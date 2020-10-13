My boyfriend and I recently bought a dining room table, new to us but second-hand. When we moved in together, we owned a thousand books and a thousand records, but very little of anything else. Since surviving the Zipcar journey to pick up the table, I have spent countless hours trawling eBay and Gumtree in the hopes of finding something we’d like to sit on. Mostly, things are either beyond our budget or ugly. The time I could have saved by ordering from IKEA is not lost on me, but in my mind, IKEA is meant to be temporary. So, there is a trade-off. Time is money but also quality.

“Where the producer's wealth goes to.” Boston, Massachusetts : W.A. Greenough & Co., 1886.

What has worth and why is the question that hangs over Eula Biss’s new book Having and Being Had, which begins with the purchase of her first home. She and her husband have bought a house in a gentrifying neighborhood, paid for in part by the proceeds of Biss’s last book and the confidence of a newly permanent paycheck. While she is continually surprised that there is a mortgage in her name, the line between her past and current lives is most clearly marked by the fact that she now owns a washing machine and no longer needs to waste hours at the laundromat. Stuff is a blessing. Stuff is a curse.

Each micro essay begins in the present tense with a “moment” taken from her life. Although characters make second or third entrances, mostly this is a book that exists in an eternal now. Biss’s spare sentences can be elegant, but without a foundation of consequences and outcomes, the writing is often wispy, despite the weight of numerous citations. Sections end with sentences that feel as if they should be profound but aren’t. A chapter that opens with a stroll down New York’s Madison Avenue segues clumsily into a reminder that “tea was once a luxury product,” a history which is abruptly abandoned: “We’re not here for tea, but for the exhibit of Emily Dickinson’s letters and manuscripts.” Everyone has an unending internal monologue—a recipe gives way to a song which conjures a childhood memory—but there is a reason that most of us keep such thoughts private.

Transparency fuels Biss, and an appendix of explanatory notes follows the conclusion. Here, she reveals the rules that governed her writing. One of the first developed was that she had to name specific sums whenever money was mentioned. Yet much isn’t itemized: the cost of her house, the size of her paycheck, the amount she has saved for retirement, all of which allow her the leeway to critique the system. She has the luxury of time and, to a lesser degree, money which means she can make choices, she can ruminate, she can question.

Buy the Book

Biss offers few, if any, prescriptions, and there were points at which I wished the writing were more concrete, or that she had followed through on some of her threads. What emerges from her musings, and what serves as the fundamental intrigue of the book, however, is that Biss is desperate to know how to live. She leans heavily into her discomfort (maybe too heavily at times) in hopes of unraveling her own ideas around priority and value. To Biss, possession—not just the “brick bungalow [that is] nearly identical to the house next door”—is both appealing and unnerving. She debates acquiring art. On the one hand, she can support a community, on the other, she also has always believed that art should be “a thing to do, [and] not a thing to buy.” Yet she seems to wear her middle-class identity easily. It turns out that consuming is pretty easy. At a museum, Biss buys a $200 necklace, whose purchase gives her “a strange sense of accomplishment.” In one of the longer chapters, she contemplates paint colors named “Chantilly Lace” and “French Manicure” with incredulity and desire. Whether they really have money or not is an argument she and her husband return to again and again, even though the answer is yes.

▼

Biss’s book was written well before the emergence of Covid-19, and certainly, over the last few months, there has been ample opportunity to rethink priorities. Now offers a rare moment for reflection, though whether any transformation will come about remains in question. Nevertheless, thoughtful decision making, a quality Biss possesses in spades, is crucial to any future ventures. It seems obvious that societies should be investing in their people but also not obvious enough. Biss hints at the need for more robust community resources, and perhaps she would champion support for what sociologist Eric Klinenberg calls social infrastructure, the places and organizations that nurture social interactions like public libraries and community gardens. These are mostly non-commodifiable and exist outside of the day-to-day churn of capitalism, a term whose definition Biss tries to pin down throughout the book. Her lens is much too intimate however to take on city-wide or society-wide change. She writes wistfully but Having and Being Had lacks a larger dream. Biss has hopes for her son and for herself. Otherwise, the book remains tethered to the minutiae of the quotidian like laundry, bills, and chores.

Over and over again Biss makes us aware of her priorities: time, art, space to create and think. She knows that all the small “necessities” of her life are “luxuries.” She is the lucky kind of artist, one who gets to pursue her whims and dreams. But as an “internal audit,” Having and Being Had only probes so deep. In the Notes section, Biss explains that the names mentioned throughout the book belong to her real friends, a choice she made after reading works by the poet David Trinidad. Waxing eloquent, Biss writes, “The tendency of New York School poets to write for and about one another can be understood as a way of reimagining importance, of reconfiguring audience, and of refusing conventional notions of what makes poetry ‘universal’.” Such “devoted camaraderie” strikes a blow against capitalism, which privileges the individual above all. But here is a book about an individual, written to support future individual acts. Biss is a closed loop. She ends Having and Being Had by writing, “As I dig, I come to a decision. I will sell a book—this book—to buy myself time. My time, already spent on writing, will pay for itself.”

Grace Linden is a writer and art historian based in London.

▼ ▼ ▼