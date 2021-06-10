I’m Trying To Sort Of Undo It; an interview with John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer’s voice is singular. His advice column — ¡Hola Papi! — is a beloved internet sensation that was initially pitched to Grindr’s editorial venture, INTO, as “a queer Latino ‘Dear Abby’ huffing poppers” (and is now a Substack that is being syndicated at The Cut). The pitch hints at how vibrant and funny Brammer’s writing is but belies the compassion and grace his words offer to the mostly queer readers who seek his advice on topics as varied as not feeling hot enough and being too afraid to embrace hope during lockdown. His new book is a culmination of a project years in the making. “A meditation on what advice-giving even is,” he tells me over the phone. Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart parking Lot and Other Life Lessons is a memoir-in-essays written in advice column format. In the titular essay he shares an anecdote about being at a Lady Gaga concert where she asks if there are any straight men in the audience and he, a then-closeted gay man, claps as if to confirm. That sting of humor immediately leads to the gutting line, “Cognitive dissonance is an old friend of mine.”

Brammer’s writing voice flits between the airy levity of his observational comedy and prosaic and perfectly-crystalized truths about the human condition with ease. The book covers a wide range of formative experiences in his life and offers up hard-won insight on things like processing the trauma of middle school, making meaningful work in a “late-capitalist hellscape,” and mourning a situationship. Though his perspective is uniquely that of a gay Mexican-American writer, Brammer’s project is a universal one: figuring out to be a person in the world.

I spoke to Brammer the day before the book’s publication date in early June.

Naomi Elias:

Your moniker Hola Papi comes from a message from a white guy on Grindr. Can you explain how you flipped a racial microaggression into a brand?

John Paul Brammer:

Yeah, so it definitely wasn’t just one guy, it was a whole bunch of people and it became really common for me over the years. The bar for being a papi must be very low because that’s what they were calling me when I was basically a twink. I was like ‘oh I don’t know if I’m a papi but OK, whatever.’ People have a lot of fantasies that they’re very eager to apply to you. I thought it would be really funny to turn that around and instead of people addressing me that way while I was just sort of minding my business, I would make it something that they had to say to me if they wanted to get a response out of me. I thought that was symmetrical in a fun way but also I just really appreciated the word play that was already going on with INTO. The name ‘INTO’ itself, the publication, was based on something that people on Grindr say to each other quite a lot: “hey, what’re you into?” I wanted to get in on that joke while also flipping something around a little bit that I thought would be fun.

In the book you describe advice-giving as a form of gay affirmation. I’d love to hear more about that and what you’ve learned from queering the advice column space because it’s a space heavily associated with straight female voices (Dear Abby, Ask Polly, Agony Aunt).

The column really started out as a satire. It was a parody project where the joke was like ‘what if Dear Abby was on Grindr and it was like a gay Mexican man instead of a white woman?’ I was so tickled by that. But I really didn’t appreciate fully until the letters started coming in that a lot of people are on Grindr looking for sincere connections. They’re lonely, they want to talk to someone, they are often people who are going through something. It was being pushed out through the app to places all over the world and I was hearing from people whose lives were very much complicated by the cultures, or cities, or countries in which they lived where homosexuality was frowned on if not outright illegalized. It really made me think, ‘ok I have a lot of authority and responsibility here, I could really give advice that could end up hurting someone if I’m not careful’ so I have to stop doing just the jokey-jokes and start taking it more seriously.

The first chapter of my book is me trying to figure out who my very first “mentor” was and it was just this guy who was casually hanging out with me not really knowing that I was looking to him as a beacon. The book is littered with figures who could teach me how to do something that I don’t know how to do and I think that that’s a really affirming thing. We find these people and we want to be affirmed by them, we want them to give us the rubber stamp of approval. But that’s not such a simple process, and those people often don’t even know that that’s how you see them. When I talk about advice giving being a version of gay affirmation I’m talking about how people in the community can end up being casual mentors without even knowing it. We live in a culture — gay culture, queer culture, what have you — where we often don’t have that growing up. It’s not made immediately accessible to us so we sort of wander into these communities looking for friends, looking for people to talk to us and help us out with things. It’s a really interesting dynamic and it’s one that I try to take very seriously in my role as advice-giver.

I get a lot out of your column as a straight woman but I’m also very aware I’m not your core audience, and how specific and special what you’re offering is to them.

