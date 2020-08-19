Capitalism Made Men

In the poem “my poems,” from their 2020 collection of poetry Homie, Danez Smith writes:

It's a sentiment that speaks to the confusing contradictions of the year that would follow the volume’s mid-January publication, and especially to summer 2020, the summer that everything froze and accelerated at the same time. All the simultaneous rage and malaise, the quarantine and riots in the streets, the evictions and surging stocks. The paradoxical, urgent need for both tenderness and violence. There is no time! Time is all we have!

“Men smoking.” New York, 1895.

That’s maybe what’s so difficult about this moment—it all feels a little cliché, really. We know what’s wrong: Capitalism is what’s wrong. Racism is what’s wrong. Two inextricably bound and damned twins. What’s wrong is that we’re all stuck inside an empire rotting from within, though how quickly or slowly we do not yet know. You see? That’s the trap of this moment. That’s the cliché. To have the answer to a problem without actually showing your work. We can see the finish line, but we don’t exactly know how to run to it.

This is, perhaps, where poetry comes in. Poetry gives us new language for old problems. It pushes us down the path. Stuck inside and forced into the streets, I keep returning to two poetry collections that seem to already have anticipated this uniquely discontented timeline—Smith’s aforementioned Homie, and sam sax’s bury it. Published in 2018, bury it opens with a spate of suicides by young gay men, many of whom jumped to their deaths from the San Francisco Bay Bridge. In this way, sax’s poems are a kind of uncovering of violence that was always there, a dredging up of the bodies long sunk under murky waters. bury it opens with the poem “Will,” after the boys have already jumped, as a fisherman

The phrase “after boy,” is repeated fifty times and ends with a comma. The rest of bury it is full of unnamed dead boys. They die from being shot, from overdosing, from terminal illness. They die and we do not know why they die. This “fishing” of dead boys becomes a kind of structure for the book, an attempt to explore all the losses that come with queer identity—the loss of friends, of family, of job opportunities, of other kinds of lives available to those who aren’t queer. “& just like that the first boy i ever kissed is dead,” writes sax in the poem “Kaddish.” What becomes clear is that sax is not interested in biographicalizing these boys individually, or of pondering their individual motivations to jump, so much as revealing the larger conditions that put all of them inconsolable and alone at the lip of a bridge. Those larger conditions are a hidden kind of violence. It’s the violence we don’t talk about, or maybe even recognize as violence at all.

Boys—and the loss of boys and boyhood—are also a central theme of Homie. They particularly focus on the violence between boys, how it bonds them and breaks them. Boys come to blows, boys fall in love with each other. Boys die and boys become something else. In their poem “jumped!” Smith writes:

Here the titular verb “to jump” is changed—instead of pondering how one directs the violence of the world back onto oneself, as sax does, Smith is interested in what motivates a group of boys to gather around and beat another. To sacrifice him, in some sense. Through both poems, we get a glimpse at how violence is structured through masculinity and its other, queerness. It’s what leads so many boys to jump (in both ways), to partake in a hidden kind of violence that was always there, working in the background, until it bursts forth suddenly and makes itself known. It’s a violence we don’t talk about, because it’s something we don’t often see as violence at all. It’s a violence that gives boys the illusion of two choices: either become men or die.

“Men sitting on logs.” Yukon River, between ca. 1900 and 1916.

Because neither Homie nor bury it are just about boys. They are, in some sense, about capitalism itself, and the particular forms of violence it imposes upon us, especially through whiteness and straightness. Both collections mark an important turn in American poetry back toward verse that is unapologetically political, vibrantly anti-capitalist, and even overtly Marxist (at least in sax’s case) in ways that have not existed so explicitly in mainstream American poetry for decades. Never, as the world teeters on the brink of social and economic collapse, have we needed it more.

