▼This essay, a version of which was published in August on Luke O’Neil’s Welcome To Hell World, appears in the collection Lockdown in Hell World, available now from OR Books▼

It’s March and I am a child who knows nothing and you are a child who knows nothing except that we can feel something moving in the basement and we know not to go down there. It’s August and we’re huddled in a besieged grocery store as terrific insects hurl themselves against the glass wearing the faces of our loved ones bearing invitations to playdates and barbecues.

It’s March and I am a child who knows nothing and the idea of being isolated at home and unable to see anyone for weeks more never mind months more seems so suffocating that if I let myself envision it I feel like I’m going to collapse. Instead what I try to do is think about it one day at a time as the folks in the famous secret program which I probably will need to join after this is all over like to say. You don’t have to survive and wait out the entirety of this thing all at once right now all you have to do is make it through today I told people back then when I was a child. Tomorrow will probably be the same shit and the day after that too but tomorrow isn’t your problem at the moment I said but children like me are very famously idiots.

It’s April and we’ve just moved into our new home and after over a month of quarantine I don’t know if I can take my own advice from way back in March anymore. I want to swallow all the days ahead at once right now in one disgusting gulp like I’m trying to hide evidence from the police or like I’m trying to smuggle the duration of the virus onto an airplane and then I take a restless nap on the plane and shit it out after and hand it off to someone else so it’s not my problem anymore. The relief when it’s no longer in your possession. I want to come out the other side. I want to get to the part where we’re all like What the fuck was that all about? then we all go get egg sausage and cheese on an English muffin at Dunkin’ and eat it silently and very fast in a bustling unworried crowd of people whose eyes don’t have poison inside of them.

It’s August and I don’t particularly care what happens anymore or about the passage of time in general. Soon Michelle will be forced into returning to school to teach a roomful of children how not to die instead of how to do multiplication but no one in charge has of yet provided her with that particular curriculum.

Apollo protecting Hector’s body. John Flaxman, 1895.

It’s April and a reader writes to me about his time at war.

“I take the quarantine day by day and don’t focus on the end date, which is exactly how it was on my deployments to Iraq. Once you get used to the kind of weird new part of life of being shelled and fired at you fall into a routine of absolute monotony. Every day you trudge to the chow hall for breakfast, trudge to work, trudge back to the chow hall for lunch, trudge to work or work-related activity or meeting. Go to the gym and spend at least two hours there just to waste time. Everyone tells you not to keep track of the days or count them down or whatever, but by the halfway mark everyone eventually ends up making one of these pie charts from a Microsoft Office program that tells you how much time you have left until you return home or return to normal.”

I wonder if being shelled at would be worth it to be able to go to the gym at this point.

“By the end you are so bored and so want to be done with what you are currently stuck in that it becomes a physical feeling. It’s hard to explain but it actually felt like it was mentally fatiguing. I read dozens of books on each deployment but by the end of them I couldn’t read anymore because my angst would build to the point that I could feel it in my chest and then my throat.”

I’ve only finished one book during the entirety of quarantine thus far it was The Ministry of Fear by Graham Greene. I’ve started many more but finishing a book or finishing anything besides maybe a bottle is a problem for me now.

The book is set during the Blitz in London and people go about their normal daily lives as best as possible going to work at a cafe and having social gatherings and church raffles and so on as the bombs drop all around them. A siren goes off and they all hide or brace themselves for the impact and hope the bombs fall somewhere else distant somewhere where they won’t get them and then they get up after the dust clears the next day and do it all over again once the names of the dead have been reported dutifully in the newspaper. The characters in the book and the characters in the actual war had no idea when the war would end but we do and that’s called irony unless I’m mistaken. We have no idea about when our own thing here will end at this point maybe the people reading this do and that’s irony too.

Buy the Book

A dozen or more friends’ parents are gone now but I’ve been absurdly fortunate to have suffered no close personal loss throughout all of this which is a miracle of sorts. My sister who is a nurse that works with the elderly contracted the virus early on and was sick and exhausted and rundown for a couple of weeks but seems to have recovered. We still don’t fully understand what recovering means at this point though. My good friend’s father died in New York City and he talked to me about the ghastly absurdity of the nurse placing a phone up to his ear because of course he and his brothers couldn’t go and say goodbye in person. They got to listen to him breathe for a while. My friend said he wasn’t sure if his father knew they were there on the line so they ended up talking amongst themselves about other random shit and I wonder if their father laying there in the bed perhaps aware he was going to die presently thought to himself Jesus Christ with this shit.

