Don’t Be Ashamed of Creating Cringe; an interview with Pola Oloixarac 

My born-again Catholic girlfriend gave up social media for Lent, and in solidarity I did, too. It’s been tough; nothing compared to the suffering of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, of course, but it’s brought home how much the internet is a thing that happens to me and through me. I don’t just miss the spectacle; I miss being a cog in the machine.

Detail from “The Morning.” Philipp Otto Runge, 1808.

In Pola Oloixarac’s books, her characters very mindfully envision themselves as cogs within systems—psychoanalysis, the internet, literary culture, genetics—and by accepting their roles within the machine, attempt to make those impersonal forces more personal; to make out of a chaotic system something a little more give-and-take. Well, at least that’s so in her first two novels, Savage Theories and Dark Constellations, in which various apparatchiks imagine a better world. Mona, her latest novel about a literary festival in Sweden, does not offer such straightforward hope. The bar has been lowered considerably; this deadly-serious parody of literary culture strives for simpler solutions: what needs to be done if we ever hope to become active participants in this world again. One step forward, two steps back…

Pola and I talked over dreaded zoom right as it seemed the world might be emerging from, what? our fifth lockdown? This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

▼

Sam Jaffe Goldstein:

Can you give a little context on how you came to write Mona?

Pola Oloixarac:

I was in a Nordic country for a literary festival and everybody there had turned into a character. It was as if the festival were a novel and people had to become the best character version of themselves. At the time I lived in San Francisco, and I first wrote it in English and it just flew out of me, but then I stopped and realized I needed to write in Spanish. I then translated the whole thing into Spanish and found the novel.

Compared to Savage Theories, which is about the history of psychoanalysis and the dirty war in Argentina; and Dark Constellations, which is about colonialism and the human genome, Mona feels smaller and more personal. Why did you decide to go in that direction?

At the same time Mona is a more global novel. While it is smaller in scope, it has people from all over the world. In order to deal with something more global it had to be contained in an auto-fiction form that would not let the novel dictate its form. I felt that the genre for it already existed, so I told the story into that genre.

Compared to those other two novels where people create and hack things, in this novel the internet happens to Mona instead of it being a two-way street.

There is talk of hacking. One of the characters talks about Google as a novel and how people become characters in Google in order to be their best selves. Mona is a novel about the effects of the internet on us and less about the power—through hacking or otherwise—we have over the internet. My characters in Savage Theories believe they are changing the world; hacking google earth: to them it meant something. Now, we no longer believe that it is possible to be active over the internet, that actions can be taken to exert power and change it. Mona knows she is being trashed on the internet. She’s also obsessed with this missing girl in Peru and knows that something bad is happening to her. She becomes the receptor of the feed, and much less the agent.

This speaks to where we are now in our common biography with the internet. I don’t think we are so optimistic about changing it. Our moods are so determined by it that we aren’t even conscious of it. We are the guinea pigs of how this is changing our subjectivity. The internet has changed us way more than radio, TV, or any of those things. It’s not just a subjectivity matter, it is a whole system in how, as McKenzie Wark says, we have become carcasses of data. We as bio-people are not even that interesting anymore. We are recipients of all this data that we are supposed to keep nurturing and nurturing. That’s all still unhacked, we are in the bowels of the whale. We’re trapped! We cannot even see a way out because we are content.

Literature can be a very sensitive canvass for these feelings and social anxieties. Like how Lauren Oyler’s Fake Accounts grasps our interwovenness with the internet. I think it is an exciting moment to be writing, because there are so many changes in subjectivity. It is also a great moment to be reading, too.

Was it hard to make the leap from your characters being active against the internet to Mona being at its mercy?

I think this is where we are now, this is our relationship with capitalism. With the pandemic a lot of guys were really excited and started exclaiming things like, “Oh! Capitalism is going to end!! The STATE is your best friend! Now you can see it!” That proved to certainly not be the case after a year. The guy who was actually right was Agamben. He was saying, “this is the moment the state becomes ever more powerful in order to curtail people’s liberties. It won’t be helpful for anyone.”

You lived in San Francisco and studied at Stanford for a while. Did you learn anything from being around Peter Thiel’s minions?

I went to a party at Peter Thiel’s and it was amazing to see his library, which was filled with science-fiction books. He had all the shitty mass market editions of these super popular sci-fi titles. I realized that I was downstairs in the library, while the party was going on upstairs where there was a fucking terrace over-looking the Exploratorium, which is this beautiful place that appears in Vertigo.

The thing I hold onto from that time is the obsession with science fiction, which is an obsession with imagination. They are really fascinated by imagination because there is this fantasy that they have become machines, and machines don’t really imagine. They read science-fiction because they are interested in the products of the human mind. Many people see the future of applications and businesses by reading someone like Kim Stanley Robinson who they treat like a God. By reading him they immerse themselves into a world where they ask, “what kind of apps are you going to need in the world provided to me by Stanley Robinson?” That is brilliant! Those kinds of things only happen in the United States, only happen in California, and I love them for that.

