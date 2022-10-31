‘Tár’ Director Todd Field’s Acting Roles, Ranked
Tárposting? I'm Tóddposting.
If you were casting a movie in the 90s, and you needed an actor either to impart or to heed a truly dubious tale, then Tár director Todd Field was the guy you’d call.
#5 When Quentin Tarantino tells him that Top Gun is a gay allegory.
“Man, you can ride my tail… anytime!”
#4 When he jumps in to help Philip Seymour Hoffman tell the story of that one time Bill Paxton yelled “have a drink” at a tornado before hurling a bottle of whiskey into it.
“He is without apparel.”
#3 When he imparts an important message to Jason London. (Not really a story, but an imperative that bears repeating nonetheless.)
“Do dope, don’t do dope.”
#2 When he gives Anne Heche a mole.
“Give. Me. Back. My. Mole!”
#1 When he tells Tom Cruise about a secret rendezvous.
“Hey man, I *wiggles fingers* just play the piano.”
