ideal places, and maybe sometimes in perfect, paradisaical places. Before long, I found myself on the phone with Connie Barlow.

In the winter, three years after our first conversation, I met Barlow and her husband, Michael Dowd, in the northeastern corner of Alabama, at the edge of the Appalachians. They were roosted there for the season at the cabin of a friend. I arrived after dark. They both came outside and greeted me with hugs. Barlow had short, gray-brown hair and wore sweatpants and a vest. She explained that the lisp I heard in her voice was because she’d just had three teeth removed. She grinned to reveal the space in the lower half of her smile. “I look like a vampire bag lady,” she said. Dowd was tall, with a deep voice and big brown eyes and a beard that traveled from ear to ear without crossing his upper lip. In the time I spent with them, I learned a few of their habits. They called the moon “Luna,” and the large beech by the creek “Beechy.” They called their van “Angel,” and their relationship “Jasmine.” That way, they explained, when they had arguments they could ask what was best for Jasmine rather than what was best for Connie or Michael. When they had small squabbles over whether to leave the heater on or off, Jasmine went unmentioned.

During the day, Barlow and I wandered through the forest. The property was bisected by a creek. There were uplands and floodplains, clothed in a mix of pitch pines and slash pines and a wide array of hardwoods—oaks, beeches, sweet gums, hickories, umbrella magnolias, and liriodendrons, which, Barlow reluctantly explained, are commonly called yellow poplars or tulip poplars, this despite the species being neither a tulip nor a poplar.

The trees were big. Later, the owner of the property told me that the forest hadn’t been logged for at least a century. She’d moved there from Boca Raton in 2008, after her husband died. He loved sailing, she said, but she liked the woods. The property had been cheaper than the surrounding lots, which the real estate agent told her was because it contains a conservation easement, managed by the Nature Conservancy.

The conservancy wanted to protect the property because its forest was intact and because it held a rare species, the sun-facing coneflower. The agent thought the restrictions on the easement were onerous, but the owner told me she thought it was perfect. “Don’t throw me into that briar patch!” she recalled thinking, and laughed. There were thirteen pages of restrictions. Among them: no logging, no subdividing, and no planting nonnative species.

For hours, Barlow and I splashed back and forth through the creek. We looked at trees and considered their arrangement. We deliberated for a long time about whether or not a beaver was responsible for a chunk missing from the base of one tree. She thought so; I thought not. Barlow places much weight on firsthand observation. People had a broader view of things, she said, before naturalists turned into scientists. Sometimes she filmed what we saw with a handheld video recorder, narrating the scene. Although she used to write books, she is now convinced that YouTube is the true library of the people.

We spent much of the day pulling privet, Ligustrum sinense. It grows as a bush, sometimes a tree. In its native China, it makes perfectly orderly hedges. In the American South, it makes all kinds of shapes, none of them pleasing to Barlow. It has leathery leaves and clusters of black berries. Beyond that pale description, I’m unsure. It turns out I suffer from near-total privet-blindness. As we walked, Barlow stooped down repeatedly to pluck the small privets I’d missed. She hung them upside down from the branches of other trees, so that their roots would dry out. We arrived finally at a corner of the property where I couldn’t help but notice the privets. They were so thick they had almost reverted to hedge form. We attacked them with a Pullerbear, a shoulder-high length of square steel tubing attached to a set of jaws. The jaws go around the base of the privet’s trunk and clamp down when you weight the handle. You lean on the handle and yank the privet from the ground, roots and all. Sometimes the privets were tougher and we had to use a saw. She doused the sawn stumps with herbicide.

The potential irony of her anti-privet campaign was not lost on Barlow. After spending the last decade moving a tree to places it hadn’t managed to reach on its own, she was now hard at work killing trees that someone else had moved. But she saw them as different cases: It was one thing to move the Florida torreya to places where it plausibly might have lived in the recent geological past, she said, and another to move a privet to an entirely new continent. A note on the Torreya Guardians website urges people not to plant Florida torreya west of the Mississippi.

“‘Mother of the forest’ (90 ft.)—sacrificed to curiosity—died when bark (now in London) was stripped for exhibition, Calaveras Grove, Cal.” People at base of sequoia tree, Calaveras Grove, California. Underwood & Underwood, publishers, 1902.

