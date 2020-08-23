This Week in Global Warming: “A man fishing off Nantucket caught a houndfish.”
“People almost feel like they're watching an apocalyptic movie, asking themselves—is this real life?”
|Dana Snitzky
|Aug 23
I was reading Umair Irfan’s reporting about fossil fuel subsidies when it occurred to me that, as an American, I’m not just going to die in the climate apocalypse, I’m going to pay for the privilege!! “The International Monetary Fund calculated that the US gives an effective subsidy of $649 billion to the industries that contribute most to climate chang…