Holding Our Own
I dreamed we could touch us.
|Alexis Hunley
|9 hr
I dream.
I dream of hugs. Of holding hands.
Of walking arm in arm.
I miss cheek kisses. And I miss sitting around the table laughing and joking over a shared meal.
The touches I witness now hold weight.
We hold our own.
Alexis Hunley is a photographer based in Los Angeles, CA. She produces documentary, editorial, lifestyle, and commercial work. You can follow her on Instagram at @byalexishunley.
▼ ▼ ▼
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.