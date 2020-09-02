This Week in Global Warming: “It’s just … well … it’s horrible.”

“We're on a ball floating through space, with a thin skin of gas around us.”

Dana Snitzky20 hr

This is going to sound lame, but I really recommend taking this New York Times quiz. It’s only 4 questions long, and according to the Times, out of 965 people who took it as part of a study, “only one answered three of four questions correctly. Nobody got all four questions right.” 

I didn’t get any of them right!

The point of the quiz is to assess how we…

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous