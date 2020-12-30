How To Build a Swamp

When I was nineteen I dropped out of college and started working on farms. It was 2009 and the economy was in free fall, but I had managed to save some money in between melodramatic, self-pitying crying jags and having a boot put on my Camry for unpaid parking tickets. Obama had just been sworn in and he was talking vaguely about a Green New Deal. I wasn’t paying back loans yet and so long as I kept my overhead low I required very little money to live. I didn’t know freelancing was an option and “sustainable” farm work was, I thought, my best bet at learning some sort of practical skill outside of the service industry. It seemed preferable to soldiering on through the recession job shuffle (working at a pretentious sandwich shop, being exiled to the underground location of said sandwich shop for repeatedly showing up late, etc). More importantly, it was a way out of the country.

“Beauty half concealed.” A young woman behind cattails. ca. 1895.

My mom has five brothers, who sometimes stepped in to do weird but well-intentioned “dad stuff” with my brother and I when we were kids. Two of them work in marine construction and were in the habit of telling us gruesome stories over meals — a stray pressure hose that ripped someone’s leg open, sunken ships, docks collapsing, bodies pulled out of the harbor, swimming through mysterious entrails — and as a result, my feelings about environmentalism were mixed up with a sort of macabre fascination with infrastructure failure, corporate malfeasance, and adventure (1) . It seemed both noble and vaguely criminal, a difficult combination for a teenager to resist, so I bought a one-way ticket to Spain for $260, stopped crying, and started shoveling shit.

HelpX is described as a “cultural exchange for working holiday makers who would like the opportunity during their travels abroad, to stay with local people and gain practical experience. In the typical arrangement, the helper works an average of 4 hours per day and receives free accommodation and meals for their efforts.” In most cases, this was a wildly optimistic description. It was a patchwork of farms and hostels catering to and sometimes sort of exploiting an itinerant underclass — like WWOOFing but usually lacking the eco-certification. I had a lot of fun punctuated by brief bouts of misery, but still enough fun that I recommended it to a friend years later. She ended up stuck on a farm run by conspiracy theorists who were very focused on chemtrails. My bad! During the recession there was a manic, festive, and vaguely doomed air to the Helpxing scene. I was the youngest person almost everywhere I went and many Helpxers were 22-25, recent grads with dim job prospects or fellow dropouts, but there were a few older people as well. They were mainly couples in their fifties, who had lost their houses in the crash and were traveling from farm to farm in caravans, biding their time until the situation improved. No one had any better ideas.

With the exception of one farm in Portugal, I learned next to nothing about sustainable agriculture. What I did learn was that British expats were buying up property in Spain, performing various tax evasion schemes, and pretending they were running eco-homesteads. Rather than hiring help, they brought in Helpxers. The unemployment rate in Spain, at the time, was nearly twenty percent.

I headed North as it got colder — first to a farm outside Liverpool, then to an island off the coast of Scotland. This was a bad idea. The weather swiftly deteriorated, as did my finances, and I began to have nightmares about the depreciation of the dollar when faced with the strength of the British pound. I had left the United States with about $3000 and been able to make a fair amount of money in Spain and Paris, barbacking, babysitting, and walking dogs, but although I spoke the language fluently in the UK, this kind of sporadic employment was harder to come by. Outside Liverpool, I lived with nine other people in a teepee, working eight hours a day for free for a Scottish man who I’m going to call Malcolm, for privacy’s sake because he seemed litigious. He made his own wine and beer and reminded us, whenever one of us complained, that the alcohol was not rationed. I thought about calling my mom’s cousins in Ireland to see if I could crash with them, but I was too embarrassed to admit what I was doing.

We were building a house for Malcolm and his family, although we were uniformly incompetent. Two of us, who had some experience with electrical work, warned Malcolm repeatedly that the wiring was haphazard and likely not up to code, only to be casually waved away. I spent most of my time sawing boards and trying to retrieve the sheep and the donkey from the neighboring pastures when they escaped, the donkey being a particular problem. It rained constantly, flooding the field between the work site and our teepee, which Malcolm insisted was impossible (“That’s dry ground!”) even when faced with the reality of a small, emerging pond. We put down another layer of pallets to raise our beds in the teepee and microwaved wet logs in order to keep the wood stove going. The rain was unrelenting and began to take on a menacing quality. When it stopped, Malcolm’s children built a funeral pyre for some dead chickens and, sobbing, set them alight, before feeding them to the surviving chickens. Around this time, it became clear the swamp was leaking.

Malcolm had built a swamp in order to process waste — fecal matter that is, it was connected to the septic tank — and it had been improperly installed. Along with foxes, this is likely what had been killing the chickens. We took turns in the waders, shoveling out muck in order to install a plastic liner and keep the refuse from seeping out into the inland sea encroaching on our teepee. Malcolm handed us beers throughout and suggested one of us go secure the tarp on the roof. Someone asked him if he had taken out life insurance policies on us.

Anyway, the reason I’m telling you all this is because, while most of this house we were building was not actually very sustainable, the swamp was one of Malcolm’s better ideas and I say that having shoveled a great deal of human shit out of it. As you probably know, if you are reading this newsletter, wetlands are a major carbon sink. They account for roughly 20-30 percent of sequestered global carbon despite covering only 5-8 percent of surface area. Inland freshwater wetlands hold nearly ten times as much carbon as tidal wetlands, although the latter are still an important defense against storm surge. Much has been written about Americans’ fatal attraction to their lawns — our biggest crop is the lawn! — and the benefits of rewilding your lawn. But there is another, more proactive option here — you can build a swamp.

It is not that hard to build a swamp. When built to support a single family home they’re known as “micro-wetlands.” Two small ponds are dug and lined with plastic and a pipe is run from the septic tank to the first pond. There, waste is broken down amongst the rocks and sludge by hard stemmed plants that thrive in anaerobic environments like cattails, horsetail, and thalia. The resulting wastewater then filters into the second wetland, which should be planted with soft-stemmed plants like taro, arrowhead, and woolgrass. The ponds should be filled with water before the plants are installed about two to three feet apart in rocks and dirt and surrounded by slow release fertilizer in order to get the swamp started. Make sure the ponds are well lined! Then you wait.

I returned to the United States eventually and became a bartender and a bookseller for the better part of the next decade while I figured out how to pay for college. There was no real Green New Deal under Obama, Malcolm’s house rents for $400/night on Airbnb now, and I am writing this nearly a year into a global pandemic. Ha ha! In some ways, it does feel like we are about to enter 2009 again though. I hope things get fucked up a little less severely this time around, although I know the chances of that are slim. Happy New Year! If you’re able, I suggest you build a swamp.

(1) “It’s much better now,” my uncle, who was preparing the Gowanus Canal for dredging, told me a few years ago, over breakfast. “Used to be all dead dogs.”

Rebecca McCarthy is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia.

