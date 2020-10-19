Be Like Bernhard

(1)

Picture a fifty-year old man, balding at his forehead, pacing in circles inside an apartment. Sick—single—sleepless; he takes his head in his hands and contemplates the ups and downs of going outside. The weather has turned against him, his city Vienna suffocates him; mountains and small towns are against him, nature itself is against him. The city will kill him, but the country can do worse—make him stupid. So the man can’t live in the city, and he can’t survive in the country. The only relief is the relief of staying inside, but the object of his utmost longing lay outside. His sister accuses him of never leaving the house anymore, not even for a walk in the estate; and he accuses his sister of the same. He and his friends call themselves ‘barricade fanatics,’ for having reached a resolution that they have no need for the outside anymore. Every evening at the same hour, this man gets dressed, walks out the door, then turns right around, walks back in and gets undressed. Meet Thomas Bernhard, German writer and twentieth century pioneer of social distancing.

For the first time in the nearly sixty years since he began writing his novels, this year his has ceased to be an always-complaining, always-blaming voice and has suddenly become a sensible one. Bernhard’s narrators are often men called Bernhard, who keep us in the lurch about an incurable lung disease. Does he have it? Does he not? We don’t know. But Bernhard lives his life assuming he is sick, and thereby, assuming that any interaction with his outside surroundings in Austria could be his last. His novels are about nothing but anxiety. The restless nerve running as a central line through them has been running through us since March. Anxiety provides him the meter, his depression the repetition, and his constant need to watch over his back for death the bleak but funny tone. Long before “Stay at Home” became an international response to surviving a pandemic, it was the Bernhardian response to surviving an insufferable Austrian society, its very air, and its one unavoidable condition, death. This year I get Bernhard in isolation, and Bernhard gets me.

Bernhard despised where he lived. In his last will and testament, he bans his novels and plays from being published in Austria. He calls the place “a mindless, cultureless sewer.” “Vienna will suffocate him, and Austria will destroy him,” he says at least once in most of his books. Now I know that social distancing can suddenly make a place shrink in size. But your mind doesn’t have to shrink from the place you live in. The frantic preparation of escaping to a new place provides Bernhard with a diversion—a “procrastination maneuver”—which, in turn, provides him with the novel. Even if Bernhard gets to reach that new place, we know that he is still going to be inside his room all the time, social distancing—right on brand . The experience of “place” in Bernhard’s novels is exactly how we experience places now: from the inside, room after room after room. No apartment, no house is big enough. An entire island to yourself can give you only so much space before you feel marooned.

A place is now just its perimeters, and not its location, or history, or architecture. The outside is expendable; it has lost both its self-worth in agency, and its actual worth in capitalism. In July during lockdown, only once did I drive to the centre of Delhi, to Connaught Place. In the silence of the place I reached a total understanding, perhaps for the first time since March, that what we were living through this year was, indeed, the plague. Marching between buildings on my own there, I felt like the only survivor on earth of this plague. The disappearance of people from important landmarks in the city does not immediately bring to mind the image of Noah’s Ark—the safety or preservation of the same lot someplace else—but makes you a reluctant witness to the death of the city. It was a terrible sight to behold. Even if capitalism were to later return to these places, it will return by retaining in people’s memory its once-complete devaluation; it will return as something unstable like the Stock Exchange.

So it is with terror and trepidation that Bernhard arrives at a new place. Right on arrival, he wants to leave. Tch, this place! Tch, these people! Nowhere else has lived a man more repulsed by European cities than Bernhard. Venice is a perverse heap of masonry.

Vienna—a cesspit of pseudo-socialists

Salzburg—antagonistic to everything of value in a human being

Zurich—world brothel

Basel—world brothel

Passau—town bursting with helpless, ugly, and repulsively gauche ambition

“Basically I am one of those people who cannot bear to be anywhere and are happy only between places,” he writes in Wittgenstein’s Nephew. The being “between places” is achieved intellectually, inside the mind, and not by being present in any physical space. The beauty of a place is also, most definitely, a cover up of capitalist tastelessness not far from it. Basically, Bernhard is trying to say to those staying inside—“you are not missing out.”