Probably he was just happy to hear his children’s voices.

It’s March and a nurse named Celia Yap Banago who had worked for forty years at Research Medical Center in Kansas City and had expressed concern about the lack of proper protective equipment at the facility died after treating a patient that was positive for COVID-19. She was planning on retiring that week.

“I just feel like things may have gone differently had we had the proper protective equipment that we needed to care for our patient that night,” her colleague Charlene Carter told KCRU.

“No nurse, no health care worker, should have to put their lives, their health, and their safety at risk for the failure of hospitals and our elected leaders to provide the protection they need to safely care for patients,” said Bonnie Castillo, Executive Director of National Nurses United.

A phlebotomist named Deborah Gatewood also died from the virus around that time not long before she herself was set to retire from Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Gatewood’s daughter Kaila Corrothers said her mother brought herself to the hospital where she worked for over thirty years on four separate occasions throughout March but was denied a test each time and sent home on one occasion with cough medicine. Here take this I imagine they said. It’s nothing. Take this nothing home with you.

Eventually she was admitted to another hospital where she died on April 20.

“This did not have to happen this way,” Corrothers said.

It took twenty years for over 58,000 Americans to die during the Vietnam War. Millions of non-Americans were killed too but we rarely count those when we’re doing comparisons like this because they don’t matter as much right? In any case in just a few months we easily cruised by that wretched milestone of dead Americans. Aside from that there aren’t too many parallels between the war and the pandemic save from how cheaply our leaders view human life and how they’ll spare no expense to defeat even the faintest sniff of communism or socialism from catching on lest people start getting any ideas about how things could improve somewhat.

It’s late April and a New York Times analysis of everything the president has said at his press conferences since March 9 the early critical period when we could have done something found that Trump had mentioned the toll the virus has taken on the country “only fleetingly.”

“By far the most recurring utterances from Mr. Trump in the briefings are self-congratulations, roughly 600 of them, which are often predicated on exaggerations and falsehoods.”

Trump has occasionally attempted to display empathy throughout this which is notable in the way that watching a chimp in a hat and vest smoke a pack of cigarettes is notable but more often than not he’s been focused on the harm done to his own reputation and the bank accounts of his rich donors.

A green lion consuming the sun, from the Rosarium philosophorum (Rosary of Philosophers), 1550. A common alchemical image, the symbol is a metaphor for vitriol (the green lion) purifying matter (the sun), leaving behind gold.

It just occurs to me I have no idea how Iraq has been handling the pandemic or Vietnam for that matter. Around 4,500 deaths toward the end of July for the former which doesn’t seem so bad especially when compared to how many Iraqis we killed for even stupider reasons and wait hold on this can’t be right there have been no deaths from the virus in Vietnam?

It also occurred to me I have no idea what number we’ve got up on the big board here at home. I tried to Google it and I came across a Washington Post piece memorializing some of the dead including a young girl from Baltimore.

“Dar’Yana Dyson, 15, loved music and dancing, and dreamed of someday becoming a cosmetologist,” it said. “The oldest of four children, she had a wry sense of humor, pranking her siblings even as she was being treated in the hospital. She was handy with technology, too, fixing the family’s PlayStation and often posting videos from her cell phone. Perhaps most of all, she was known for her big, forgiving heart. ‘You could make her mad,’ her mother said, ‘and she would see the good in you.’”

I can’t find the number of deaths for some reason. I’ve misplaced the dead. I suppose it doesn’t matter whatever it is today it will be vastly different by the time I turn this book in and greater still by the time this reaches you. I could be dead by then. You could be dead by then. I don’t particularly want either of those things to come true although there are a few people I hope inside my heart won’t make it through this every night when I lie down to forget about the carnivorous moths papering the windows and the grinning spider with grandma’s face in the corner beckoning the children to sit on her lap because she misses them ever so much.

Oh hold on I just found the number we just passed 150,000 dead in America as of the writing of this chapter. Just another war we’ve lost in a long list of them. On the plus side I guess we finally figured out a way to stop school shootings. Or pause them anyway.

▼From Lockdown in Hell World by Luke O’Neil. Used with permission. Copyright © 2020 by Luke O’Neil▼

Luke O'Neil writes the newsletter Welcome to Hell World from which his previous book of the same name and his new book Lockdown in Hell World are adapted.

▼ ▼ ▼