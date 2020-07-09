[PREVIEW] The Death of Glamour

Once upon a time, in the days when Corona signaled cold beer with a wedge of lime, I cruised on the Queen Mary II for six weeks, westward from Hong Kong to the docks of Brooklyn via the Suez Canal. When I was in high school, my grandmother persuaded my Latin teacher to circle the globe with her on the original Queen Mary. They brought home photos of themselves vamping onboard in their veiled cloche hats and fox fur boas. I thought they were the most glamorous creatures I had ever seen. Once I could afford to partake of this glamour, I signed up, too.

Mrs. J.J. Brown, 1915. Captioned “Survivor of TITANIC as she landed from CARPATHIA.”

My travelling companion and I immediately loved the long, lazy days on a sea that was sometimes glassy, and other times as turbulent as a stampede of wild horses. Following breakfast in our cabin, I would spend a few hours reading and writing, while she roamed the ship or sunbathed by the pool or played Texas Hold ’Em in the casino. After lunch in the huge dining room that spanned one deck, we read and napped, or attended a lecture or movie or workshop.

Dinners often required us to don the fancy beaded garments that otherwise hung untouched in our closets back home. Attired like escapees from the court of the Sun King, we sipped Manhattans in the lounge that overlooked the nose of the ship, before hobbling in our stiletto sandals to a multi-course meal with curated wines. Afterwards, we sometimes took in a show starring talented singers and dancers on loan from Broadway. Or we went to the ballroom or disco to listen to the music and watch the other passengers dance. (We didn’t see any other same-sex couples on the dance floor, and we lacked the aplomb to test the waters of heterosexual tolerance on our own, suffocating as we were in our spandex body shapers.)

One day we purchased a guided tour of the entire ship, every nook and cranny. We inspected the giant iron anchor that hung in an opening that plunged seven decks down to the sea. After visiting a room in which a giant compactor reduced food scraps to a slurry that was dumped overboard as “fish food,” we started speculating about how a murderer would dispose of a body onboard a ship. I decided to write a shipboard mystery to find out, not then realizing that cruise ship mysteries are plentiful enough to merit their own genre.

As I composed my first chapter, my friend continued to make her morning rounds, reporting at lunch on the various interactions she had witnessed. One Australian woman’s behavior seemed especially obnoxious—stealing others’ deck chairs when they were swimming and removing their laundry from dryers before the cycles had finished. This woman insisted that the hot tub on her elite upper deck be drained and disinfected because two gay men from a lower deck had sneaked into it the night before. We decided she needed to be stopped. I had found the victim for my murder mystery……………..

Lisa Alther was born and grew up in Tennessee. She has written eight novels, among them Kinflicks, a feminist coming-of-age chronicle. Most recently she is the author of Swan Song, which is set on a cruise ship. Her other books include Original Sins, Other Women, Bedrock, and a book of conversations between Alther and the painter Françoise Gilot (About Women). Alther’s books have been published in seventeen languages and have appeared on best-seller lists worldwide. She lives in Vermont and Tennessee.

