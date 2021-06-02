Revenge Has Always Been a Fundamental Literary Pretext; an interview with Joshua Cohen

The cartoon satirist Eli Valley has a comic called “Israel Man and Diaspora Boy.” Israel Man is strong and stoic and has made the desert bloom; meanwhile, Diaspora Boy wilts away, suffering the slings and arrows of asthma and peanut allergies, jealous of his counterpart.

The cartoon came to mind as I read Joshua Cohen’s latest novel, The Netanyahus, which takes place on the fictional campus of Corbin College in rural New York and pits fictional Ruben Blum, historian of American tax policy, against the very real (but, naturally, fictionalized) Benzion Netanyahu, medievalist and father of Yonatan, Benjamin (Bibi), and Iddo. The encounter is based on a (real) story once told to Cohen by (a similarly real) Harold Bloom. Hijinks ensue, ensnaring both families; and that is about all I want to give away.

Head of King David, Notre-Dame of Paris, c. 1145. Decapitated during the French Revolution.

The week before our interview, Bibi had once again failed to form a government, and it seemed possible that he might not be in power by the end of the year. When we talked on Friday, May 14th, Israel was once again murdering Palestinians, Cohen had stayed up all night watching the latest news reports out of Israel, and it felt that Bibi would never leave power. Now, three weeks later, once again he’s on the ropes.

How did this middle child come to be such a wily political survivor? Where does the force of his power come from? To Cohen, it all comes down to the father (with middle children doesn’t it always?) and the life he led as a scholar based in America.

This interview was conducted in person at Corner Bistro in the West Village, and continued over the following days via email.

Sam Jaffe Goldstein:

The midcentury seems to be all the rage right now.

Joshua Cohen:

Does it?

I mean midcentury novelists — these seem to be the writers we’re talking about lately.

Are we? Maybe because they’re dying. If you’re lucky, maybe people will talk about you before and after you die.

In your essay about the idea of “Downtown,” which questions the possibility of a contemporary avant-garde or underground, and focuses on the musician John Zorn, you wrote, “Zorn [...] might be the most we can ask of a modern artist, prolific. In an age of excess the more excessive the artist, the more important he seems.” Why is it important to match quality with quantity?

In general, I take prolificity as an attempt to express as many parts of yourself as you can, but there is certainly out there in the world this other type of prolificity, of an artist trying to be all or many things to all or many people. An attempt to be popular in a space where the popular has splintered. A bid for the center where everything’s an edge. No matter how much I write, I’ll never be that kind of writer. I’m comparatively narrow. I have a few interests. I have this voice. I can’t help but write my kind of sentences. And of course I’m not writing scripts or even much journalism lately.

What are your interests?

So you can decide whether to swipe right or left? My interests are my feelings, particularly with regard to when I grew up. I grew up around people who came from Europe, people who remembered the first time they saw a film, the first time they saw TV, the first time they used a telephone; people who had many difficulties communicating across an ocean, let alone traveling across it. And I had the experience of introducing a few of these people to computers, to the internet... My generation was the bridge, but like the sort of bridge the army rolls across and then blows up. I’m not sure what the river in this metaphor might be: maybe it’s time? Can I Google it? Still, whatever the river is, I’ve known both sides: raised with books only to find myself convenienced, and oppressed, and entertained to death by screens. I have feelings for both sides. And that means I can describe them. And I write those descriptions into books that some people keep on a shelf and other people leave floating on a cloud. I wonder if anyone actually reads them.

American Jewish culture seems to be running on fumes. Do you think there is anything left to the tradition?

Show me what culture isn’t running on fumes. If they’re not running on fumes, they’re producing them. I have to say, I don’t see much of what I’d call culture around me. When I go looking for culture I see marketing, publicity, self-promotion, amateur porn — you name it; anything but culture. For all I know the real might occasionally appear, but by the time it gets to me it’s already been bought up, chopped, and sold, in a process that itself is glorified as “culture.”

Isn’t that why the mid-century is all the rage right now? Because then there was such a thing as “book culture” compared to now when it seems to be in perpetual decline?

Well, if it is “all the rage,” then that explains the... rage??? I’m very hesitant to glorify what you’re calling mid-century, that magical time where everyone read, and smoked, and drank, and black people rode in the back and used separate bathrooms and women were basically treated like typewriters attached to Fleshlights. I seem also to remember that mid-century, that vague period so renowned for vaguely modern Danish furniture, was immediately preceded by a period during which nearly half of world Jewry was exterminated. But then we should remember that Denmark did its best to save “its Jews”...

I guess what I’m saying is: I’ll take hypertechnocapitalism or whatever over mid-century, Sam, if that’s the false choice of the moment and there’s no door #3.

OK, so hypertechnocapitalism or whatever: How do you write in that space?