We spent hours Pullerbearing and sawing and hanging privets from trees. “Some people like to meditate to empty their mind,” Barlow told me. “I think priveting is best.” Sweating from the effort, I stripped to my shirtsleeves. There were dead privets everywhere. There were live privets everywhere. “I love the futility of it,” she said. There was also scattered trash, but she ignored it. “I don’t pick up the litter,” she said, “because the litter doesn’t reproduce.”

In the late afternoon, Barlow, Dowd, and I went for another walk in the woods. We passed Beechy the beech and a little pond, and crossed the creek a couple of times. Dowd led us over a small rise. There, poking from the dead leaves, was a tiny evergreen seedling. It was a Florida torreya.

▼

In the years since she’d founded Torreya Guardians, Connie Barlow’s views had taken an apocalyptic turn. When she first began to think about moving the Florida torreya north, she was interested in climate change but viewed it as largely separate from Paul Martin’s idea of rewilding, which was about re-creating ancient ecological partnerships undone by humanity. Then, one morning in December 2012, Barlow and Michael Dowd experienced what they call their “climate awakening.” It happened after they read an article in the Atlantic titled “5 Charts About Climate Change That Should Have You Very, Very Worried.” The charts were about rising seas; dying coral reefs; increasing wildfire, drought, and war. Barlow and Dowd got so worried that they wept. Barlow struggled for a long time afterward to accept the implications of climate change. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression. Finally, she accepted the world’s fate. She accepted the end of civilization. “I’m a collapsitarian,” she told me cheerfully. “I really think things are going down.”

During this period of realization, she said, planting trees provided her with emotional ballast. But her expectation of the imminent collapse of society also heightened her alarm over the fate of the world’s forests. It meant that time was running out. Ideally, she said, thousands of people could each pick a species, learn as much as they could about it, then try moving it to where they thought it might need to go. These people should do everything they could to avoid introducing new invaders, she said; “You don’t bring in species from another continent, you just don’t do that.” But a fear of making mistakes shouldn’t stop people from experimenting, she said. It was too late for that.

Torreya Guardians provided the template. By the time I visited Barlow, the organization she’d started was fifteen years old. It had sent Florida torreya seeds to Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Some of these seeds had grown up to produce seeds of their own. Another member of the group, Paul Camire, had compiled a list of dozens of Florida torreyas that people had planted in the 185 years since Hardy B. Croom encountered the species. Camire tallied Florida torreyas in arboretums and botanical gardens, in public parks, and on private property, as far away as Seattle, Washington, and Edinburgh, Scotland. Many of these trees had also produced seeds. In several places these seeds had grown into seedlings. The torreyas growing wild in Florida’s Torreya State Park were unlikely to recover, Barlow thought, but the species as a whole was no longer in immediate danger.

In the summer of 2019, she sent the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service a petition to downlist the Florida torreya under the Endangered Species Act, moving it from “endangered” to “threatened.” Downlisting would declare the Torreya Guardians’ efforts a success and would encourage other people and organizations to launch their own efforts to save rare plants, she wrote. The government didn’t need to spend decades and millions of dollars doing something that volunteers could do perfectly well on their own. “Federal taxpayer money,” she wrote, “could be freed up for recovering endangered species that aren’t as easy to work with as putting seeds in a pocket and digging little holes in the forest.”

Jason Smith, the University of Florida, Gainesville, plant pathologist, called Barlow’s effort to downlist the tree absurd. “We’re talking about North America’s most endangered tree species,” he said. If she succeeded, he said, it could make things harder for everyone else working to save the tree. Barlow had become obsessed with one conservation tool at the expense of all the others, he said. “I don’t think she cares about torreya. I think she cares about assisted migration.” (As of November 2019, Barlow’s petition was still under review, according to the response letter the service sent her.)

It has now been more than three decades since scientists first suggested that many species would not be able to keep up with the rate of modern climate change and that humans might help them move poleward or upslope. Assisted migration—or “assisted colonization” or “managed translocation”—remains the subject of much debate. More than a hundred papers on the subject have been published in scientific journals. Some of these deal with specific life-forms—New Zealand’s tuatara, Iran’s Farsi tooth-carp, the American pika, and many, many trees—while others treat the subject more generally. The question, still, is whether the risk of inaction outweighs the risk of action.

