Mansour al-Jazaïri is on his way to his public execution.
“I often have this strange dream where I find myself alone in a prairie.”
|Jul 9
▼ an excerpt adapted from Mansour’s Eyes by Ryad Girod, trans. Chris Clarke (Transit Books)▼
We wait. All of Riyadh seems to be waiting. Soon it will be 10 a.m. and Al Safat Square is already dark with people. It shouldn’t be long now. All the nearby businesses have closed and the streets are filling up in the wake of a white 4x4, its speakers blasting…