On the subject of Peter Thiel, something that I find similar to the more “reactionary” elements of Silicon Valley in your books is the obsession with origin stories. Why despite the reactionary alert whenever you hear the term origin story, should we think about collective past?

I find someone like Yuval Noah Harari very fascinating. It is always fun to read people take from the past and put it into the future. In Argentina everybody loves psychoanalysis, so in my case it is a reaction to those things. In psychoanalysis and sociology everything is explained through the individual and its relationship to the mother and things like that. It’s completely bourgeois, boring, and based on a theory that’s flawed. While Freud grew up the family became a very big deal, whereas before it wasn’t a big system. He based a theory to explain people’s psychology on a notion of family that was very young. Freud is also a very good reader who has his own point of view; while there are others who say, let’s reread it all from another point of view: “in fact we are the evil people,” or “we are in fact the victims.” “What if all this white privilege and thinking that we are so powerful is in fact a façade narrative for what happened? We have been victims for a million years! Being chased by predators: that shapes this primeval psychology that explains all these other functions, such as why we like elites, why we want small groupings…” It becomes a more playful way to look at things. It’s funny, because it is a way of rejecting Freud and calling it what it is a bunch of bullshit. I am with Nabokov on this.

But it’s fun until it becomes a system that is used to control a corporation.

What you don’t like is the corporation, the human resources employees that read it and use it to typify you into these boxes. Speaking of those reactionary types—I remember being bewildered by people from Montana who had guns and would say, “Ya, I carry my gun. The right to bear arms. Naturally.” You see that they enjoy creating this effect. That they do these things to be funny in their very serious way. If you have a good theory that will shock someone, that’s the way of getting attention, and having fun with people at meetings. Always have your contrarian point of view and you’ll be the center of the reunion. That’s very cute. Very California to me. The other mode of everyone saying, “yeah, yeah, yeah” is boring.

How do you keep it easy breezy?

Bring in some sex. Sex with animals, or just plain sex. Then the past will go into some porno scene and you’ll be off. That’s how you make it breezy at least for the American palette.

Seriously, one trick if you are bringing in theory and you don’t want to lose your reader is by making messes. If you do things that are unexpected it can be fun. The comedy has to be there whether it’s on the surface or not. Fundamentally it is about having fun.

Why should we not look down upon the people who think there is something to be regained from the mists of time against an accepted theory?

Savage Theories is about how we have inherited this theory from psychoanalysis of what is supposed to be true. However, [in the book] there is a guy who is lost to the tides of history and he said something that was true and that truth relates to our present. He needs to be brought into the light. This procedure is part of how people relate to historiography. In Savage Theories the two academics think that [the lost-to-history guy, Johan van Vliet] who apparently got lost in Africa had the actual key. But they lose their fight with other trends in psychology, and those are the ones that we come to know.

I wrote the marginal story of another trend in psychology, which I invented and never happened; it was my way of doing speculative philosophy. That’s the beautiful thing about novels, you can do whatever you want. Instead of writing a treatise, you have a character write a treatise.

Nature/the universe in your books feels so gothic, why can it not be harmonious and beautiful?

My view of nature is that of Heart of Darkness, because it is that way. We have this fantasy that we are in control of space and maybe soon time. We’re not. One of the things that shows off our lack of control is nature. It is a beautiful nemesis to have.

Your view seems very pre-twentieth century.

In fact the most interesting moments to me are the 19th century and the 21st century, but I am not such a big fan of the 20th century. The killings, whatever, not a fan at all. I love that gothic feel when I read the Romantics and all that. This fascination with night, nightly creatures, and all those under the cloak of nature. Kant has this very beautiful line that you cannot put up the veil of Isis and by Isis he means nature. This gothic imaginary I find very cute.

Why do you like that more than the feeling of the twentieth century?

Well I think the 21st century is way more like the 19th century. Because we all have this feeling that everything is going to happen right now. When you look at the 20th century it is the confirmation of the nightmares that nobody had. The 19th century is the moment of dreaming up, and I think the same applies to the 21st century. We still haven’t seen the darkness of things we are doing now. We haven’t got the slightest clue, we still haven’t gotten our 20th century in that sense. We have to keep our eyes open.

In Mona the character Lena, a French-Spanish writer says, “Because as women, we’re in touch with the monstrous. All the time.” This moment could be called cringe, but is worth taking seriously. How do we make sure ideas, people, and terms do not lose their power.

In that situation what you want to feel is the recoil that Mona feels when she hears all this. Lena is using language as a weapon against this woman, so I’m glad that I found a phrase that produces cringe. It will make your heart race and you will connect to what Mona is thinking. We need those phrases because you are touching into people’s sensibilities that way. Cringe and emotion are the same!

We shouldn’t be ashamed of our cringeness or creating cringe. It’s good. If you are not doing that I don’t see the point of writing at all. I love the 19th century, but I am not going to write about prairies, or whatever people did in those times. I’m interested in contemporary culture and what tickles it. I need you to fear the cringe. I need to be cancelable, even though I am uncancelable.

