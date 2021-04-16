Watching “The Bachelor” in Isolation (bachelor-as-isolation)

Who gets the good edit and who gets the bad edit is always an endless topic of conversation when it comes to The Bachelor. Under the watchful eye of “the producers” a drama is constructed from thousands of hours of footage. The contestants become nineteenth century characters who all serve at the pleasure of Flaubertian (Isabel’s sister compares them to Guantanamo bay prison guards; we don’t think there’s a difference) freaks. This season, these freaks whittled an almost infinite amount of footage into a story that centers around the characters’ obsession with the vagaries of time. The show premiered right as winter lockdowns began; for an audience trapped at home amid frigid temperatures, an abundance of time stretched languidly and terrifyingly ahead. The ever prescient production team behind the franchise intuited this. As a result, the animating material of this season is the artificial scarcity of time — that finicky substance — with this season’s Bachelor, Matt James.

The Bachelor has always been the original quarantine experiment. It is no surprise that in 2021 The Bachelor not only soldiered on but flourished. Isolation, after all, has been central to the franchise since its premiere in 2002. The characters who embark on this “journey to find love” are shorn of access to their phones, the internet, and television; as a result, anxiety about the pandemic, mounting political animus, a tumultuous election, and a pathetic January putsch don’t figure at all in the Bachelorverse. The women exist in an uncontoured, frictionless world bounded by the walls of the villa, or in this season’s case, the parameters of a resort that due to its proximity to Falling Water, steals Frank Lloyd Wright valor. In prior seasons, part of the appeal for the busy female content-creators who populate the franchise was the chance to finally devote enough time to “find love.” During this pandemic-inflected season, time is a limited resource.

Rose thorn and its surface. Sławomir Pietrzykowski, 2019.

There is something different about their quarantine experience. The only instance of boredom occurs in the first episode, which features a montage of mandatory quarantine scenes at the resort. The women, clad in white bathrobes, jump on unmade beds, improvise dance routines, work out, fawn over handsome 29-year-old Matt James, and lament their boredom. Then the frantic passing of time begins in subsequent episodes. When a character finally gets one-on-one time with James, inevitably another woman will walk into the room and ask, “can I steal him for a moment?” which leads to the first woman’s palpable distress. The only prize outside of the coveted rose is securing a one-on-one date, all of which are planned by the producers; finally, a character will have ample time to discuss family trauma with James. When it’s time to go on a dreaded group date with James, one of them will inevitably outrun the others and jump into his outstretched arms. Outside of Flordians, no one this past winter has even been around enough other people to be jealous of someone stealing time with their man.

Take a curveball the producers throw at us this season: in a Bachelor first, six new contestants show up halfway through the season, compressing whatever time the existing women had. In another, Heather, a member of Bachelor Colton’s 2019 season, drives to Nemacolin in a minivan and tries to convince James that they might have a connection. The other women shriek and castigate Heather, charging her with the most heinous crime of all: stealing their time with James. Obviously, Heather wasn’t just allowed to show up without permission. With her introduction, the producers challenge Matt’s character — would he fall for the new hot blonde? The other women are never just competing against each other. They must out-maneuver the machinations of those pesky omnipotent narrators who always seem to be stealing their precious resource: one-on-one time with Matt.

This scarcity of time doesn’t register in James’ absence. When he is on a one-on-one date with one of the women, the other characters wear sweatpants and glasses. They lounge. They sometimes pile onto each other like kittens. Books lay about, though it’s difficult to discern which ones as their titles have been blurred out (we’ve tried). Other times, they get into each other’s faces and argue about who is causing drama in the house. In the Women Tell All episode we learn that there are several group dates that did not make the final product. But wait, we thought there was not enough time with Matt? In one date that didn’t make the cut, the women have to eat a stack of pancakes and finish a giant stein of beer. In the minute clip of this Teutonic/Pennsylvania-inspired bacchanal the women are having fun! They laugh, cheat by throwing the pancakes and beer on the ground, and of course throw up. No wonder the date wasn’t on prime time; ingesting carbs and laughing with the gals isn’t compelling television.

The concept of time and isolation start to bend when you are reminded of the existence of the virus during the heterosexual ritual known as the “hometown episode.” In a normal season, the final four women bring the Bachelor to their hometowns. There, they introduce the Bachelor to their friends and families as well as to the regional delights of their towns or cities. However, the pandemic inverted this scenario; this season, the families had to come to Nemacolin to meet James. Did the families, like their daughters, have to isolate for two weeks? If so, does that mean the women were already chosen weeks in advance so health and safety protocols could be followed? If not, then was the original isolation all just hygiene theater like so much else these days? Was Raskolnikov always destined to commit murder and then seek redemption? Was Ahab always doomed to go down with Moby-Dick? Talmudic exegesis over The Bachelor never offers clear answers. Instead you are left dealing with reminders that you can neither see your loved ones nor ameliorate your boredom.

For the viewer, homebound during a pandemic, watching people hang out at a resort would constitute riveting material. Of course that show would not have been The Bachelor, but it’s nice to think about. It is also nice to watch characters wring their hands and fuss over a diminishing amount of time when all we have is a frightful abundance of it. Their isolation too, was not one of desultory emptiness but that of a purposeful “journey to find love.” In a cultural landscape obsessed with ennui and with our biggest movies just bloated sexless content, we finally understand why The Bachelor continues to reign supreme in the vicious world of reality TV. It combines everyone’s two favorite things: hanging out at what’s basically a giant spa with your friends and feeling every emotion at once.