Just fine. Writing is intimate, because reading is intimate: writing is speaking — it’s page-speaking — to one person at a time, and hopefully when I have them entirely. People read books alone, in the privacy of their homes: they don’t have to worry about being judged for it. Books are difficult to share: I don’t mean their titles, I mean all the words after their titles. Another thing that helps is anger. Writing is also the primary art in which anger is rewarded and can be transformed. I mean true anger. Homeric, Biblical. That rage I was getting at earlier. It’s hard to make an entire album or film or series just to get even with someone. But revenge has always been a fundamental literary pretext, and certainly if you’re feeling truly vengeful, the vicissitudes of capitalism aren’t going to slow you down. You’re going to sit at the desk every day and not check your feeds until your enemies have bled out on the page.

What are you angry at?

You, myself, our waiter, the guy trying to parallel park, the guy on his phone recording the guy trying to parallel park, the weirdly futuristic Medievalism of everything around me.

Is that why your book is about a Medieval scholar?

It’s about that Medieval cloister called American academia. And yes, it’s about a Medievalist, a scholar of the Iberian Inquisitions, named Benzion Netanyahu, who, in exile or self-exile from Israel, comes to America in search of work and winds up interviewing for a position at a small college in small-town New York, bringing with him his wife Tzila, his three sons Yoni, Bibi, and Iddo, his brilliance, his obtuseness, his politics and his anger. He’s an expert in the Inquisitions on his way to his own inquisition at the hands of a faculty he doesn’t respect.

Benzion’s sons are why we remember him. While Bibi is a household name around the world, his brother Yoni is considered a saint. I watched the movie Operation Thunderbolt about the raid on Entebbe in Hebrew Day School. Including him alongside his infamous younger brother and almost anonymous youngest brother seems like a touching-the-third-rail situation.

This might be delusional but I’d like to imagine that were Yoni Netanyahu alive today he’d be the only brother who’d read the book and laugh. At least, he’d read it. But then if he were alive, if he hadn’t been killed so young in the way he was, Bibi wouldn’t be Bibi. I thought about Yoni a lot — the combat hero, the martyr commando, who died back when Israel’s greatest enemies were still foreign and its wars unprovoked, or let’s say involuntary. Needless to say, Yoni and I have nothing in common except: we’re both firstborns, the reluctant front-line scouts of our respective families.

He was a writer too.

He was, though mostly of poems and letters — where there’s this poignant combination of bravado and self-doubt, recklessness and introspection. No actor has really played him well. Yehoram Gaon in Operation Thunderbolt, Stephen Macht in Raid on Entebbe, Richard Dreyfuss in Victory at Entebbe, that pretty-boy model in the new version, Seven Days in Entebbe — all of them forgettable. Ultimately, I realized that my version was competing with versions, plural — with the image, the projection, and not the man himself.

So you wouldn’t accuse yourself of “appropriation”?

The book’s subtitle is “An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family.” Though maybe I should’ve been a bit more explicit and gone with something like “A Dumb Anecdote That Can Be Read As a Microcosm of Lots of Things... Including But Not Limited to Israeli-American Relations, Contemporary Identity Politics, Etc.”

I was just about to ask you about that — what does the idea of identity politics have to do with the story of Benzion Netanyahu visiting a college campus in the early sixties?

Benzion Netanyahu believed that identity should determine ideology: that because you’re a Jew, you must believe in and be loyal to the Jewish State. This was a rightist idea of the early part of the twentieth century: that who you are is essentially race- or ethnicity-based, and that who you are should determine your politics. But here in the early part of the twenty-first, identity determining ideology has become an idea of the left... or, as a relative of mine so beautifully put it during the last US election, “there should be a law against gays voting Republican.” The politics of Israel are mainly interesting to me autobiographically, as the politics of self: to whom do I belong? Do I have to belong to anyone? What are my loyalties and why? As Benzion remarks in the book, these are the questions that are asked when empires fail; everyone reverts to tribalism. This was true at the collapse of Austro-Hungary, from which its citizens emerged (those who survived) as Croats, Serbs, Poles, and yes as Zionist Jews — as settlers of Palestine. And it was true at the collapse of the Soviet Union into its various satellite states. And here we are now in America... where I decided in my ample safety, comfort, and leisure to write these concerns into a historical campus novel, a comedy. Did I mention this book was a comedy? It’s a light breezy novel about whether modern democracies can provide sufficient identity and purpose to prevent their citizens from backsliding into ancestral hatreds.

Buy the Book

What do you do with Israel in that case because its national identity seems to have become an ancestral hatred.

For centuries not just in Europe but also in the Maghreb, Jews were slaughtered for being Jews, which is not coincidentally the same criterion that Israel uses for full citizenship in what’s become an apartheid state. The God of Abraham is a God of irony.

Your book reminded me most of an episode of The Simpsons. The references on the show are very old, but it is for a very modern audience.

