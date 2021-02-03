Erosion::Antecessor

▼ These photographs were taken last summer, as my wife and I — with our infant son and elderly dog — drove a rented van from New York to Colorado and back.

▼ My wife’s mother was nearing the end of her fight against ovarian cancer, and it was clear that, global pandemic (and national policy of sacrificing the vulnerable on the altar of capital) notwithstanding, this would be the last opportunity for us to be together.

▼ We drove for eight hours a day through landscapes made newly uncanny, stopping to eat, to nurse, and to avail ourselves of the camping toilet we had purchased in order to maintain the integrity of our mobile quarantine.

▼ We camped in state parks and open farmland. In the evenings, while walking the dog through a stand of woods, or stumbling over rockslide, I took pictures.

▼ I had just finished David Farrier’s book Footprints: In Search Of Future Fossils, which considers the traces humanity will leave in geologic deep time, reckoning with what may constitute our most lasting impact. Will the altered chemical composition of the atmosphere and oceans be our most persistent legacy? Or the entombed drums of radioactive waste? Perhaps new kinds of geology altogether, like the Plastiglomerate formations of molten plastic and sediment which have already begun to form along shores and on seabeds.

▼ Farrier’s book opens with a stretch of eroding coastline on the North Sea, “a section of laminated silt flecked with dozens of lozenge shaped hollows” revealed beneath storm-damaged flood barriers. These small voids are in fact fossilized footprints, impressions made 850,000 years ago by our forebears Homo Antecessor. Farrier informs us that these negative forms, geologically preserved footprints, burrows, tooth marks, etc… are known as trace fossils.

▼ Unlike a petrified animal or plant body, these fossils preserve in a mineral medium the usually ephemeral traces of bodies in lively motion.

▼ Archaeologists were able to determine that these prints belonged to adults and children, and that, apparently, “the busy play of feet” suggested a familial scene. Mothers and children, grandparents perhaps. They had to determine this from photographs though, as the fossil prints, once exposed, were worn away by the storm addled tides in less than two weeks.

▼ I like to think of film negatives this way, as trace fossils. Inverted echoes of an arrangement of bodies that was for a moment and then was gone. Fixed in a mineral medium — crystals of silver and salt suspended in gelatin — and affixed to a sheet of bioplastic made from wood pulp and acetic acid. An early Plastiglomerate, of sorts.

▼ In the studio I set the negatives in slide mounts and paint them with solutions of earth metals and mineral salts, sometimes letting them steep in the brine for days, or weeks. Some of these materials were used in the earliest photographic processes, and all of them are substances entangled in the diverse metabolisms of soil and sea. The commingling of these chemistries, the accretions and erosions that form their own miniature landscapes on and under the surface of the image, feel to me like . . .

. . . a welcome recursion of the geological — a collapsing of planetary scale — into these diminutive slices of all-too-human time . . .

Samuel Partal is a photographer from California. He has worked in construction, as an art handler, an independent curator; and once, as an assistant to a balloon sculptor. His work has been exhibited in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London. He is currently employed as as a bookseller in Brooklyn and lives with his wife and son, and their dog, in Staten Island.

