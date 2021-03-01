This Week in Global Warming: Moral Damage
We’re all doctors now, standing at the foot of the earth’s bed, checking out the earth’s charts, shaking our heads when we think the earth isn’t looking…
|Dana Snitzky
|Mar 1
Hmmm I guess I took a little time off. Ah but here I am, I’m back in the saddle now. Back on the… horse? I guess substack is sort of like, sure, a horse. A pale horse; and I, its pale rider.
Like, ok yes, I know it’s dumb to talk about “hitting the pandemic wall” because on the one hand, realistically, my back has been to the wall the whole time, and on…