The Simpsons —Krusty the Klown. Seinfeld, the sitcom Seinfeld and not the standup. Larry David. I enjoy these things while I’m in front of them, but they always leave me empty. There’s something thin about them, purposefully thin, light, and unearned — and it’s either because their writers don’t have access to the depths, or deny themselves that access (or the networks do, the advertisers do). I don’t mean to set up some dumb opposition between comedic irony and tragic irony — what I’m saying is personal. When Larry David or Seinfeld give a comedy shrug in the face of tragedy, I can’t help but think of all the history it took for that gesture, that reaction, to become the default and get a laugh. A people has to be ground into dirt for generations, has to be trampled in the mud for centuries, has to have all of its best hopes dashed and betrayed, in order for that shrug to survive and play for American laughs — or for an American laugh-track. Theirs, and not just theirs, is a comedy that uses the past without refreshing the well... without even poisoning the well with fresh rage. I should be ashamed that I think this way. Sometimes I still am ashamed. But then I remember that my problem with this phenomenon is probably just this phenomenon’s next iteration: first as tragedy, then as farce... and then as meaningless criticism.

So what to do with someone like Benjamin Netanyahu who is both extremely powerful and is able to act upon those ancestral “demands”?

Put him in a novel and show how he was made.

What about Benzion, who spends a significant amount of time in America but does not change.

America is the great incubator for other countries’ crazinesses. It’s because we’re free to exchange ideas here. It’s a wonderful country for an exile. Benzion Netanyahu was unemployable back home. Immigrants took the jobs — refugees from Europe. So he took his resentments and left. He started anew in the States, where he was welcomed and employed, where he was supported and successful. During the most consequential decade of modern Jewish history, Benzion was not in Europe being slaughtered, he was not in Mandate Palestine helping to found the Jewish State — he was in New York and suburban Philly. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that he felt left out of history — denied the role to which he was entitled. He should’ve been a Ben-Gurion, except there already was a Ben-Gurion, named Ben-Gurion. He should’ve been a Weizmann, except there already was a Weizmann, named Weizmann. Instead he was a professor of Medieval history in Ithaca, New York. He was a husband. He was a father. He was livid.

[In The Netanyahus] Blum reads a letter of recommendation for Benzion from a rabbi in Philadelphia, and it begins to dawn on him, and on the reader, that Benzion is a conman. Where does hustle end and true belief begin?

Probably in Philly. I was born and grew up in Atlantic City. Summer meant we were invaded by Philadelphia. The Philly Jews took over and occupied the boardwalk, they went under the boardwalk with “my” girlfriends. I have a deep and lasting enmity against Jews from Philadelphia and in my mind, Benzion Netanyahu was certainly one of them — the kind of guy who’d park his car in a way that blocks your driveway, the kind of guy who’d mug you in the arcade for your last quarters.

We just witnessed some of the worst violence yet due to Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territories. There’s this video I watched of these two Israeli teenagers dancing in front of a smashed-in Arab store. How do you tell them there’s a different version of Israel than what Netanyahu envisioned?

How do I tell them? I don’t talk to people in videos.

Let me ask you: who would want to be the leader of a country that most of the world hates? You? Would you want that job, even if it came with all the perks and swag that Netanyahu is accused of taking? Would you want the job of governing a diverse coalition of Bulgarian and Romanian and Yemeni and Persian and Russian Jews, not to mention Hasidim — a loose and fraying coalition that the world does not perceive as diverse — whose one major commonality is that they or their families all came to your country fleeing someplace worse, someplace where some other people tried to kill them? How would you stop these constituents of yours from killing each other? Or would you just find them some other people, some foreigners, to kill? Also, of course, let me remind you, your citizens are all as we’d say in America “traumatized,” both historically and often because of their military service. Why would you want to rule them? How would you even begin to do that? With the international press tracking your every move, ready to condemn? You’d have to be insane. You’d have to be a zealot. And here we have Netanyahu: not a religious zealot, but an ideological zealot, for whom every moment is an existential emergency — whose claims deny the real emergencies of Palestinians.

In your portrayal, American Jewish culture seems doomed to fail in comparison to the Jewish culture of the Netanyahus. Has Netanyahu won?

I love hating on liberals, almost as much as I love extolling liberalism. It might be that hating on liberals is the most liberal thing ever — beyond, maybe, the freedom to assemble for the purposes of yoga. The world today seems very binary: red team, blue team; right and left, but the truth is that almost everyone’s a liberal... me, you, everyone... not when we’re online, not when we’re making some public statement, but privately, personally, among friends, in front of a book, we’re liberals: we’re forgiving, or we try to be, we forgive ourselves, or we try to, we make allowances, we have latitudes, we cut slack. To be a liberal is to change your mind, or not know your mind. Liberalism is ambiguity, ambivalence, confusion. So while it’s easy to read the room — or the chatroom — these days and say that liberalism has lost, while it’s easy to say that it’s in the nature of liberalism to keep losing and losing and losing, I think the truth is elsewhere: the truth is that our liberalism, once public, is now private, intimate, and I’d even say closeted and passing. Yes, in certain circles a liberal today is like a closeted gay person or a black person passing but you didn’t hear it from me and if you quote me I’ll deny it.

Sam Jaffe Goldstein lives and works in New York City. You can find him on twitter @sjaffegold.

