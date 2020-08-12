Surveillance, Sourdough Starter, and Black Flâneurie

There was an intermittent ringing in my ears when lockdown started. A high, clear note that was only knowable by the ways in which it changed—a flip from stereo to mono; a minute shift in pitch or timbre. It was louder when I lay down, or in the tinny aural hollow after Zoom calls. Sometimes it was the plaintive A of an orchestral tune-up just before the thunder; others, a wet finger circling crystal at a party gone on too long. This variance was proof of its existence. If I heard it without being sure it was there, I’d home in on some more certain quirk of my milieu to anchor me (a ceiling fan’s bored hum, a gasping laptop pushed to overwork, the metronomic creaks of upstairs’ bedsprings). It might sound like hell but it actually didn’t take long to accept. If none of us will ever know peace again, mine was a light sentence.

Like a lot of people I know, I forgot how to read for a while; I couldn’t write, either. This wasn’t the ringing’s fault per se—as I’ve said, we’d brokered a surprising peace—but I guess it didn’t help. I tried various things to brute-force my way back into creativity (or productivity; I’d lost the distinction between the two somewhere in the wilds of month one). I took daily walks with the express purpose of forgetting where or when I was, which eased the mental vise a bit. In early quarantine, my routes were varied, but it’s harder to execute a magnanimous swerve around a fellow pedestrian when it’s a road you don’t know. Now I take the same streets every day, ones where the houses in my Toronto neighborhood look like money, which means they look the same as houses anywhere.

The day after the protests started in Minneapolis, I was passing through one swankier stretch of dwellings, national flags drooping liberally from their eaves, when a number of older people emerged from within and started clanging pot lids, which was a thing I had never seen in practice and had indeed forgotten people did. Their eye contact with me—a clear interloper, solo and potless—was unsmiling, oddly aggressive. Earlier that day, on the other side of the city, a young Black and Indigenous woman had fallen from her twenty-fourth-floor unit after police officers arrived in her apartment, where they’d been called in response to a family conflict. My heart rate picked up, my pace with it. It was not the day, nor the year, really, to be a solo stroller suddenly enclosed in a corridor of white noise.

Another day, I tried to make my brain limber up by keeping a list of household items I saw put out to pasture, a mix of rejected goods and insipid gestures at some idea of community: a waterlogged copy of Bridget Jones’s Baby; a basket of garlic scapes that refilled itself weekly; endless stacks of Tupperware; later, after I’d deemed the list-making too uninspiring to keep at it, weirder shit appeared—discontinuous seasons of Little People, Big World on DVD; pristine, petite jars of sourdough starter with a handwritten sign designating the offerings “in support of our Black brothers and sisters” (???)—an initiative that sought donations but made no mention of where the money went.

What I’m trying to say is that I can count on one hand the number of times, in the past five months, that I’ve felt both proximate to some kind of genuinely crackling creative energy and at peace enough in my own body and surroundings to receive it. I worked hard to trick my brain into submission. But even after I could fool it, any attempts at communion—conversations with friends, experiences of art, walks down a street—were rerouted by the collective forgetting, and then the whiplash of sudden remembering, that anti-Black racism exists. Sourdough starter.

From the start, I’ve been choosy about the books that keep me company in quarantine. I’ve favored texts that hew both closely and obliquely to the present moment, pulling me out of the world while also refracting it back to me. Stories about insular worlds of power unforgivably corrupted, like Catch and Kill or Lawrence Wright’s book about Scientology (not the new novel about a pandemic, which feels decidedly lacking in the oblique). Novels about global illness are fair game, though, as long as the symptoms or transmission seem different-ish enough—King’s The Stand; Ling Ma’s Severance (I’d forgive you for wanting to fight me on “different-ish”). Books about other, unrelated risks of bodily threat or manipulation (Lakewood by Megan Giddings; Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas). Sometimes, though, a book’s convergence with life is more of a surprise. It might come from subtler stuff, like the energy it thrums with matching whatever motes are in the air at the time (see: collective gratitude for the benediction of Fetch the Bolt Cutters in mid-April). Such was the case with Raven Leilani’s Luster, a book that slid into my life right around the time that Juneteenth was declared a holiday.

“I think to myself, you are a desirable woman. You are not a dozen gerbils in a skin casing.” The eruption of the squirming gerbils on page three was what tipped me off that I was among friends. Edie, Leilani’s twenty-three-year-old narrator, utters these words right before leaving her apartment to meet Eric, a man from the internet that she’s spent a month sexting but hasn’t yet touched. An archivist who lives in Jersey, Eric’s sixteen years her senior; sweetly, sometimes a bit pathetically Caucasian; and trying his hand with mixed success at an open marriage. Their arrangement is a line that starts bright but turns murky when Edie shows up at his house and forms a tentative bond with Eric’s wife, Rebecca, and later, their adopted Black daughter, Akila. When we meet her, Edie’s the managing editorial coordinator for a children’s imprint, a job where she’s one of two Black women in the entire publishing house and keenly aware of the ways in which she’s tokenized at work. She lives in Bushwick, sometimes must lick cans of tuna clean for nourishment, and can sense almost immediately that Eric has never dated a Black woman before (a “dusky cherry” that she generally tries to avoid popping).

