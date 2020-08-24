How the Spirit Mediums of New York Are Dealing with Mass Death 

This is the year of magical thinking. The complete breakdown in a coordinated federal response to the pandemic has left our country adrift, and individuals scrambling for basic necessities. Rather than face this catastrophe head on, everyone from school administrators to politicians has expressed an absurd kind of wishful thinking that COVID-19 will eventually, somehow, just go away.

As a means of abdicating responsibility, magical thinking is an egregious dereliction of duty, but it can also be a vital means of responding to the devastation that follows. As our public health and economic infrastructures have broken down, so too have our cultural and religious infrastructures. As the death toll from this new virus began to reach terrifying new levels, the usual means we have always relied on to endure death became strangely unavailable. Families have been prohibited from being with their loved ones at their bedsides, and funerals—like all large gatherings—have been banned or severely restricted. Just as deaths were spiking in rapid, tragic ways, our rituals to cope with these deaths were interrupted.

Deprived of these means of making sense to death, more and more people have turned to psychic mediums as a means of making sense of their loss.

This wouldn’t be the first time. Since Spiritualism first took hold in the United States in the 1840s, interest in contacting the dead has risen and fallen over time. But the appeal of Spiritualism—as reflected by the number of periodicals published by Spiritualist organizations along with their circulation numbers, as well as newspaper ads of upcoming Spiritualist events and other mentions of Spiritualist lectures or meetings—increased greatly in the wake of the American Civil War, and then began to decline sharply after 1973.

In Britain, Spiritualism saw another spike after World War I, driven by figures like Arthur Conan Doyle, William Butler Yeats, and radio pioneer Oliver Lodge. Lodge, like Doyle, lost his son to the Great War, and subsequently began communicating with him via a Spirit medium, publishing in 1917 the bestselling book Raymond or Life After Death. In it, the medium channeling Lodge’s son Raymond offered a reassuring vision of the afterlife: “He [Raymond] seems to know what the work is. The first work he will have to do, will be helping at the Front; not the wounded so much, but helping those who are passing over in the war. He knows that when they pass on and wake up, they still feel a certain fear…. So that many are wanted where he is now, to explain to them and help them, and soothe them.”

Lodge’s book connected with audiences in part because it articulated a transition from the nightmarish violence of war into something tranquil and gentle. As with post-Civil War America, the shock of a bloody and catastrophic war drove grieving families to Spiritualism. And in both cases, it wasn’t just the unexpectedly high number of casualties, but the loss of traditional burial practices during war, when soldiers were buried where they fell, far from home, making it difficult for the bereft to manage and process their shock. Add to this a breakdown in traditional religious authority, which seemed at times incapable of responding to the senselessness of mass slaughter on the battlefield. Anglo-American Christianity, with its puritanical inflection, had long tended to tie suffering and death, on some level, to one’s spiritual worth and moral conduct in life—but as good men were laid waste on the fields of Gettysburg and Ypres, this calculation ceased to make sense to grieving families, who went searching for a vision of the afterlife devoid of moral consequence. Spiritualism has emerged at key moments to meet this need.

Once again we find ourselves in such a moment.

A few months into the pandemic, I started contacting spiritual mediums. I had expected to see an uptick in Spiritualism due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expecting to see people turning to Spiritualism as traditional forms of mourning were unavailable to them, and as traditional cultural forms of grief failed them. I spoke to a number of different professional psychic mediums about how their clients were dealing with the pandemic, and whether or not their workload had increased with people contacting them about COVID-19. And it turned out my hunch was right, but not always in the way I expected.

Regardless of whether or not one believes in the afterlife, or ghosts, or that loved ones can be reached across the divide of death, there’s something compelling about the work of mediums, which for some can provide a vital narrative of solace. In moments of upheaval, Spiritualism acts as a bridge of sorts, providing a means of closure for grieving families, cushioning the blow of mass and unexpected death until norms can be reestablished or new rituals can be developed.

The mediums I spoke to all agreed that there had been an uptick in interest since the pandemic began. “The interest in outreach in scheduling for me has been much higher than I’ve seen in a long time,” Michael Diamond told me. Diamond is also a fulltime nurse, but in the past few months his medium work has continued to grow. “Part of the thing that’s happening is: because we’re all in isolation for the most part at home, it’s giving people a lot more time to process things and feel things, and go through things.” Likewise, Christina Seebold, an Albany-based psychic, said she’s started getting people from all over the US, not just her normal clients in her immediate area. Sophie Marotta, who’s based in Staten Island, put it bluntly: “This is, to me, spiritually, on many levels, a repeat of 9/11.”

