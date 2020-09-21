There Is No Later

Lately I’ve been thinking of the apocalypse in order to sleep. At first, I didn’t realize that I was dreaming of the end times. I was just trying to think of something cozy. For several nights in a row, I imagined that I was walking down a dark, windy beach, carrying my baby. It was late, and we needed to find a place to sleep. So I set him down and dug a hole in the sand, lining it with seagrass and propping up a piece of driftwood to block the wind. Then I spread a blanket over the seagrass and pulled my baby into the nest with me, and we fell asleep to the sound of the waves and the wind, which was very strong and cold, whistling right over our heads but unable to touch us.

At night, this scene relaxed me. But when I remembered it in the daytime, it struck me as ominous. Why, exactly, am I wandering down a cold dark beach in the middle of the night, clutching my baby? What happened to our bedroom? Why aren’t we sleeping in it? Where is my husband? Lost at sea? Is there anyone else out there? Are we the only ones left? Is that what I really want?

▼

Nine months ago, I had a baby, and since then I’ve been longing to re-read The Road by Cormac McCarthy. The Road is a novel about parenthood, in that the plot concerns a father and a son who are trying not to die. They’re picking their way across a burned-out post-apocalyptic America, masks across their mouths to avoid breathing too much ash, coughing up blood and running away from cannibals. The Road has no place next to the gentler texts of new motherhood with their robin’s-egg blue covers and delicate titles like Morning Song and Expecting You and I Heart My Little A-Holes: A Bunch of Holy-Crap Moments No One Ever Told You About Parenting. And yet I couldn’t get it out of my head.

“Beaches. View of beach and dunes II.” Theodor Horydczak, ca. 1920-ca. 1950.

The first time I read McCarthy’s novel, I was house-sitting for a friend whose girlfriend made a lot of money. Their loft was full of intriguingly shaped chairs, professionally framed Polaroids, and designer lipstick stored in bathroom drawers that opened on whisper-smooth runners. I read The Road on their beautiful couch, weeping indulgently at the desolation. And then I forgot most of the plot. Years later, when I was eight months pregnant, another friend brought up The Road and mentioned “the scene in the basement.” I nodded. “I know! So horrifying.” But the truth was that I couldn’t remember what had happened down there in the dark. In my mind, the novel had mellowed into the delightful story of a parent and child who spend a lot of quality time together.

And then I had my baby, and time became something oddly fraught—a confusing new land I had to pick my way across. I’d been led to understand that life with a newborn meant never showering and always drinking your coffee cold and all the other clichés designed to paint new mothers as frazzled lunatics. But my baby was always napping, it seemed, which was apparently normal, and wonderful, but I was so surprised by this that I developed an insane obsession with “taking advantage” of the resulting hours. Every time he napped, I would try to accomplish two or three colossal, pointless projects. I dyed his white onesies green. I painted a black and white picture book to help his eyesight develop. I made caramels, hundreds of individually wrapped caramels, buttering a knife to cut the gooey candy while muttering please stay asleep for five more minutes. It was a lunatic’s dance of homemaking and I could feel it dragging my attention away from my perfect bald calm smiling baby, but I couldn’t stop, and I couldn’t explain myself. “What is he wearing in that photo you sent?” my mother asked me over the phone, and I answered, with a rictus grin, “I…sewed it.”

Time was passing quickly—his miraculous new skills, a new one every day, were proof of that. I’d look desperately into his huge black newborn eyes for some sign that he knew who I was, that he missed me. Look! I made you a picture book. He’d nurse in my arms for hours as I shopped for tiny clothes on my phone, which was relaxing but felt like a sacrilege, holding a screen so close to that silky head. “Enjoy every moment!” strangers chirped at me. My husband and I made New Year’s resolutions while the baby slept: BE MORE PRESENT. I read a book about motherhood by a poet who made me feel guilty when she played 70s folk music for her baby and spent several minutes gazing meaningfully at a colorful moth. I thought about reading a memoir by a mother whose baby had a fatal disease because I read in a comment section somewhere that the book had helped another, luckier mother appreciate the everyday miracle of life. I re-read Anne of Green Gables for the cozy homemaking scenes. None of these books held the answers. I kept thinking about The Road. After all, when the apocalypse hits, what is there to do—when we’re not running from ferals and attempting to make fire—but live fully in the moment, gazing into our babies’ eyes?

▼

And then the global pandemic hit, and everyone was re-reading apocalypse novels. Like many others, I revisited Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel, in which a troupe of actors and musicians wanders through America after a virus wipes out 99.99% of the world’s population. Terrible things happen in the novel. One of the characters can’t remember entire years of her life because they were so traumatic. But there’s a subtle coziness to Mandel’s depiction of post-apocalyptic life. The stars are extra bright, and nature is returning to its old green ways. Surviving humans are forced to be inventive: re-learning how to bake bread in an old oil drum, say. My favorite scenes are the ones that involve foraging: “They’d found a Chili’s that no one had looted yet… They had toilet paper, Tabasco sauce, napkins, salt and pepper, enormous tins of tomatoes, dinnerware and bags of rice, gallons of pink hand soap.”