Absolutely, and I really do believe that it’s a book that’s for everyone and that the column is for everyone. I’m starting to answer more questions from cis straight people which is funny to me because I never explicitly said ‘this is only for the queers.’ What makes it a gay advice column is the fact that I’m gay and running it. It’s not that I’m only soliciting letters from certain people because I just don’t think that that’s how the world works. Anytime I’m writing about gay life, or Mexican-American life, I’m writing about the world. This is the world that we all navigate. When I’m describing a way of life or my experiences I’m still very much contending with and in conversation with the world that we all share. When I write about homophobia that is very much writing about a straight person’s world because homophobia is a byproduct of living in a straight world. I would never want to make it seem like this book is only for one kind of person because I think that human experience really transcends that sort of thing.

I think people respond to how un-authoritative your voice is and I mean that in a good way. You’re an advice columnist who's not afraid to say he’s still figuring things out.

I’m not very good at pretending that I mean something if I don’t actually mean it so baking that into the DNA of my column was important to me because I never want to misrepresent myself as an authority where I’m just not. On top of that, I don’t even know what authority means really because when we’re talking about esoteric things like identity or how we move through the world, that’s subjective and it’s really hard to have that authoritative voice that booms down from the heavens and says ‘this is what I think you should do.’

The medicinal aspect of the column is very much in language. It’s me trying to provide someone with the vocabulary to understand or express something. When it comes to my readers, often what they’re looking for is understanding of a certain condition or why they feel a certain way. They’re not saying ‘how do I fix this?’ they’re saying ‘What’s happening? Why do I feel this way? How can I stop feeling this way? How do I describe it?’

Buy the Book

In a chapter on childhood trauma you talk about finding solace in a rabbit that you made by visually connecting pebbles in your middle school’s wall. It’s an image that appears on the cover and in your author photo so I’d like to talk about this rabbit. It struck me that what you were doing is a larger metaphor for what memoir writing is, connecting dots between memories or life events, knowingly or unknowingly manipulating them to get a desired shape.

Yeah, absolutely. I would say that the rabbit is the most important symbol or metaphor for the whole project of this book because really what I’m talking about is looking at something and building a narrative around it. Looking for shapes in things, that’s what we do as humans, that’s how our brains are wired. The act of memory is a creative act mostly because we don’t have perfect CCTV footage of what happened to us in our pasts. Usually we have our understanding of it, we have the story that we tell ourselves about it. And those stories end up shaping how we live, how we see ourselves. They’re very important. So, if it is a creative exercise that means that we are all storytellers and we can exercise some agency over how we tell those stories or interpret their meaning.

In this book I’m not trying to say, ‘Here's a list of the bad things that have happened to me and how I overcame them.’ I try to put on display how I see the stories that are important to me in my life. Here’s how I sort of reckoned with them and reconfigured them and how I continue to change the way I say them based on how I continue to change as a person. One of the last chapters, “How to Disagree with Who You Used to Be,” the one about dealing with sexual assault, is also very much in keeping with the theme because I can’t change what happened to me. I can’t change the fact that something horrible occurred but I can change the vocabulary around it, I can rearrange the shapes of it, and I can tell a different story and in that way I can get a little bit more agency in my life and that’s a really positive, helpful thing to have.

I like the way you talk about writing and creation. It makes me think of a story Fran Lebowitz once told about how as a child she decided she wanted to be a writer because it was the closest thing to being God.

That sounds true, yes.

There’s a chapter where you go to work in a tortilla factory as a sort of cultural immersion project to learn from people you felt were more authentically Mexican than you, a Mexican-American who grew up in rural Oklahoma and didn’t speak perfect Spanish. You have this kind of a-ha moment where you realize that you need to unlearn the American approach to identity as something you “have.” Can you talk about what you want that chapter to say and your approach to this thing called “identity writing” which has become a genre in and of itself.

I was very aware of the genre of identity writing when I was writing this book and I was also aware of all the ways I didn’t want to conform to it. Not that I think it’s this big evil thing or anything, it’s just that in the process of making templates we often lose a lot of nuance, a lot of messy aspects of our lives that we would prefer to hide so that they can better conform to what we see as the right way to do something. I didn’t want to come out and be like ‘here’s how I was oppressed by this thing and here’s why it’s wrong.’ When I talk about race and ethnicity, and immigration and citizenship in that chapter I try very hard not to just outright condemn anything or outright say ‘here’s the problem, we need to fix it.’ I’m just saying this is what it looks like for a young person to slowly become aware of the construct of being othered, being marginalized by your ethnicity, your heritage, and how weird that can be on a young brain.