Many scientists remain worried that assisted migration will do too much—that it will create new invaders, alter or damage recipient ecosystems, or confuse a public finally beginning to absorb the risks of rearranging the world’s living things. Some are concerned about who might take such an action. “This is not gardening,” ecologist Thomas Abeli told me. “I think assisted colonization should be strictly supervised by ecologists and conservationists.” Dan Simberloff, the invasion biologist, told me that assisted migration will also do too little. Set against the vast changes that humans have wrought upon Earth, assisted migration “is a Band-Aid at best,” he said. “It gives us a false sense that we’re doing things that matter.”

So far, there are few examples of people actually moving trees—or other species—poleward or upslope as a conservation method. I am aware of only a couple dozen such projects—a butterfly here, a common garden there. Even fewer are explicitly billed as assisted migration. There is nothing like the popular movement Barlow envisioned. But Mark Schwartz told me he thinks that eventually more people will be tempted. “People want to do stuff,” he said. “They want to take positive action.” He told me that his thinking on assisted migration had evolved in the years since he wrote the original argument against Connie Barlow and Paul Martin’s proposal to move the torreya north. “I’ve become more sympathetic to this idea, this problem,” he said. “The climate is going to continue to change.” But he said he still worried about what might happen if people began widely following Barlow’s example. It was possible, certainly, that a single person could save a species. But it was also possible for that single person to do great harm. “Look,” Schwartz said, “I understand that we’re likely to be doing this more and more in the future. I think we should be doing it thoughtfully.”

Schwartz is part of a team of scientists currently working on a set of risk-assessment guidelines for National Park Service employees to use when considering assisted migration projects. “If you want to move a bull trout or blue butterfly or giant sequoia, what specifically would you do?” he said. In September 2019, he sent me the latest draft. The eighty-page document asked users to rank the risk, from “low” through “very high,” of a long list of possible actions: What is the risk of action or inaction to the species in question, and to the source ecosystem and the recipient ecosystem? In separating one population of a species from another, would the species’ would-be saviors spark undesired evolution? Does the species have the traits of a likely invader? Finally, is the species of great value to society? Reading through the guidelines, I’d expected them to end in a calculation, where all the judgments of low risk and medium risk and very high risk would be added up to some score, some definitive way of deciding whether or not it was worth moving a species to try to save it. But there was none.

Now, in the northeastern corner of Alabama, Connie Barlow, Michael Dowd, and I wandered through a grove of tiny torreyas. Barlow commented on their condition, on the slope and aspect and soil conditions where they were growing, and on the effects of browsing animals. “Oh God! It was beautiful!” she moaned at the sight of one, once six inches high, now trimmed to a nub by some herbivore. She reconsidered. “Well, okay, this is good,” she said. “We can learn from this.”

She was a little chagrined. She hadn’t meant for me to see these seedlings. Dowd had led us to them without consulting her. Her friend— their host—didn’t know Barlow had planted torreyas on her property. It violated the terms of the conservation easement: no nonnative species. Later, I asked Barlow why she had done it. She had already sent torreya seeds all over the eastern United States, to people who had willingly and legally planted them on their land. Why had she chosen to plant them there, risking the easement and probably the friendship?

She answered slowly, as if struggling to translate feelings into words. Soon, she said, the issue would be moot. People would accept the reality of climate change. They would understand what the fossil record shows: that when the climate changes, the arrangement of the world’s living things changes with it. They would see the ceaseless journeys of trees and accept the idea of assisted migration as a matter of course. The concept of conservation easements would change to reflect this. The forest around us was beautiful, but it would not always be this way. “Acceptance of assisted migration,” she said, “means you accept that eventually your child is going to move away.”

The day after my visit with Connie Barlow and Michael Dowd, I drove south to Florida. As I neared Torreya State Park, I began to see broken trees, flattened trailer homes, abandoned cars, and drifts of debris. Two months earlier, Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm, had dragged across the Panhandle. The park took a direct hit. I found it in disarray. Before the storm, the limestone bluffs overlooking the Apalachicola River were covered in dense forest. Now the view was open on all sides, the foreground a tangle of downed trees. Scientists estimated that some 750 Florida torreyas remained in the wild before the storm. When I visited, they were still looking for survivors.

Zach St. George is a science reporter who has written for the Atlantic, Scientific American, and Outside, among other publications. He earned a degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, and lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

▼ ▼ ▼