(2)

A typical Bernhard novel starts with the high octane of: nothing is going to stop me from doing what I want. Bear with it, for Bernhard is the one who is going to stop himself—through overthinking. “The moment” in a Bernhard novel is the moment of overthinking which sometimes stretches out for the course of an entire novel. In Wittgenstein’s Nephew, he wants to go visit his eponymous friend in the beginning of the novel, who is in an asylum only two hundred yards away from where he lay, in another wing of the hospital. But only after half the novel is spent, does he make his way to him. Then, too, he goes only half the way, to meet him in the middle. In The Loser it takes him forty pages of monologue to enter an inn, and put his bag down. In pandemic time, that is forty pages to touch a foreign surface. Drained of spontaneity, the main event of our social calendar for this entire year seems to be overthinking. The Bernhardian way is to think about going to see your friend, or playing football in the park, up until an overwhelming level at which it kills the joy of ever doing it. But for the life of you, think no less. Let overthinking drive you to indetermination.

Bernhard’s world is divided between the two ideas of perfection and disease. His books are replete with the names of diseases: Viennese Virginia Woolf disease, Viennese coffeehouse disease, counting disease, lung disease. Any thought or action prey to repetition can be classified as disease. (The only time he objects to the usage of the word ‘disease’ is when used for mental-disease—a form of namecalling, according to Bernhard, which suggests complete helplessness and failure on the part of doctors and psychiatrists to find treatment and not on the part of the patients.) Yet men die in his novels not necessarily from diseases but from pursuing perfection. In disease one can still wield some control; in a way perfectionism makes us relent all control. A perfectionist, needled by capitalism, might always feel the need to be useful. And in the middle of a pandemic, he might feel the need to go out. “They simply try to do too much,” Bernhard writes in Wittgenstein’s Nephew,

“And such foolishness can easily set their recovery back by several weeks, indeed many patients, by engaging in such sudden activity, have managed to bring about the death that they initially evaded through an operation…The proper way for a sick person to proceed is to start by taking just a few steps, four or five, then ten or eleven, then thirteen or fourteen, and finally twenty or thirty—not to get up and go straight out, which can often be fatal. But when a patient is confined to bed for months on end, he is consumed throughout these months by a longing to get out; he cannot wait for the moment when he will be able to leave the sickroom, and naturally he is not content to walk just a few paces into the corridor: he has to go out and kill himself. Many patients die through going out soon, not through any failure of the medical art.”

Don’t go out too soon. Consider Bernhard’s eccentricities a handbook on how to evade death, or something worse, imminent bankruptcy from paying hospital bills. Wittgenstein’s Nephew, published in 1982, is barely a hundred pages long, but forty years ago it anticipated what our living conditions were going to look like in 2020. The health emergency in the novel is not just the emergency of Bernhard’s perishable lungs but also the significant deterioration of Paul’s mental health. To be able to breathe, and to be able to think coherently in the direction of life, are closely related and dependent on each other, like the two friends Paul and Bernhard. At the moment, our lungs are considered inefficiently by governments, and our minds have been completely forgotten. Has it always been in the nature of government policy to do something at the expense of the other? One begins to empathize with Bernhard in the end, and understand why he came to despise his country so much. Not only did Austria erase its Nazi past easily enough, it erased, too, many of the best minds that Bernhard had known and loved.

Paul Wittgenstein in Wittgenstein’s Nephew, Wertheimer, or the piano virtuoso Glen Gould in The Loser: in friendship Bernhard seems to be attracted to other men who are themselves afflicted with bad lungs or bad health. One of the terrible solaces of this pandemic has been the knowledge that your friends, your foes, even your Nazi politicians are in a similar position. And Bernhard’s friends are in the exact same position as he is—lying horizontally in bed. He can only ever stand the company of men who are unable to come visit him. His friendships are clearly the objects of his utmost longing; if he is restless to leave the house he is restless to go see his friends. Yet the thing he avoids the most is a direct confrontation with them. So in order to take his mind off them, he takes notes, notes about what he’ll say to them or say about them. Sometimes, as in the novel Concrete, he is found to be taking notes for ten years.

Procrastination, exaggeration, note-making, humour, a dread of the city and contempt for the countryside—these are only some of the ways to live through a pandemic like Bernhard. Though he may continue his soliloquy, the man is smitten by the prospect of his own survival. At the outset, he tells us he is going to die; he prepares us for this certainty. Yet it is never Bernhard who dies, but his friends. He social distances himself from their funerals.

Ankita Chakraborty is a writer from India. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Longreads, the London Review of Books, Airmail and elsewhere.