No matter who you are, when you’re that age you’re trying to find your place in the world. You’re trying to figure out who you are and that is complicated even further by this idea that oh wait, I am the other. There’s something about me that is different from other people and I can see it in the way that I’m treated and I don’t know a whole lot about why this is the case. I want to learn more about my history, I want to be in conversation with a community. Those desires hit in a really wordless way when you’re young. You don’t think in the same terms that I think of now that I’m on Twitter all the time and reading a lot of books about the subject. It’s more just this feeling of alienation and this feeling of not quite being at home in yourself. I wanted to portray that feeling and the people you tend to meet when trying to fix it and the little words of wisdom that you get when you’re in that very vulnerable position of just hoping and begging that somebody who is doing it the “right” way can tell you that you’re okay, that you belong, that you’re good enough. That really is the meat of the whole book to me and it ties into all the other stories because when I’m talking about ethnicity or I’m talking about queerness there is still always that element of “am I doing this right?” I thought that that was the best way to tie it into the advice column format because that’s kind of what we want advice to do as well. It’s a chapter that is important to me, one that I wrote near the beginning because I think it’s complicated and I didn’t want to surrender any of those complications while doing it.

Mmhmm. I mean it can go very wrong. Editors will basically say “here’s $150 tell me why you hate yourself.”

Exactly, these things are so easily commodified. When we’re in pain like that, we tend to not really know the whole story but people see that and they want to capitalize on it and it’s really unfortunate because I think that’s how we end up writing things we regret.

At one point you talk about feeling envious of shiny media people with bylines, book deals, and academic pedigrees you didn’t have but now — I hope you don’t take this the wrong way — you’re one of those shiny media people! You have a popular and verified Twitter presence, and you’re on a book tour getting glowing reviews. Do you feel successful? Has your relationship to that word changed the longer you’ve worked in this industry?

It is so funny to me. I think about this a lot in the context of that chapter. It’s one of the earliest ones that I wrote and I didn’t feel at that time that I was quite where I am now. Over the last couple of years since writing it a lot has happened in my life; I don’t have to work at a desk job anymore, I don’t have to work 2-3 gigs at the same time. I recently had to re-read that chapter and I had the same reaction you did. I was like, “oh my God, I’ve become that person.” I wonder if anyone sees me the way that this younger version of me saw other people because now that I see the other side of the coin it’s like, I don’t quite feel successful.

I assumed back then, ‘oh they must know that they’re really special, that they have all this success and they’re bored with it.’ But of course, your baseline just moves no matter how high you go. Me going from my rural Oklahoma town to my high school where the books were falling apart and the ceiling was broken and there were fights every day to New York, that whole time I wasn’t screaming “oh my God it’s all happening for me.” I was trying to claw my way towards something and that whole time that baseline was moving with me, that thing that I consider success and failure. And here today I still have many things I’d like to accomplish and I don’t even see it as like ‘well now I’m this big awesome shiny personality and it’ll be easier for me now’. I think, ‘ugh, how do I make this happen for myself?’ I try my best to keep it in my heart that like hey, listen, you remember exactly what it’s like to be dismissed and you know what it’s like to feel like you’re not good enough to talk to this other person so don’t you ever start thinking that way about yourself.

One of my favorite parts of the book is your philosophy of striving for “a life lived in the general direction of correctness.” Can you explain that concept and how you inhabit that?

One of the biggest hurdles I encountered when thinking long and deep about the nature of the advice column maybe a month or two after I started one was ‘ok, what do these exist to do?’ And they exist to do many things. One of the dirty secrets of the advice column is that it’s really not about helping one person. When you’re writing a reply to someone, it’s nice if they get something really good out of it but the advice column also exists as an internet artifact that’s meant to be admired and perceived by many people so that means you have to bake a lot of that intent into your reply to someone. It has to be entertaining, it has to be interesting, it has to touch on more universal things. It can’t be ‘my job is to fix this one person’ because then you’re a therapist or a consultant and that’s a very different thing.

I wrestled with that and thought Okay, what else is an advice column setting up to do? And it’s this weird idea that there are people out there who are gurus in the realm of living your life and I thought that was such a weird, awkward idea and I wanted to incorporate it into this book. This book is a meditation on what authority means and what mentorship means, what advice-giving even is. When I wrote that part, “living your life in the general direction of correctness,” that’s mostly what I was thinking about. I was thinking of the project of the advice column, what it’s setting out to achieve, and how that mirrors and dovetails with the many nebulous authority figures that are peppered throughout the book be it an unrequited love, or a co-worker at the Mexican restaurant. People who are supposed to teach me something and people who are supposed to put me back on track and give me a general idea of where I’m supposed to go next. I like that idea because I’m trying to sort of undo it with the book and say yeah, I’m an advice-giver, I’m one of those people, I’m supposed to be someone’s quote unquote northstar and I kind of have no idea why I’m in this job, how it works, or even what the correct thing to do is. It’s a little bit risky to do I think because you come to an advice column hoping that you get pretty confident advice and this book is me sort of being like “yeah man, I don’t know” [laughs].

Naomi Elias is a writer based in Los Angeles. You can find her on twitter @naomi_elias.