I have always been into that sort of thing—the foraging, the survivalism—in the mild, voyeuristic way of someone who has always had a roof over her head. I have made my own yogurt and planted tomatoes; I have dyed fabric with avocado pits and scavenged furniture from the side of the road. I still remember the shock of delight I felt as a child when I found a patch of wild asparagus by the road at my grandparents’ house. It felt like I had temporarily stepped off the grid, hacked the system. Unsurprisingly, I was raised on a steady diet of survivalist novels, from Island of the Blue Dolphins to The Swiss Family Robinson and every making-cups-out-of-birch-bark and catching-ptarmigans-in-homemade-traps novel in between. It’s startling how many classic children’s books have “don’t die in nature!” as a theme. There must be something inherent in children that makes them long for life-or-death adventure, at least vicariously. And I suspect that even young girls understand that the smallest details of domestic life—like what cup you choose to drink out of, or what’s for dinner that night—can be fraught with meaning, with responsibility, with danger.

Detail from the cover of “Your baby; a guide for young mothers” by Edith Belle Lowry, 1915.

One of my favorite childhood books was Julie of the Wolves, the tale of a 13-year-old Inuk girl who runs away from an arranged marriage and an attempted rape and learns to live in sync with a wolf pack on the Alaskan tundra. I re-read it recently, as it felt postapocalyptic in its own private way, and found that it was a weird funhouse mirror of my early days as a mother. Julie skins a caribou to make snowshoes and forages for larvae in a pond to stave off starvation; I raced around the apartment while my baby napped, boiling sugar and filling out three different baby books and ordering a sewing machine online. It wasn’t quite the same. I had running water and Amazon Prime. But I always felt, in those early days, that I couldn’t explain exactly why I was doing what I was doing, and maybe that’s because my hands were working separately from my mind, obeying some murky, primal command that only they could hear. My mind was in the present, thinking fuzzily, “What should I do with this next hour?” But maybe my hands were in the past, trying to survive.

▼

When I finally cracked the spine of The Road for a second time, I was convinced—for a minute or two—that I was doing the right thing. After all, the novel opens with an intensely familiar scene: the father watches his son sleep. Even though my sturdy baby is no longer a newborn, I still crack open the bedroom door several times a night and squint through the dark like a sniper until I see his plump belly fill with air. In the novel’s very first paragraph, the father reaches out to touch his son: “His hand rose and fell softly with each precious breath.” With an opening image like that, how bad could the book get?

Bad. It doesn’t take long for the novel’s horrors to begin, and once they start, they are relentless. There is a shriveled head leering under a glass cake dome. There is a baby roasting on a spit. In the infamous basement, we meet naked people, shrinking from the light, kept as livestock for the cannibals to eat. Each horror is made ten times worse by the fact that the little boy sees it, and as the book goes on, the boy gets quieter and quieter. Even the seemingly good things—a little fire, a warm meal, a can of Coke found in an abandoned vending machine—are nothing more than a stopgap for death. Theirs is a godless, colorless, motherless world. The boy’s mother left years before to slit her wrists in the middle of the night because she saw no reason to keep living, and lots of reasons not to.

At first I think: I can’t read this. I could read it, in the past, sitting on a beautiful couch, without a son. But I can’t now. Still, something keeps me turning the page, a bright red thread running through the gray novel—the father’s love for his child. The love is expressed in harsh demands to keep walking, in little packets of hot chocolate warmed over the fire, in watching him sleep. “No lists of things to be done,” the father thinks, one night. “The day providential to itself. The hour. There is no later. This is later.” I imagine him meeting a stranger on the road who chirps, “Enjoy every moment!” I think this father might be doing something better than enjoying the moment—a luxury from a long-dead world of running water and Amazon Prime. He is consumed by the moment, because the moment is all he has with his son.

After months of travel, the two of them finally reach the ocean. There, they sit for a while on the sand. I read the scene with a jolt of recognition. “They’d taken blankets with them and sat wrapped in them in the windshade of a great driftwood log…. They drank tea and sat by the fire and they slept in the sand and listened to the roll of the surf in the bay. The long shudder and fall of it.” Later, the dad walks down the beach in the dark and thinks that maybe, across the sea, another parent and child are sleeping on another beach. And maybe he’s right. Maybe we are.

▼

Sometimes, at night, I manage to read my baby a few pages of The Going to Bed Book by Sandra Boynton before he snatches it from my hands and begins gnawing on the spine. In the book, a group of animals live on a ship together, and every night they complete the same bedtime ritual. They brush their teeth. They take a bath. They perform starlight calisthenics on the deck of the boat. And finally, they head to bed. The last line feels like a lullaby: “The moon is high / the sea is deep / they rock and rock / and rock to sleep.” The last illustration shows a little boat floating alone on a huge, dark ocean.

It takes me ten, twenty readings of The Going to Bed Book before I realize that there is something kind of ominous about the ending. Why do these animals live on a boat in the first place? Is there anyone else out there? Suddenly it hits me. They are the only ones left. There is nothing left to distract them, nothing left to separate them from each other. And so they brush their teeth and soldier on and sleep well.

Tori Telfer is the author of Lady Killers and the forthcoming Confident Women (Harper Perennial, Feb 2021). She lives in NYC.

▼ ▼ ▼