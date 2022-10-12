▼▼

FIVE HUNDRED YEARS AGO I WAS THE MAN Five hundred years ago I was the man Who borrowed your horse for as far as she would go Without turning back. You lent her to me Because you said a stranger would get lost On the grass-moor's hundred crossroads, But your horse knew the way. That's what you said, but the truth Is that you lent her because I asked. When I reached the village I sent her back riderless onto the grass-moor With a small pouch of money tied to her saddle. The money did not repay the favor: You trusted me; I only trusted your horse. To repay you in kind, before winter comes I will give away everything I cannot carry with me And cast myself among strangers again.

