When Suzy Weiss, sister of Bari Weiss, went to the meeting for/intervention against the creation of the Park Slope Panthers—a neighborhood defense group founded in response to the killing of a beloved dog named Moose—she explained to the group of wannabe vigilantes and disruptors that “she was once part of the Park Slope Food Coop until she ‘got kicked out.’” Soon Suzy Weiss wrote about the meeting herself. It then became a NY Times story. The attacker, a well-known entity in Prospect Park, has not been apprehended. The cops asked the victim, Jessica Chrustic, to exhume the dog’s body and sent her a lineup of sticks. Chrustic even used herself as bait to no avail since the NYPD would not come to her assistance. Yet throughout it all, no one seemed to answer the question: why was Suzy Weiss kicked out of the Park Slope Food Coop? So, I asked her over email and she responded: “I said that off-hand at the initial meeting! It’s just that I'm very very behind on my shifts and I’m either suspended from it or on notice, and I don’t really know how to check...” To which I told her, “You just have to check with the membership office usually they’ll let you work out a deal of how many shifts to work.” It’s not much, but at least I have done more than the cops.

Long Meadow, Prospect Park. November, 2018. Badtartin.

