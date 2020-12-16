This Week in Global Warming: “A thoroughly forgettable moss is in danger of dying out.”
“Ultimately, you’d be living in a castle. What do you do when it crumbles?”
|Dana Snitzky
|Dec 16
| 1
I was thinking that when I write this little intro, I should write about the animals, the plants, the insects; how we’re killing them all, and how most of us don’t even notice we’re doing it.
That’s really sick, though, and makes me feel perilously empty. So I will bow out of that conversation, which I know in my coward’s heart is one I have been avoidi…