A common thread among these mediums was that clients’ grieving processes had been interrupted. “People are very individual in how they grieve in their process,” said Marotta, who had worked with a new client who’d lost her husband to COVID-19; a month after his death, she reached out: “she needed to hear that he was okay.” Some people have turned to mediums after losing a family member, someone whom they couldn’t be with at the end due to hospital precautions. With so many of the usual protocols suspended, there is no easy closure. “It’s like you’re reading a book,” Diamond said, “and then you’re just cut off.”

What’s painfully challenging for so many, Diamond said, is when someone is already dealing with a loved one’s illness or death, and then “not being able to properly be there to support them and then to even mourn them.” The new reality of COVID-19 means that we’re without our normal rituals of mourning and burial. “That’s why I think people are pulling to some sort of alternative,” he explained. “Working with a medium helps in terms of the grieving process for a lot of people, and/or deal with the anxiety of the unknown that we’re all dealing with.”

Even when it’s not COVID-19 explicitly, the pandemic still has its effects. Seebold met with one client who lost her husband to cancer, but found herself distraught after his death because of the restrictions on large gatherings: “Her husband was loved by all, but only ten people could attend the funeral.”

Because mediumship is focused on death in a culture where frank conversations about death are often suppressed, it can be a means for some to access emotions that feel otherwise out of place in modern life. Diamond described one client who’d lost her husband in February; not only was she unable to have the space to mourn him, she still had to care for her two children—even as much of the conversation around quarantine and self-isolation had to do with doing something productive with all her free time. After a friend called her and asked her what quarantine projects she was working on were, she was completely dumbfounded: “My project,” she replied, “is getting up out of bed and making it through the day and feeding my kids.” What she wanted from her sessions with Diamond was nothing other than permission to curl up into a ball and cry. What he offered her was a chance to connect with her husband to simply let her feel her grief, and to get “permission not to feel like superwoman right now.”

Even those who hadn’t lost someone directly through COVID-19 had been affected by the pandemic in ways that led them to spiritual mediums. Seebold told me a lot of her clients are nurses, people who just “need some comfort because of what they’re seeing.” Marotta likewise worked with a healthcare provider whose daily work with death had prompted her to reach out to loved ones who’d died well before 2020. She’d lost her son, her father and brother years before, but wanted to re-connect with them somehow. “This was somebody who works on a really busy floor here in Staten Island,” Marotta explained, “and she just was really in a difficult place going to work every day, seeing what she’s seeing, and she needed to connect with them and get some messages of hope and positivity.”

“I believe that by her connecting to her family members, it helped her in her work,” she told me. “I think it kind of gave her hope and strength. Dealing with this horrific death every day when she got on her floor, I feel it helped in that manner. You know, it’s got to be so depressing, every day, losing all these people, and their families grieving…. I feel she needed to connect with her loved ones, to help her process all the death that she has around her now.” Healthcare providers in particular have been put in unfathomable situations, and without the usual resource for coping with what they’re seeing. As Seebold told me, these are people who were the only ones with a dying patient, whose families are far away, and it’s the nurses who are “holding cell phones up to people’s ear so they can say goodbye…. Honestly, I think I make people feel better.”

What these conversations consistently reminded me is that regardless of one’s personal spiritual beliefs, there is a fundamental need for the rituals that surround death, and when traditional rituals are unavailable, we will seek out new ones. In these strange times, when normal channels have all been interrupted, mediumship has been to some a means of processing what might be otherwise unacceptable. “When somebody’s put in a position where they are really searching for how to process their grief and their loss,” Diamond said, “and wanting to have that opportunity to connect to their loved one again, I think they throw all their preconceived beliefs out the window for that opportunity to find some peace. People let go of their fear of what they think this may be for that chance, because their grief is so compelling.” As we go forward attempting to rebuild our country and our communities in the wake of this destruction, that will not just involve burying the dead—it will involve finding the means and the rituals to make sense of this loss.

But when I first began talking to mediums in early May, many suggested that my questions might be premature. Omar Kahn, a medium who was working in Bali when we spoke, suggested that based on his experience after 2002 terrorist attack there, he expected to see about a six month lag time between the height of the epidemic and people reaching out for closure via mediums. A bigger wave, they all agreed, was coming.

“I think the mental health impacts of what this pandemic is doing is horrific, and I don’t even think we understand the impacts of it because we are so isolated, and people aren’t able to reach out and communicate,” Diamond told me. “I think a lot of people aren’t even really realizing that there’s support out there for them to help with their grief, and their anxiety and the increase of depression that’s going to come from this and I think it’s probably bigger than anything we’ve seen in our lifetime…and we haven’t even touched it yet.”

