Billing Is Suspended Till 5/15
because I've been SLACKING
|Dana Snitzky
|Apr 15
If you want to become a paying subscriber during The End of the World Review’s JUBILEE MONTH, you’re gonna have to email me <endworldreview@gmail.com> or dm me @endworldreview and I’ll just comp you for a bit =) And you can still easily-peasily sign up for the free stuff (the book stuff) by entering your email below.
“Money Talks.” Illustration shows William Randolph Hearst sitting with two large, animated, money bags resting on his lap, with arms and legs, and showing two large coins as heads; on the floor next to Hearst is a box labeled “WRH Ventriloquist.” Udo J. Keppler, 1906.
▼ ▼ ▼
