[PREVIEW] Mansour al-Jazaïri is on his way to his public execution.

We wait. All of Riyadh seems to be waiting. Soon it will be 10 a.m. and Al Safat Square is already dark with people. It shouldn’t be long now. All the nearby businesses have closed and the streets are filling up in the wake of a white 4x4, its speakers blasting the announcement of a heretic’s execution after Friday prayers. Everyone has gathered in Justice Square, where society puts its sinners to death. We wait. It’s hot, already very hot, and the sun cruelly floods the scene. A sandstorm has blown all night long, leaving behind, as if in suspension, a dust that seems to multiply the light’s brilliance. The sky is white. We form a more and more compact crowd around a pail of water and some rags that the courthouse’s employees have placed at the point they reckoned to be the exact center, the true middle of this large square typically occupied by women and children. This morning, there are only men, and real men, necessarily. In a few minutes’ time, the blade of a saber will slice through the neck of a body that will be divided into two parts. It takes a man to watch that. It’s nearly 10 a.m. and I leave the square to make my way back across the three hundred yards separating it from the courthouse, out of which will come Mansour al-Jazaïri, my friend. Policemen cleave the crowd in half, forming a cordon to expand the circle that surrounds the pail of water and the rags. One of them unrolls a rug, or rather a mat, just big enough to hold the two separated parts. The tension mounts, the impatience, and the fear as well. The cell phones are out, some are already starting to film and we can already hear, from here and there in the crowd, Gassouh! Gassouh! Cut it off! Cut it off! With difficulty, I again cross the three hundred yards packed with Arabs, Afghans, Asians, all mingling together for the occasion along this road down which Mansour will have to make his way so that he can kneel, lower his head, stick out his neck, and free himself from his transgression. Purify himself. Gassouh! Gassouh! Policemen are now positioning themselves in front of the great door of the tribunal. It shouldn’t be long now.

Emir Abdelkader wearing the sash of the Legion d’Honneur presented to him by the French Government. Paris, 1850s.

You see, Mansour had told me, it’s like making love without coming. An empty and hopeless undertaking … Months of saving up to buy myself this car and now nothing … there’s nothing more to it, I have it, end of story. Nothing more to it! The entire time we sat there talking, he continued to interject that Nothing!, shooting a sorrowful look over our surroundings as we sat drinking coffee at a table at the Starbucks located in the Royal Mall. This despite the fact that we had come here to celebrate the purchase he had just made, his acquisition of a beautiful red……………..

Ryad Girod was born in 1970 in Algiers, where he teaches mathematics in the Lycée International d’Alger. Girod is a part of what the French press have labeled the October Generation, along with fellow writers such as Adlène Meddi, Samir Toumi, and others who came of age around the time of the October Riots in 1988.

Mansour’s Eyes, winner of the Assia-Djebar Grand Prize, is his first book to appear in English.

Chris Clarke was born in Western Canada and currently lives in Philadelphia, PA. His previous translations include work by Raymond Queneau, Pierre Mac Orlan, and François Caradec. Chris was awarded the 2019 French-American Foundation Translation Prize for fiction in 2019 for his translation of Marcel Schwob’s Imaginary Lives (Wakefield Press), a prize for which he was a finalist in 2017 for his translation of Nobel Prize winner Patrick Modiano’s In the Café of Lost Youth (NYRB Classics). Chris is a PhD Candidate in French at The Graduate Center (CUNY), and his dissertation examines the role of translation in the career of French author Raymond Queneau.