Mona is also about trauma. Throughout the book there’s this question, how long do bruises last?, which for part of the book you seem to tease and make fun of, but then hits the reader like a train. How did you handle that movement?

That’s the life of things that happen to us most of the time. Things in our world are not stable, they happen to you in a way, you perceive them in a certain way, then you start perceiving them in this much darker way. For example trauma changes, it changes with the context, it changes with a different lighting. This is core to Mona, what we do with trauma. Trauma is so complicated the least we can do is look at it in different lightings, even be able to put it into a context which makes it funny. But it's not. That’s the way we humans are in the world, we’re never stable, we’re always seeing in different lights.

Halfway through the book Mona sits down next to Shingzwe, a Japanese poet, who tells her, “My advice for you is: chill out. That’s all. It’s not easy to be a young woman with talent. What you’re seeking will only come with time, but it’ll come.” This is the moment the book switches into something much darker. Was there an earlier version of the book where it continues to be a parody? Why is it important that the novel doesn’t chill out?

It’s Chekhov’s gun, if you show a gun you have to shoot it. If one of the characters says, “calm down, everything is going to be okay” you should know, oh fuck it’s not going to be okay. It is this trigger that is immediate, and has to do with how cognition works in novels. You need to play with those things. For parody to really work you have to doubt the parody. The way you doubt the parody is with seriousness, and the way you doubt the seriousness is with parody.

The book needs to get darker by the middle. It’s like a rule. It is also my first time doing my version of a thriller. I wanted to be observant of how suspense is supposed to build. What are the tricks to make the reader’s attention jump. In order to get that genre going, you need to exert a lot of drugs into the reader’s body. You have to accelerate their hearts at some point, you have to create these concentrated moments where all the air rushes out in order for the plot to accelerate. I love those moments when I read, and when I write how are those effects made? How are stories told in terms of pheromones, or whatever the reader is supposed to be secreting at the time?

What are some thrillers that you read while writing Mona?

Some Patricia Highsmith. I was pregnant while writing it, so I read Rosemary’s Baby and all the creepy things. One of the books that I loved was Lionel Shriver’s We Need To Talk About Kevin. It is insanely well written, and it is a great nightmare book for a mother to be. Shriver is amazing at building these scenes, and how she would drop information. On the surface it’s about this knowledgeable bourgeois woman you identify with, but you realize it’s about this complete lack of love.

All the characters/writers that Mona meet are archetypes. How do we get out of that?

We are in our puritan moment. We should delve into how easy, common, and fascinating it is for people when they have to become a part of a horde. The way we are living now on the internet is as hordes. It is irresistible for hordes to behave puritanically, they love to chase down guilty people. To have the thrill of being courageous and with a cause for as long as the wave of attention lasts. We are at a 19th century crossroads.

Towards the end, Mona rightfully says of Philippe the French poet “The lecherous Frenchman thing was beyond cliché—nobody could outdo DSK” and it feels like all the other characters are beyond cliché, too. There’s also the Scandinavian Akto who translates Bob Dylan’s “Blowing in the Wind” into Latin. Why make them that way?

I hope some people are cliched like Akto; I want him to be real. Why do people have to fill in the stereotype of themselves in order to be? It’s a way of commodifying yourself, and we are only acceptable as people if we become commodities. Writers of literary books are expected to become a commodity in order to be legible as this person that hails from this place, and therefore has this thing to say. It’s a theater, but it is also the moment we are in capitalism. I had to be truthful to that commodification in order to make them pop out. That’s exactly what you are expected to do, and that’s what people find themselves doing once they have the chance to do it.

I don’t think one should be afraid of those supposed clichés. For one, anything can be a cliché; secondly, for things to be recognizable you need to play with things that are already there. That’s how authors get their playmobils to come to life. It’s part of this parody/serious dichotomy as well. The way people end up being a parody of themselves but that’s how they are truthful and how they speak their seriousness.

Do you think that this commodification is worth fighting against?

You will always fight it because every book will be different, and with every book you will be expected to impersonate something different. So as long as you keep creating new books, which will necessitate different personas that might help solve the issue. Keep moving and write different things and you will create a phantom behind which you can change. If you are always writing the book of yourself, then yes, you are the commodity and there is nowhere else to hide. Or you’ve already hid under that mask and that will be your mask forever.

▼

Note to the reader: Stop here to avoid spoilers.

▼

I found the ending of your novel very similar to a horror movie ending, where you go from a small local drama to total annihilation at the end. Was this intentional?

The world ends when Mona ends. All the world was contained inside of that book. Even if it is kind of blunt, I wanted it to be knifey. I wanted my ending to stick, to form this feeling inside the reader. The last words of the poet Sven who helps summon this monster and the ending is connected to the vanity of the writers. This vanity is also the vanity of human life, of the idea that our endeavors are what matter. That it is our ways that are supposed to be understood by others, and assimilated by them. All the vanity, the commodification, and the yadda yadda yadda of the literary world needs to go into dust.

Sam Jaffe Goldstein is a bookseller in Brooklyn. You can find him on twitter at @sgiraffe666.

▼ ▼ ▼