In sax’s poem “Weather Underground,” named after the left-wing US militants who staged a series of orchestrated bombings in the name of anti-imperialism, he writes:

Smith expresses similarly revolutionary sentiment in “say it with your whole black mouth”:

The large, blank space in the middle of the poem is wonderfully illustrative. In the absence of black speech—in the absence of what the oppressed desire to do and say—whiteness resides, both on the literal whiteness of the page, and in the silencing of black voice. Race itself becomes a contradiction. Whiteness as such cannot constitute itself except through the continual suppression of blackness. In this way, whiteness is always a gesture toward blackness even as it attempts to destroy it—the kernel of whiteness lies in its black other.

In their poem “white n****s” (the word is complete in the book), Smith digs deeper into this relation. The white people who, through poverty and social proximity to black people, become seen as tainted. And yet, Smith gets right to the heart of the dividing line, the thing that still makes the white people white and the black people black:

Here, to be white is already to make a claim of anyone black. The narrator wordlessly offers water to the white person at their door. But it is not a reciprocal relationship. The black narrator does not ask for water in return, but only not to be murdered. Whiteness has the power to both demand life and take it away. Blackness has neither.

“Men seated on porch steps.” Georgia, 1890-1900.

As afro-pessimist David Marriott has written, even the category of man—as in Man, as in human—actually functions as a means of excluding black people. In a capitalist world born through the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, black people have been forced to exist in a kind of “social death,” says Marriott, in which they are theoretically included in the language of universal humanity, but in practice are continually excluded, devalued, and dehumanized—relegated to the social place of slaves, even if their economic role has technically shifted. Because of this, black people’s physical deaths are devalued and disregarded as well. “my blood brings me closer to death,” writes Smith in their poem “old confession & new.” And then, in the poem “C.R.E.A.M.”:

If the very idea of a man/Man is bound up in the exclusion of black people, then both sax and Smith turn to boyhood as some space of possibility, some uncertain thing prior. “i never wanted to grow up to be anything horrible / as a man” writes sax in the poem “Bildungsroman.” Boys are not yet so formed as Men, not so cemented and hardened. They are something else, might yet become something else. As he writes in his poem “Ultrasound”:

Smith’s poem “old confession & new” echoes a similar sentiment:

And then, in their poem “undetectable”:

This gets us back to the protests today, and to the contradictions most embodied by the faceless and badgeless men kidnapping protestors off the streets. They simultaneously seem to be very new villains and very old, both the thing we have already been fighting for ages, and the terrifying promise on the dark horizon of what is to come if we don’t win. They are the police and not exactly the police. Jump Out Boys, as they’re called. Where did all these men come from? How did boys grow into these monstrous men?

“Men watching an excavation.” William Leroy Jacobs, between 1890 and 1917.

However, it is also in these contradictions that we glimpse new possibilities. For instance, what objects come to mind when thinking of men? Likely the things marketed and sold to them: Razor blades, 4x4 trucks, half-price cologne, a necktie tightened around the throat. Who can think of men without thinking of jobs? Of labor and laborers? Certainly not governments. Certainly not corporations. In this way, our very idea of men is shaped by capitalism. Men made capitalism, capitalism made men.

But what of men now? As the pandemic continues to spread and the economy teeters on collapse? As the malls stay closed and unemployment skyrockets? Can we really say that men exist in the same way anymore? We are flirting with fascism, yes. With men in polished boots. But we are also at a moment when the great, unseen violence of the world now stares us plainly in the face, and the poets who wrote so carefully about the pitfalls and potentials of exclusion—of queerness and of blackness—stand before us as prophets. We now know all the statistics: that hundreds of black people are killed every year by the police. That black people are much more likely to die of COVID-19 than their white counterparts. That black boys are always seen as men first and boys second. It is at this moment when Smith and sax’s voices ring the loudest: It does not have to be this way. We do not have to become like the men who would kill us. We never did.

As sax concludes in “Weather Underground”:

Levi Vonk is an author and anthropologist. He is currently writing his first book, a nonfiction novel following the journey of an undocumented migrant hacker.

