Holding Our Own

I dream.

I dream of hugs. Of holding hands.

Of walking arm in arm.

I miss cheek kisses. And I miss sitting around the table laughing and joking over a shared meal.

The touches I witness now hold weight.

We hold our own.

Alexis Hunley is a photographer based in Los Angeles, CA. She produces documentary, editorial, lifestyle, and commercial work. You can follow her on Instagram at @byalexishunley.