The joy of the book lies in Edie’s voice, which builds a word of shimmering language cut with strange irruptions; one in which the weird precisely, almost surgically, punctures the banal on the regular. The moment where the switch flips from trying to hype yourself up in the mirror, bound by the clichés of femininity, into wondering if you’re just a skin suit full of rodents. Edie is quick to scrutinize other people’s faces and has a micro-awareness of the things she might be telegraphing with her own. Teetering at the edge of an amusement-park roller coaster drop, she fantasizes about eventual sex with Eric that’s “familiar and tepid,” a scenario where he can’t get it up and she talks too much about her IBS; a future where the two of them “find out [they have] cancer at exactly the same time.” (This, for the record, is relatively early in their first date, which is at Six Flags.) The first dozen pages have two instances of public vomiting (it’s simultaneous) and multiple references to public crying (those happen separately). In Eric’s car after he drives her back into the city post-date, Edie gives his fingers a seductive suck before he hooks them around the bottom row of her teeth and pulls. She’s into it. Afterward, she goes upstairs to her apartment, where a family of mice tunnels through her bread, and paints for the first time in two years. Because she’s also, when she can fit it in around the edges of the daily grind, an artist.

Despite, or perhaps because of, the various tiny sentence-level explosions of violence and delight, it’s difficult to overstate the uncanny familiarities of Edie’s voice, world, work; all the more so for encountering it during a global pandemic and social breakdown. Leilani’s voice on the page is sharp enough to know it’s being alarming—the line about the teeth made me sit bolt upright and shiver. It sits in the dizzyingly perfect groove of the novel that’s under capitalism and knows it; that registers the weighty dread of productivity anxiety and the panic of grasping at any and all monetizable straws and eking out creative work in the seams and trying to do these things in the face of a monstrous, unbearable whiteness. In a recent New York Times profile, Leilani talks about how, in rendering Edie’s relationship to painting, she “wanted to highlight a nonlinear artistic path” that’s contoured by the real world. “For most of us,” Leilani said, citing all those writers who agonize about getting nothing done, “that’s the reality of making art, is not making it.” Parts of Luster were scribbled on the backs of receipts, in email drafts, and inside the HTML of e-books—while Leilani was doing her MFA, she took a job in publishing as a production associate.

While reading, I found the lines would sometimes pleasurably blur between Edie’s voice and that of Candace Chen, the narrator of Severance, a book that had similarly electrified me a few weeks prior. Some of the similarities are cosmetic: woman of color in New York City; shit job in book publishing; hot, tautly written sex that’s often discomfiting—except in Luster, the metaphor’s been elided between the global pandemic and capitalism and the thing just is what it is. “If a person comes to rote work with the expectation that she will be demeaned, she can bypass the pitfalls of hope and redirect all that energy into being a merciless drone.” Ling Ma’s Candace, Leilani’s Edie, or myself, trying to live through whatever this moment is?

I’ve been thinking, lately, more obsessively than usual, about the stories people do and don’t decide to champion from Black writers, and how those stories get read and talked about. Remaining vigilant of the risk of pigeonholing is a hobbyhorse of mine more generally, but has become especially acute (read: nightmare-level) in the wake of public reckonings with structural racism. I have divined, of late, a weightier than usual expectation of our weeping.

In an early review of Luster for the Virginia Quarterly Review, Kaitlyn Greenidge poses a related question. According to Greenidge, cyclical upswells in the popularity of Black writing—periods every twenty years or so where “publishing gets very excited about the trend of black people writing fiction”—tend to correspond with times of economic prosperity; when there’s no money, the opposite happens. With the current economic low point we’re living through—at the time of writing, the Washington Post reports that the U.S. economy shrank at a historic rate from April to June—Greenidge worries not about what this means for the survival of Black fiction, but for its reception. She quotes Toni Morrison on the unfortunate reality that “black literature is taught as sociology, as tolerance, not as a serious, rigorous art form.” With the recent explosion in antiracist reading lists—which feel like a lab-engineered example of exactly what Morrison was talking about—we can add to that something like penance or reassurance or virtue. Going against that dull grain, Greenidge marks her essay out as a space in which Black authors will be read according to “the obscure, the idiosyncratic, and the minor obsessions of authors … sit[ting] in the tensions of a given work’s ambition.” The world of Luster is conducive to this approach. Greenidge reads Leilani for her language, her “sexual pyrotechnics,” and her flaneurie, with Edie taking up a role of leisurely city walker and watcher that’s traditionally saved for the white and the male.

For me, it was the specificity of Edie’s voice that felt, especially now, like a portal into a more capacious universe for reading and talking about Black writing. Maybe, too, it was that Edie and I share a curiosity in experiencing the world, such as it is, by strolling through it—except for me it is a means of disconnection rather than heightened awareness; a way of feeling nowhere and seeing no one and having neither to observe nor be observed. In the same profile in the Times, Leilani explains that one motive in crafting Edie’s character was “to melt away the ‘studiedness’ that people—especially Black people—learn as a survival mechanism in a world where they are constantly surveilled.”

I’ve been thinking a lot, in isolation, about what it means to be watched, especially from people who aren’t in your immediate vicinity—those who see you through virtual calls, or while peeking between their curtains, or as refracted through an overdetermined public conversation on anti-Black racism. In the wake of nominally frank conversations about how our institutions have been shaped by white supremacy, all of a sudden, I find myself at an especially high risk of being seen, or read, a single way—“Here’s some sourdough starter; am I a good white person yet?”—and real relief, for me, came from dwelling in the voice and mind of someone who becomes the watcher rather than the watched.

I want to underline the extent to which relief is not an ingredient I usually bother to hope for or consider in the cocktail of why I read. Doing so, to me, could slide perilously close to what Morrison warns us against—tolerance, sociology. But Luster is able to hold both possibilities open at once—a beacon that bucks the expectation of suffering to dwell in the perverse, and a work of language invigorating enough to make this tired reader want to fight to create. It made me want to go out into the world, remember where I was, peer at it more closely. Write about it.

Tajja Isen is the digital editor at The Walrus and a contributing editor at Catapult. She lives in Toronto, where she writes and does voices for cartoons.

