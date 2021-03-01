This Week in Global Warming: Moral Damage

We’re all doctors now, standing at the foot of the earth’s bed, checking out the earth’s charts, shaking our heads when we think the earth isn’t looking…

Dana SnitzkyMar 1CommentShare

Hmmm I guess I took a little time off. Ah but here I am, I’m back in the saddle now. Back on the… horse? I guess substack is sort of like, sure, a horse. A pale horse; and I, its pale rider.

Like, ok yes, I know it’s dumb to talk about “hitting the pandemic wall” because on the one hand, realistically, my back has been to the wall the whole time, and on…

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous